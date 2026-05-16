Daniel Carvajal's departure from Real Madrid was not just the end of a player's career at one of the world's biggest clubs, but a new chapter marking the end of the most exciting generation in the club's history, which created crazy European nights and turned the Champions League into a space uniquely associated with his name for many years.



With the announcement of his departure, the scene seemed like a curtain falling on one of the last names linked to the era of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, and others from the generation that transformed Real Madrid's presence in Europe and left a mark that is hard to replicate.



Carvajal's story carries a different dimension within the royal club, having started his journey in the club's academy in 2002 at the age of ten, before returning to the first team in 2013 after a brief stint with Bayer Leverkusen, eventually becoming one of the team's key pillars.



During his career, Carvajal won more than 25 titles with Real Madrid, most notably 5 Champions League titles and 4 La Liga championships, while his name became associated with the generation that dominated Europe between 2014 and 2018, when the club won 4 Champions League titles in 5 years with Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays in the Saudi Pro League.



With every name that departs, fans are reminded of the images of European nights, comebacks, and the trophies that created one of the greatest eras in the club's history, always linked to Cristiano as the most prominent symbol of that generation.



With Carvajal's departure, Real Madrid bids farewell to the last stars of the generation that wrote one of the greatest chapters in its modern history, closing a page associated with exceptional European nights and achievements that are hard to replicate.



Carvajal's achievements with Real Madrid:



- 6 Champions League titles



(2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024)



- 6 La Liga titles



(2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024)



- 5 UEFA Super Cups



(2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024)



- 4 FIFA Club World Cups



(2017, 2020, 2022, 2024)



- 4 Spanish Super Cups



(2017, 2020, 2022, 2024)



- 2 Copa del Rey titles



(2014, 2023)