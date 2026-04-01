عاد منتخب التشيك إلى المشاركة في نهائيات كأس العالم بعد غياب دام 20 عاماً بفوزه المثير وبركلات الترجيح على منتخب الدنمارك 3-1 (بعد التعادل في الأشواط الأصلية والإضافية (2-2) في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب جينيرالي أرينا في العاصمة التشيكية براغ في نهائي المسار الرابع للمحلق الأوروبي المؤهل لكأس العالم 2026.


وتمكن لاعب منتخب التشيك ميخال ساديلك من حسم المباراة بعد أن سجل ركلته الحاسمة في مرمى الحارس مادز هيرمانسن، مُشعلاً فرحة عارمة في براغ، وكان كريستيان إريكسن اللاعب الدنماركي الوحيد الذي تمكن من التسجيل من علامة الجزاء، فقد سدد راسموس هويلوند الركلة الأولى في العارضة، وتصدى ماتي كوفار لتسديدة أندرس دراير، بينما أطلق ماتياس ينسن كرته فوق العارضة لتستقر بين يدي الجماهير خلف المرمى.


بدأ منتخب التشيك المباراة بداية مثالية، ووصلت ركنية فلاديمير كوفال إلى بافيل سولك على حافة منطقة الجزاء، ليُطلق لاعب وسط ليون تسديدة صاروخية بقدمه اليمنى من اللمسة الأولى، استقرت في الزاوية العليا لمرمى هيرمانسن. استحوذت الدنمارك على الكرة بقوة وضغطت بشدة لإدراك التعادل مع بداية الشوط الثاني، وأثمر ضغط رجال برايان ريمر أخيراً عندما أرسل ميكيل دامسجارد ركلة حرة متقنة داخل منطقة الجزاء، ليحولها يواكيم أندرسن برأسه إلى الشباك متجاوزاً كوفار.


وكان قائد التشيك، لاديسلاف كريتشي، الذي سجل هدفاً متأخراً في مباراة نصف النهائي ضد جمهورية أيرلندا يوم الخميس، قد عاد إلى التسجيل في مباراة حاسمة، إذ استدار داخل منطقة الجزاء ليسدد الكرة في المرمى بعد أن أحدثت عرضية كوفال فوضى في دفاع الدنمارك. ومع ذلك، رفض فريق برايان ريمر الاستسلام مرة أخرى، وعادوا إلى المباراة قبل ثماني دقائق فقط من النهاية عندما سجل كاسبر هوغ هدفاً رائعاً برأسية من ركلة ركنية نفذها أندرس دراير.


وبذلك يتأهل منتخب التشيك لكأس العالم 2026 وينضم للمجموعة الأولى التي تضم المستضيف المكسيك وجنوب أفريقيا وكوريا الجنوبية.