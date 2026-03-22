في ليلة ثقيلة على الكرة الأفريقية، نجح الترجي الرياضي التونسي في إقصاء الأهلي المصري بعد فوز مثير (3-2)، ليبلغ نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أفريقيا، في نتيجة لم تمر كخبر عابر بقدر ما أثارت جدلاً واسعاً حول ما حدث فعلاً داخل الملعب.


المباراة بدت وكأنها اختبار حقيقي للهيبة قبل النقاط؛ الأهلي تقدّم، لكنه لم يُحسن إدارة تفوقه، فيما ظهر الترجي أكثر هدوءاً في اللحظات الحرجة، مستفيداً من أخطاء دفاعية واضحة ليقلب النتيجة ويحسم التأهل.


ويرى محللون فنيون أن الترجي لم يكن الأفضل طوال المباراة، لكنه كان «الأكثر نضجاً»، حيث أشار عدد من النقاد إلى أن الفريق التونسي لعب بواقعية عالية، ونجح في استثمار الفرص القليلة، وهو ما يُميز الفرق القادرة على الذهاب بعيداً في البطولة. في المقابل، اعتبر آخرون أن الأهلي «خسر المباراة بنفسه»، نتيجة تراجع التركيز وغياب الانضباط التكتيكي في الدقائق الحاسمة.


وبين هذا وذاك، يذهب اتجاه ثالث إلى أن ما حدث يعكس تحولاً أوسع في كرة القدم الأفريقية، حيث لم تعد السيطرة حكراً على فريق بعينه، بل أصبحت التفاصيل الصغيرة هي الفاصل الحقيقي بين الانتصار والخروج.


النتيجة تُحسب للترجي دون جدال... لكنها تترك خلفها سؤالاً أكبر: هل بدأ توازن القوة يتغير، أم أنها مجرد ليلة لم يحتملها الأهلي؟