لم تكن مغادرة داني كارفاخال ريال مدريد مجرد نهاية لمسيرة لاعب داخل أحد أكبر أندية العالم، بل فصلًا جديدًا من نهاية الجيل الأكثر إثارة في تاريخ النادي الذي صنع ليالي أوروبا المجنونة، وحوّل دوري الأبطال إلى مساحة خاصة باسمه لسنوات طويلة.


ومع إعلان الرحيل بدا المشهد وكأنه إسدال للستار على أحد آخر الأسماء المرتبطة بحقبة كريستيانو رونالدو، وسيرخيو راموس، ولوكا مودريتش، وكريم بنزيما، ومارسيلو، وكروس وكاسيميرو، وغيرهم من الجيل الذي غير شكل ريال مدريد أوروبياً وترك أثراً يصعب تكراره.


وتحمل قصة كارفاخال بُعدًا مختلفًا داخل النادي الملكي بعدما بدأت رحلته في أكاديمية النادي عام 2002 وهو في سن العاشرة، قبل أن يعود للفريق الأول عام 2013 بعد تجربة قصيرة مع بايرن ليفركوزن، ليصبح لاحقًا أحد أهم ركائز الفريق.


وحقق كارفاخال خلال مسيرته أكثر من 25 بطولة مع ريال مدريد، أبرزها 5 ألقاب لدوري أبطال أوروبا و4 بطولات دوري إسباني، فيما ارتبط اسمه بالجيل الذي سيطر على أوروبا بين 2014 و2018، حين حقق النادي 4 بطولات دوري أبطال خلال 5 سنوات بوجود كريستيانو رونالدو الذي يلعب حالياً في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


ومع كل اسم يغادر تعود الجماهير إلى صور الليالي الأوروبية والريمونتادات والكؤوس التي صنعت واحدة من أعظم الحقب في تاريخ النادي والتي ارتبطت دائمًا باسم كريستيانو باعتباره الرمز الأبرز لذلك الجيل.


ومع رحيل كارفاخال، يودع ريال مدريد آخر نجوم الجيل الذي سطّر معه واحدة من أعظم الحقب في تاريخه الحديث، ويطوي صفحة ارتبطت بليالٍ أوروبية استثنائية وإنجازات يصعب تكرارها.


انجازات كارفاخال مع الريال :


- 6 دوري أبطال أوروبا


(2014، 2016، 2017، 2018، 2022، 2024)


- 6 الدوري الإسباني


(2014، 2016، 2017، 2018، 2022، 2024)


- 5 كأس السوبر الأوروبي


(2014، 2016، 2017، 2022، 2024)


- 4 كأس العالم للأندية


(2017، 2020، 2022، 2024)


- 4 كأس السوبر الإسباني


(2017، 2020، 2022، 2024)


- 2 كأس ملك إسبانيا


(2014، 2023)