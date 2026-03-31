The eyes of football fans are turned to the Swedish capital, Stockholm, to follow the anticipated match that brings together the Swedish national team and its guest Poland at exactly 9:45 PM today (Tuesday), in the final of the second path of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.



The Swedish team enters the match with high spirits and renewed ambitions under the leadership of English coach Graham Potter, who has a unique opportunity to become the only English coach present at the World Cup if he achieves victory. This will be the Swedish national team's second appearance in the World Cup in the last 20 years.



Potter confirmed his team's readiness for the big encounter, noting that despite Sweden's struggles in the qualifiers with only two points, the team has regained its balance through the Nations League.



The Swedish national team qualified after their striker Viktor Gyökeres shone by scoring a "hat-trick," compensating for the absence of star forward Alexander Isak due to injury, and leading his team to overcome the challenge of Ukraine and get one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup.



On the other hand, the Polish national team enters the match with high confidence, following an exciting victory over Albania with a score of 2-1, in a match where they turned their deficit into a well-deserved win, after veteran star Robert Lewandowski led the comeback with the equalizing goal, before Piotr Zieliński sealed the match with the winning goal.



The winner of this match will secure a place in a group that includes the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia, which increases the importance of victory in this decisive night.