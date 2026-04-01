The Czech Republic national team returned to the World Cup finals after a 20-year absence, winning a thrilling match against Denmark 3-1 on penalties (after a 2-2 draw in regular and extra time) in the final of the fourth path of the European playoff for the 2026 World Cup, held at the Generali Arena in the Czech capital, Prague.



Player Michal Sadilek of the Czech Republic secured the match by scoring his decisive penalty against goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, igniting wild celebrations in Prague. Christian Eriksen was the only Danish player to score from the spot, as Rasmus Hojlund hit the first penalty off the crossbar, Maty Kovár saved Anders Dreyer's shot, while Mathias Jensen sent his kick over the bar, landing in the hands of the fans behind the goal.



The Czech Republic started the match perfectly, with Vladimir Coufal's corner reaching Pavel Šulc at the edge of the penalty area, where the Lyon midfielder unleashed a rocket shot with his right foot from the first touch, finding the top corner of Hermansen's goal. Denmark took control of the ball strongly and pressed hard to equalize at the start of the second half, and the pressure from Brian Riemer's men finally paid off when Mikkel Damsgaard sent a precise free kick into the penalty area, which Joachim Andersen headed into the net, surpassing Kovár.



Czech captain Ladislav Krejčí, who scored a late goal in the semi-final match against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, returned to the scoresheet in this crucial match, turning inside the penalty area to shoot the ball into the net after Coufal's cross created chaos in the Danish defense. However, Brian Riemer's team refused to give up again, equalizing just eight minutes before the end when Kasper Høgh scored a stunning header from a corner taken by Anders Dreyer.



Thus, the Czech Republic qualifies for the 2026 World Cup and joins Group A, which includes host Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea.