لا يدخل اسم بحجم محمد نور إلى المشهد الإداري في نادي الاتحاد مرورًا عابرًا، بل يفتح بابًا ثقيلًا على سؤالين: هل هي مغامرة قد تستهلك رصيد أسطورة ارتبط بالفرح والاتحادي الكبير، أم تضحية محسوبة لدعم النادي لاستعادة روح غابت منذ عقدين عن المنصات القارية؟


محمد نور ليس مجرد لاعب سابق؛ هو ذاكرة انتصارات، ورمز لمرحلة كان فيها الاتحاد منافسًا لا يُهادن في آسيا.


لكن الانتقال من الملعب إلى المكتب -إن تم- ليس ترقية طبيعية بقدر ما هو اختبار قاسٍ، حيث تختلف أدوات التأثير، وتتبدل معايير النجاح، ويصبح القرار أكثر تعقيدًا من تمريرة حاسمة أو هدف في الوقت القاتل.


بين حقيقة انضمامه وعدمها، تكشف ردود الفعل انقساما واضحا. فالإعلامي عدنان جستنية طرح تساؤلًا جوهريًا حول آلية اتخاذ القرار، ويُحذّر من العودة إلى «الفكر القديم»، مستندًا إلى مواقف سابقة لنور وحمد المنتشري قد تعكس تحديات داخلية في حال دخولهما المشهد الإداري. هذا الطرح لا يرفض الأسماء بقدر ما يشكك في السياق الذي قد تُستدعى فيه.


أما عبدالله فلاتة، القريب من دوائر نور، فيذهب إلى توصيف مختلف: «تضحية كبيرة» إن حدثت، مع تشكيك واضح في إتمامها.


هنا يتحول الطرح من زاوية المخاطرة إلى زاوية المسؤولية؛ أي أن الدخول ليس مكسبًا شخصيًا، بل هو عبء قد يستهلك ما تبقى من رصيد معنوي.


السؤال الأهم يظل معلقًا: هل يستطيع نور إعادة الاتحاد إلى القمة الآسيوية بعد 20 عامًا؟


الواقع يقول إن التحدي أكبر من فرد، وأعمق من اسم. النجاح الإداري اليوم يتطلب منظومة متكاملة: حوكمة، استقرارا فنيا، إدارة تعاقدات ذكية، وغرفة قرار موحدة.


نور قد يكون شرارة، لكنه لن يكون النار كاملة.


بين المقامرة والتضحية، يقف القرار على حافة دقيقة: إما أن يُعيد التاريخ بصيغة جديدة، أو يُضيف فصلًا صعبًا في سيرة أحد أعظم رموز الاتحاد.