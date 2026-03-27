The name of Mohamed Noor does not enter the administrative scene at Al-Ittihad as a fleeting presence; rather, it opens a heavy door to two questions: Is it an adventure that might consume the legacy of a legend associated with joy and the great Al-Ittihad, or is it a calculated sacrifice to support the club in regaining a spirit that has been absent from continental platforms for two decades?



Mohamed Noor is not just a former player; he is a memory of victories and a symbol of a phase when Al-Ittihad was an uncompromising competitor in Asia.



However, the transition from the field to the office—if it happens—is not a natural promotion as much as it is a harsh test, where the tools of influence differ, the criteria for success change, and the decision becomes more complex than a decisive pass or a last-minute goal.



Between the reality of his joining and not joining, the reactions reveal a clear division. The journalist Adnan Jastania raised a fundamental question about the decision-making mechanism and warns against reverting to "old thinking," relying on previous positions of Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari that may reflect internal challenges should they enter the administrative scene. This perspective does not reject the names as much as it questions the context in which they may be summoned.



As for Abdullah Flatih, who is close to Noor's circles, he describes it differently: "A significant sacrifice" if it happens, with clear skepticism about its completion.



Here, the discussion shifts from the angle of risk to the angle of responsibility; that is, entering is not a personal gain, but rather a burden that may consume what remains of moral credit.



The most important question remains hanging: Can Noor bring Al-Ittihad back to the Asian summit after 20 years?



The reality says that the challenge is greater than an individual and deeper than a name. Administrative success today requires a comprehensive system: governance, technical stability, smart contract management, and a unified decision-making room.



Noor may be the spark, but he will not be the complete fire.



Between gambling and sacrifice, the decision stands on a delicate edge: either it rewrites history in a new form, or it adds a difficult chapter to the legacy of one of the greatest symbols of Al-Ittihad.