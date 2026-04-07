Al Hilal team captain Salem Al-Dosari is looking to score his 88th goal with his club in the Roshan Saudi League when he faces Al-Khulood in the 28th round, in a match that holds special significance for the great Al Hilal star.



Al-Dosari currently has 87 goals, standing just one step away from equaling the historic record, alongside his pursuit to enhance his lead as the player with the most goal contributions in the history of Al Hilal in the league, as he currently has 153 contributions, with the opportunity to raise it to 154.



This anticipation comes as Al Hilal continues to deliver outstanding offensive performances, providing Al-Dosari with an ideal opportunity to continue writing his name in bold letters in the club's history in the professional league.