The clubs of Al-Khaleej, Al-Wahda, Al-Noor, and Al-Zulfi have qualified for the semi-finals of the Saudi Handball Federation Cup 2026, following the conclusion of the quarter-final matches that witnessed excitement and competition among the four qualifying teams.



Al-Khaleej triumphed over Al-Ahli with a score of 34-25, delivering a strong performance that confirmed their readiness to compete for the title, while Al-Wahda succeeded in overcoming Al-Huda with a score of 32-30 in a closely contested match until the final moments.



In the remaining matches, Al-Zulfi achieved a wide victory over Al-Safa with a score of 38-18, dominating the game from the start, while Al-Noor snatched the qualification ticket after defeating Mudar with a score of 25-23 in an exciting encounter.



Thus, four clubs continue their journey towards the title as the competition intensifies in the decisive stages of the tournament. It is noteworthy that Al-Khaleej enters the upcoming rounds as the defending champion of the previous edition, which enhances their chances of continuing their dominance and defending their title, along with the league that is approaching them.