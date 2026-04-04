شهدت الملاعب السعودية على مدار أكثر من عقدين تواجد عدد من اللاعبين العراقيين الذين مثّلوا عدة أندية، في مسيرة بدأت مبكرًا واستمرت حتى الوقت الحالي، في مشهد يعكس استمرارية الحضور العراقي في المنافسات المحلية.


وكانت البداية مع نشأت أكرم الذي خاض تجربته الأولى مع النصر في موسم 2003-2004، قبل أن ينتقل إلى الشباب ويستمر معه بين عامي 2004 و2007. وفي موسم 2005-2006 ظهر قصي منير بقميص الحزم، فيما تواجد يونس محمود مع الأهلي خلال موسم 2013-2014.


ومع اتساع المشاركة العراقية، مثّل أمجد راضي نادي الرائد خلال الفترة من 2014 وحتى 2016، بينما شهد موسم 2015-2016 حضور أكثر من لاعب، أبرزهم: سلام شاكر مع الفتح، وسيف سلمان الذي لعب للاتحاد وهجر، إضافة إلى مروان حسين مع الخليج.


وفي الفترة ذاتها، بدأ سعد عبدالأمير مشواره في الدوري السعودي مع القادسية (2015–2017)، قبل أن ينتقل إلى الأهلي في موسم 2016-2017، ثم يمثل الشباب في موسم 2017-2018، وهو الموسم الذي شهد أيضًا مشاركة أحمد إبراهيم مع الاتفاق وعلاء مهاوي مع الباطن.


واستمر الحضور العراقي في السنوات الحديثة، حيث لعب سعد ناطق مع أبها خلال الفترة من 2022 إلى 2024، ثم جاء يوسف أمين مع الوحدة في موسم 2024-2025، تزامنًا مع تجربة إبراهيم بايش مع الرياض من 2024 وحتى 2026، قبل مغادرته خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.


وفي أحدث المواسم، يتواجد علي جاسم مع النجمة منذ موسم 2025-2026 وحتى الآن، إلى جانب حيدر عبدالكريم الذي بدأ مشواره في عام 2026، ليؤكد استمرار الحضور العراقي في الدوري السعودي عبر الأجيال المختلفة.