Saudi stadiums have witnessed the presence of several Iraqi players over more than two decades, representing various clubs in a journey that began early and continues to this day, reflecting the ongoing Iraqi presence in local competitions.



The journey started with Nashat Akram, who had his first experience with Al-Nassr in the 2003-2004 season, before moving to Al-Shabab and staying with them from 2004 to 2007. In the 2005-2006 season, Qusai Munir appeared wearing the Al-Hazem jersey, while Younis Mahmoud was with Al-Ahli during the 2013-2014 season.



With the expansion of Iraqi participation, Amjad Rady represented Al-Raed from 2014 to 2016, while the 2015-2016 season saw the presence of more than one player, most notably: Salam Shaker with Al-Fateh, and Saif Salman who played for Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, in addition to Marwan Hussein with Al-Khaleej.



During the same period, Saad Abdulameer began his journey in the Saudi league with Al-Qadisiyah (2015–2017), before moving to Al-Ahli in the 2016-2017 season, then representing Al-Shabab in the 2017-2018 season, which also saw the participation of Ahmed Ibrahim with Al-Ettifaq and Ala’a Mahawi with Al-Batin.



The Iraqi presence continued in recent years, as Saad Natiq played with Abha from 2022 to 2024, followed by Youssef Amin with Al-Wahda in the 2024-2025 season, coinciding with Ibrahim Bayesh's experience with Al-Riyadh from 2024 to 2026, before leaving during the winter transfer period.



In the latest seasons, Ali Jassim has been with Al-Najma since the 2025-2026 season until now, alongside Haidar Abdulkarim who began his journey in 2026, confirming the continuity of the Iraqi presence in the Saudi league across different generations.