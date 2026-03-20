منتخب مصر يفقد محمد صلاح أمام الأخضر

أكد مدرب ليفربول آرني سلوت غياب نجم الفريق محمد صلاح عن منتخب مصر خلال فترة التوقف الدولي القادمة بسبب الإصابة العضلية التي تعرض لها في المباراة الأخيرة أمام غلطة سراي في دوري أبطال أوروبا.
ويخوض منتخب مصر مباراتين وديتين خلال فترة التوقف الدولي حيث يواجه الأخضر السعودي يوم الجمعة 27 مارس في جدة، ثم يلتقي منتخب إسبانيا يوم 31 من الشهر ذاته.
إصابة غير معتادة
وقال سلوت خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مباراة برايتون المقررة غداً (السبت) في الدوري الإنجليزي: «إصابة محمد صلاح غير معتادة لذا فهو غير متاح لمباراة الغد».
خبر سيئ لمنتخب مصر
وبسؤاله عن مدة غيابه أضاف المدرب: «الأمر الجيد بالنسبة لليفربول هو أننا سندخل فترة التوقف الدولي، أما الأمر السيئ بالنسبة لمصر فهو أنه لن يتمكن من الانضمام إلى المنتخب».
أمل في عودة سريعة
وختم: «استناداً إلى ما أظهره صلاح في الماضي فإنه يتعافى بشكل أسرع من غيره من اللاعبين في ظروف مماثلة لأنه يعتني بجسده جيداً، وقد أثبت التاريخ أنه قادر على العودة قبل غيره، لذا نأمل أن يعود إلينا بعد التوقف الدولي».
Liverpool coach Arne Slot confirmed that the team's star Mohamed Salah will miss the Egyptian national team during the upcoming international break due to the muscle injury he sustained in the last match against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.
The Egyptian national team will play two friendly matches during the international break, facing Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 27, in Jeddah, and then meeting Spain on the 31st of the same month.
Unusual Injury
Slot said during the press conference preceding the Brighton match scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) in the English Premier League: "Mohamed Salah's injury is unusual, so he is unavailable for tomorrow's match."
Bad News for the Egyptian National Team
When asked about the duration of his absence, the coach added: "The good thing for Liverpool is that we are entering the international break, but the bad thing for Egypt is that he will not be able to join the national team."
Hope for a Quick Return
He concluded: "Based on what Salah has shown in the past, he recovers faster than other players in similar circumstances because he takes good care of his body, and history has proven that he is capable of returning sooner than others, so we hope he will be back with us after the international break."