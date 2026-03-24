Mohamed Salah's announcement of his anticipated departure from Liverpool has opened a wide door for speculation, not only about his next destination but also about the nature of the upcoming phase in his career. Will it be through the Saudi Pro League via Al Hilal?



Salah, who bid farewell to the "Reds" with a clear message of gratitude, did not close the door on any option but left it ajar, cleverly, as a player who understands the value of timing. This "deliberate ambiguity" in his decision reinforces the hypothesis that the next phase will not be conventional, especially in light of the major transformations taking place in the Saudi league and its growing ability to attract world-class stars.



Numbers alone are enough to explain the level of interest; over 250 goals in a Liverpool shirt, three Golden Boot awards, and a pivotal role in winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020. This resume does not seek an ordinary stop, but rather a project that matches it in ambition and impact.



Here, specifically, the name Al Hilal emerges as a "tactically logical" option. English reports, notably those published by the "Daily Mail," link Richard Hughes' potential appointment as the sports director of Al Hilal with a possible facilitation of Salah's transfer, based on his network of relationships within Liverpool. If these data are accurate, we are looking at a scenario that relies not only on money but also on a well-studied "transfer engineering."



The deeper question is not: Will Salah transfer? But rather: Will he choose to be the headline of the new phase for the Saudi league?



Al Hilal is not looking for a star, but for a significant artistic symbol alongside Karim Benzema, who has recently joined.



And Salah, at a pivotal moment in his career, may not be looking for a contract... but for a new legacy to be written outside of Europe.