Al-Nasr Club expressed its satisfaction with winning the case of player Abdullah Al-Hamdan, as the club's website published a post on its official page on the social media platform "X," stating: "They have the noise... and we have the pitch," reflecting Al-Nasr's management confidence in the legal position, along with an implicit message affirming the team's focus on what happens on the green rectangle, away from external controversies.

This media interaction demonstrates the clubs' approach to leveraging digital platforms to convey their messages, especially in contentious issues, as social media has become part of the competitive scene, alongside what happens on the field.

It is worth mentioning that the Professionalism and Players' Status Committee of the Saudi Football Federation issued its decision regarding the complaint submitted by Al-Hilal Club against professional player Abdullah Al-Hamdan on April 7, 2026, following allegations of violating transfer and registration rules and attempting to circumvent them.

The committee clarified that the complaint included a request to apply the penalties stipulated in paragraph (2) of Article (62) of the Professionalism and Players' Status Regulations, related to the violation mentioned in paragraph (1/3) of the same article.

In the details of the decision, the committee accepted the complaint formally, before rejecting it substantively, after studying all the circumstances related to the allegation of circumventing registration systems and professional conditions.

The committee also decided to reject the request for the application of penalties, indicating that the complaint was filed before the legality of the contract termination was determined by the competent authority, which led to its non-acceptance in this regard.

The committee concluded its decision by confirming that it is subject to appeal before the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center.