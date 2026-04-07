يبحث قائد فريق الهلال سالم الدوسري عن تسجيل هدفه الـ88 مع ناديه في دوري روشن السعودي، عندما يواجه فريق الخلود ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28، في لقاء يحمل طابعا خاصا للنجم الهلالي الكبير.


ويملك الدوسري في رصيده 87 هدفا، ليقف على بُعد خطوة واحدة من معادلة الرقم التاريخي، إلى جانب سعيه لتعزيز صدارته كأكثر اللاعبين مساهمة تهديفية في تاريخ فريق الهلال بالدوري، إذ يملك حاليا 153 مساهمة، مع فرصة رفعها إلى 154.


ويأتي هذا الترقب في ظل استمرار الهلال في تقديم مستويات هجومية مميزة، ما يمنح الدوسري فرصة مثالية لمواصلة كتابة اسمه بأحرف بارزة في سجل تاريخ النادي بدوري المحترفين.