تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة المستديرة إلى العاصمة السويدية ستوكهولم لمتابعة المواجهة المنتظرة التي تجمع منتخب السويد بضيفه بولندا عند تمام الساعة 9:45 من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وذلك في نهائي المسار الثاني من التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026.


يدخل المنتخب السويدي اللقاء بمعنويات مرتفعة وطموحات متجددة تحت قيادة المدرب الإنجليزي جراهام بوتر، الذي يملك فرصة فريدة ليصبح المدرب الإنجليزي الوحيد الحاضر في كأس العالم حال تحقيق الفوز، وسيكون الظهور الثاني للمنتخب السويدي في كأس العالم خلال آخر 20 عامًا.


وأكد بوتر جاهزية فريقه للموقعة الكبرى، مشيرا إلى أنه رغم تعثر السويد في التصفيات ولديها نقطتان فقط، فإن الفريق استعاد توازنه عبر بوابة دوري الأمم.


وتأهل منتخب السويد بعدما تألق مهاجمه فيكتور يوكيريس بتسجيل «هاتريك»، والذي عوّض غياب نجم الهجوم ألكسندر إيزاك المصاب، وقاد فريقه لتخطي عقبة أوكرانيا والاقتراب خطوة جديدة من التأهل لكأس العالم.


في المقابل، يدخل منتخب بولندا المواجهة بثقة عالية، بعد انتصار مثير على ألبانيا بنتيجة 2-1، في مباراة قلب خلالها تأخره إلى فوز مستحق، بعدما قاد النجم المخضرم روبرت ليفاندوفسكي الانتفاضة بهدف التعادل، قبل أن يحسم بيوتر زيلينسكي اللقاء بهدف الفوز.


وسيحجز الفائز من هذه المواجهة مكانه في مجموعة تضم هولندا واليابان وتونس، ما يزيد من أهمية الانتصار في هذه الليلة الحاسمة.