في خطوة تسهيلية مهمة تعكس حرص باكستان على نجاح الجهود الدبلوماسية، أعلن نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار، اليوم (الجمعة)، منح تأشيرات دخول فورية عند الوصول لجميع أعضاء الوفود والصحفيين والممثلين الرسميين القادمين إلى إسلام آباد لحضور محادثات إسلام آباد 2026.
وقال دار في منشور على منصة إكس: «ترحب باكستان بجميع الوفود والصحفيين من الدول المشاركة الذين يسافرون لحضور محادثات إسلام آباد 2026. لهذا الغرض، يُرجى من جميع شركات الطيران السماح لهم بالصعود إلى الطائرة دون تأشيرة مسبقة، وسيقوم مسؤولو الهجرة الباكستانيون بإصدار التأشيرات عند الوصول».
يأتي هذا الإجراء لتسهيل مشاركة واسعة في المحادثات الحساسة، التي من المتوقع أن تبدأ اليوم (الجمعة) في إسلام آباد، ويشمل الإعلان وفود الولايات المتحدة وإيران والصحفيين الدوليين، مع توجيه رسمي لشركات الطيران بالسماح بالصعود دون تأشيرة مسبقة.
وتستضيف باكستان محادثات مباشرة تاريخية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بهدف تحويل وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت الذي يستمر أسبوعين إلى تسوية دائمة وشاملة للنزاع الذي اندلع أخيرا وأسفر عن آلاف الضحايا وأزمة اقتصادية عالمية محتملة.
وتُعد هذه المحادثات الأولى من نوعها المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران منذ تصاعد التوترات، وتركز على ملفات شائكة مثل البرنامج النووي الإيراني، القدرات الصاروخية، أمن مضيق هرمز، ومصير الحلفاء الإقليميين بما في ذلك لبنان.
ولعبت باكستان دور الوسيط الرئيسي من خلال دبلوماسية نشطة قادها رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف ووزير الخارجية إسحاق دار، بالتنسيق مع قيادات إقليمية أخرى.
In an important facilitative step reflecting Pakistan's commitment to the success of diplomatic efforts, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced today (Friday) the granting of immediate entry visas upon arrival for all members of delegations, journalists, and official representatives coming to Islamabad to attend the Islamabad Talks 2026.
Dar stated in a post on X platform: "Pakistan welcomes all delegations and journalists from participating countries traveling to attend the Islamabad Talks 2026. For this purpose, all airlines are requested to allow them to board the plane without a prior visa, and Pakistani immigration officials will issue visas upon arrival."
This measure comes to facilitate broad participation in the sensitive talks, which are expected to begin today (Friday) in Islamabad, and the announcement includes delegations from the United States and Iran, as well as international journalists, with an official directive to airlines to allow boarding without a prior visa.
Pakistan is hosting historic direct talks between the United States and Iran, aimed at transforming the two-week temporary ceasefire into a permanent and comprehensive settlement of the recently erupted conflict that has resulted in thousands of casualties and a potential global economic crisis.
These talks are the first of their kind directly between Washington and Tehran since tensions escalated, focusing on contentious issues such as the Iranian nuclear program, missile capabilities, the security of the Strait of Hormuz, and the fate of regional allies including Lebanon.
Pakistan has played a key mediating role through active diplomacy led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in coordination with other regional leaders.