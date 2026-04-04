شهدت الملاعب السعودية على مدار أكثر من عقدين تواجد عدد من اللاعبين العراقيين الذين مثّلوا عدة أندية، في مسيرة بدأت مبكرًا واستمرت حتى الوقت الحالي، في مشهد يعكس استمرارية الحضور العراقي في المنافسات المحلية.
وكانت البداية مع نشأت أكرم الذي خاض تجربته الأولى مع النصر في موسم 2003-2004، قبل أن ينتقل إلى الشباب ويستمر معه بين عامي 2004 و2007. وفي موسم 2005-2006 ظهر قصي منير بقميص الحزم، فيما تواجد يونس محمود مع الأهلي خلال موسم 2013-2014.
ومع اتساع المشاركة العراقية، مثّل أمجد راضي نادي الرائد خلال الفترة من 2014 وحتى 2016، بينما شهد موسم 2015-2016 حضور أكثر من لاعب، أبرزهم: سلام شاكر مع الفتح، وسيف سلمان الذي لعب للاتحاد وهجر، إضافة إلى مروان حسين مع الخليج.
وفي الفترة ذاتها، بدأ سعد عبدالأمير مشواره في الدوري السعودي مع القادسية (2015–2017)، قبل أن ينتقل إلى الأهلي في موسم 2016-2017، ثم يمثل الشباب في موسم 2017-2018، وهو الموسم الذي شهد أيضًا مشاركة أحمد إبراهيم مع الاتفاق وعلاء مهاوي مع الباطن.
واستمر الحضور العراقي في السنوات الحديثة، حيث لعب سعد ناطق مع أبها خلال الفترة من 2022 إلى 2024، ثم جاء يوسف أمين مع الوحدة في موسم 2024-2025، تزامنًا مع تجربة إبراهيم بايش مع الرياض من 2024 وحتى 2026، قبل مغادرته خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.
وفي أحدث المواسم، يتواجد علي جاسم مع النجمة منذ موسم 2025-2026 وحتى الآن، إلى جانب حيدر عبدالكريم الذي بدأ مشواره في عام 2026، ليؤكد استمرار الحضور العراقي في الدوري السعودي عبر الأجيال المختلفة.
Saudi stadiums have witnessed the presence of several Iraqi players over more than two decades, representing various clubs in a journey that began early and continues to this day, reflecting the ongoing Iraqi presence in local competitions.
The journey started with Nashat Akram, who had his first experience with Al-Nassr in the 2003-2004 season, before moving to Al-Shabab and staying with them from 2004 to 2007. In the 2005-2006 season, Qusai Munir appeared wearing the Al-Hazem jersey, while Younis Mahmoud was with Al-Ahli during the 2013-2014 season.
With the expansion of Iraqi participation, Amjad Rady represented Al-Raed from 2014 to 2016, while the 2015-2016 season saw the presence of more than one player, most notably: Salam Shaker with Al-Fateh, and Saif Salman who played for Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, in addition to Marwan Hussein with Al-Khaleej.
During the same period, Saad Abdulameer began his journey in the Saudi league with Al-Qadisiyah (2015–2017), before moving to Al-Ahli in the 2016-2017 season, then representing Al-Shabab in the 2017-2018 season, which also saw the participation of Ahmed Ibrahim with Al-Ettifaq and Ala’a Mahawi with Al-Batin.
The Iraqi presence continued in recent years, as Saad Natiq played with Abha from 2022 to 2024, followed by Youssef Amin with Al-Wahda in the 2024-2025 season, coinciding with Ibrahim Bayesh's experience with Al-Riyadh from 2024 to 2026, before leaving during the winter transfer period.
In the latest seasons, Ali Jassim has been with Al-Najma since the 2025-2026 season until now, alongside Haidar Abdulkarim who began his journey in 2026, confirming the continuity of the Iraqi presence in the Saudi league across different generations.