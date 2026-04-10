In an important facilitative step reflecting Pakistan's commitment to the success of diplomatic efforts, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced today (Friday) the granting of immediate entry visas upon arrival for all members of delegations, journalists, and official representatives coming to Islamabad to attend the Islamabad Talks 2026.

Dar stated in a post on X platform: "Pakistan welcomes all delegations and journalists from participating countries traveling to attend the Islamabad Talks 2026. For this purpose, all airlines are requested to allow them to board the plane without a prior visa, and Pakistani immigration officials will issue visas upon arrival."



This measure comes to facilitate broad participation in the sensitive talks, which are expected to begin today (Friday) in Islamabad, and the announcement includes delegations from the United States and Iran, as well as international journalists, with an official directive to airlines to allow boarding without a prior visa.

Pakistan is hosting historic direct talks between the United States and Iran, aimed at transforming the two-week temporary ceasefire into a permanent and comprehensive settlement of the recently erupted conflict that has resulted in thousands of casualties and a potential global economic crisis.



These talks are the first of their kind directly between Washington and Tehran since tensions escalated, focusing on contentious issues such as the Iranian nuclear program, missile capabilities, the security of the Strait of Hormuz, and the fate of regional allies including Lebanon.

Pakistan has played a key mediating role through active diplomacy led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in coordination with other regional leaders.