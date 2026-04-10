في خطوة تسهيلية مهمة تعكس حرص باكستان على نجاح الجهود الدبلوماسية، أعلن نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار، اليوم (الجمعة)، منح تأشيرات دخول فورية عند الوصول لجميع أعضاء الوفود والصحفيين والممثلين الرسميين القادمين إلى إسلام آباد لحضور محادثات إسلام آباد 2026.

وقال دار في منشور على منصة إكس: «ترحب باكستان بجميع الوفود والصحفيين من الدول المشاركة الذين يسافرون لحضور محادثات إسلام آباد 2026. لهذا الغرض، يُرجى من جميع شركات الطيران السماح لهم بالصعود إلى الطائرة دون تأشيرة مسبقة، وسيقوم مسؤولو الهجرة الباكستانيون بإصدار التأشيرات عند الوصول».

يأتي هذا الإجراء لتسهيل مشاركة واسعة في المحادثات الحساسة، التي من المتوقع أن تبدأ اليوم (الجمعة) في إسلام آباد، ويشمل الإعلان وفود الولايات المتحدة وإيران والصحفيين الدوليين، مع توجيه رسمي لشركات الطيران بالسماح بالصعود دون تأشيرة مسبقة.

وتستضيف باكستان محادثات مباشرة تاريخية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بهدف تحويل وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت الذي يستمر أسبوعين إلى تسوية دائمة وشاملة للنزاع الذي اندلع أخيرا وأسفر عن آلاف الضحايا وأزمة اقتصادية عالمية محتملة.

وتُعد هذه المحادثات الأولى من نوعها المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران منذ تصاعد التوترات، وتركز على ملفات شائكة مثل البرنامج النووي الإيراني، القدرات الصاروخية، أمن مضيق هرمز، ومصير الحلفاء الإقليميين بما في ذلك لبنان.

ولعبت باكستان دور الوسيط الرئيسي من خلال دبلوماسية نشطة قادها رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف ووزير الخارجية إسحاق دار، بالتنسيق مع قيادات إقليمية أخرى.