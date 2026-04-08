أبدى نادي النصر ارتياحه من كسب قضية اللاعب عبدالله الحمدان، إذ نشر موقع النادي عبر صفحته الرسمية في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X» منشوراً قال فيه: «لهم الضجيج.. ولنا الملعب»، الذي عكست من خلاله إدارة النصر ثقتها بالموقف القانوني، ورسالة ضمنية تؤكد تركيز الفريق على ما يحدث داخل المستطيل الأخضر، بعيداً عن الجدل الخارجي.

ويُظهر هذا التفاعل الإعلامي أسلوب الأندية في استثمار المنصات الرقمية لنقل رسائلها، خصوصاً في القضايا المثيرة، إذ باتت مواقع التواصل جزءاً من المشهد التنافسي، إلى جانب ما يحدث داخل الملعب.

يذكر أن لجنة الاحتراف وأوضاع اللاعبين بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، أصدرت قرارها بشأن الشكوى المقدمة من شركة نادي الهلال ضد اللاعب المحترف عبدالله الحمدان، بتاريخ 7 أبريل 2026، على خلفية ادعاء مخالفة قواعد الانتقال والتسجيل والتحايل عليها.

وأوضحت اللجنة أن الشكوى تضمنت المطالبة بتطبيق العقوبات المنصوص عليها في الفقرة (2) من المادة (62) من لائحة الاحتراف وأوضاع اللاعبين، المتعلقة بالمخالفة الواردة في الفقرة (1/3) من المادة ذاتها.

وفي تفاصيل القرار، قبلت اللجنة الشكوى من الناحية الشكلية، قبل أن ترفضها من حيث الموضوع، بعد دراسة كافة الملابسات المرتبطة بادعاء التحايل على أنظمة التسجيل وشروط الاحتراف.

كما قررت اللجنة رفض طلب تطبيق العقوبات، مشيرة إلى أن الشكوى رُفعت قبل البت في مشروعية فسخ العقد من قبل الجهة المختصة، ما أدى إلى عدم قبولها في هذا الجانب.

واختتمت اللجنة قرارها بتأكيد أنه قابل للاستئناف أمام مركز التحكيم الرياضي السعودي.