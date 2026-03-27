تأهلت أندية الخليج والوحدة والنور والزلفي إلى الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد 2026، بعد ختام مواجهات الدور ربع النهائي التي شهدت إثارة وتنافسًا بين الفرق الأربعة المتأهلة.
وتفوق الخليج على الأهلي بنتيجة 34-25، مقدمًا أداءً قويًا أكد من خلاله جاهزيته للمنافسة على اللقب، فيما نجح الوحدة في تجاوز الهدى بنتيجة 32-30 في مواجهة متقاربة حتى اللحظات الأخيرة.
وفي بقية اللقاءات، حقق الزلفي فوزًا عريضًا على الصفا بنتيجة 38-18، في مباراة فرض خلالها سيطرته منذ البداية، بينما خطف النور بطاقة التأهل بعد تغلبه على مضر بنتيجة 25-23 في مواجهة مثيرة.
وبذلك، تواصل أربعة أندية مشوارها نحو اللقب مع ارتفاع وتيرة التنافس في الأدوار الحاسمة من البطولة، ويُشار إلى أن الخليج يدخل الأدوار القادمة بصفته حامل لقب النسخة الماضية، ما يعزز من حظوظه لمواصلة الهيمنة والدفاع عن لقبه وضمه مع الدوري الذي يقترب منه.
The clubs of Al-Khaleej, Al-Wahda, Al-Noor, and Al-Zulfi have qualified for the semi-finals of the Saudi Handball Federation Cup 2026, following the conclusion of the quarter-final matches that witnessed excitement and competition among the four qualifying teams.
Al-Khaleej triumphed over Al-Ahli with a score of 34-25, delivering a strong performance that confirmed their readiness to compete for the title, while Al-Wahda succeeded in overcoming Al-Huda with a score of 32-30 in a closely contested match until the final moments.
In the remaining matches, Al-Zulfi achieved a wide victory over Al-Safa with a score of 38-18, dominating the game from the start, while Al-Noor snatched the qualification ticket after defeating Mudar with a score of 25-23 in an exciting encounter.
Thus, four clubs continue their journey towards the title as the competition intensifies in the decisive stages of the tournament. It is noteworthy that Al-Khaleej enters the upcoming rounds as the defending champion of the previous edition, which enhances their chances of continuing their dominance and defending their title, along with the league that is approaching them.