فتح إعلان محمد صلاح رحيله المرتقب عن ليفربول باباً واسعاً للتكهنات، ليس حول وجهته القادمة فحسب، بل حول طبيعة المرحلة القادمة في مسيرته، وهل تكون بوابة دوري روشن السعودي عبر الهلال؟


صلاح الذي ودّع جماهير «الريدز» برسالة امتنان واضحة، لم يغلق الباب أمام أي خيار، بل تركه موارباً بذكاء لاعب يدرك قيمة التوقيت. هذا «الفراغ المقصود» في قراره، يعزز فرضية أن المرحلة القادمة لن تكون تقليدية، خصوصاً في ظل التحولات الكبرى التي يشهدها الدوري السعودي، وقدرته المتنامية على استقطاب نجوم الصف الأول عالمياً.


الأرقام وحدها تكفي لتفسير حجم الاهتمام؛ أكثر من 250 هدفاً بقميص ليفربول، ثلاث جوائز للحذاء الذهبي، ودور محوري في تحقيق دوري أبطال أوروبا 2019 والدوري الإنجليزي 2020. هذه السيرة لا تبحث عن محطة عادية، بل عن مشروع يوازيها في الطموح والتأثير.


هنا تحديداً، يظهر اسم الهلال كخيار «منطقي تكتيكياً». التقارير الإنجليزية، وعلى رأسها ما نشرته «ديلي ميل»، تربط بين اقتراب ريتشارد هيوز من تولي الإدارة الرياضية للهلال، وبين تسهيل محتمل لصفقة صلاح، مستندة إلى شبكة علاقاته داخل ليفربول. وإن صحت هذه المعطيات، فنحن أمام سيناريو لا يعتمد فقط على المال، بل على «هندسة انتقال» مدروسة.


السؤال الأعمق ليس: هل ينتقل صلاح؟ بل: هل يختار أن يكون عنوان المرحلة الجديدة للدوري السعودي؟


الهلال لا يبحث عن نجم، بل عن رمز فني مؤثر بجوار كريم بنزيمة المنتقل حديثاً.


وصلاح، في لحظة مفصلية من مسيرته، قد لا يبحث عن عقد.. بل عن إرث جديد يُكتب خارج أوروبا.