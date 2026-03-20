أكد مدرب ليفربول آرني سلوت غياب نجم الفريق محمد صلاح عن منتخب مصر خلال فترة التوقف الدولي القادمة بسبب الإصابة العضلية التي تعرض لها في المباراة الأخيرة أمام غلطة سراي في دوري أبطال أوروبا.

ويخوض منتخب مصر مباراتين وديتين خلال فترة التوقف الدولي حيث يواجه الأخضر السعودي يوم الجمعة 27 مارس في جدة، ثم يلتقي منتخب إسبانيا يوم 31 من الشهر ذاته.
منتخب مصر يفقد محمد صلاح أمام الأخضر

إصابة غير معتادة

وقال سلوت خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مباراة برايتون المقررة غداً (السبت) في الدوري الإنجليزي: «إصابة محمد صلاح غير معتادة لذا فهو غير متاح لمباراة الغد».
منتخب مصر يفقد محمد صلاح أمام الأخضر

خبر سيئ لمنتخب مصر

وبسؤاله عن مدة غيابه أضاف المدرب: «الأمر الجيد بالنسبة لليفربول هو أننا سندخل فترة التوقف الدولي، أما الأمر السيئ بالنسبة لمصر فهو أنه لن يتمكن من الانضمام إلى المنتخب».
منتخب مصر يفقد محمد صلاح أمام الأخضر

أمل في عودة سريعة

وختم: «استناداً إلى ما أظهره صلاح في الماضي فإنه يتعافى بشكل أسرع من غيره من اللاعبين في ظروف مماثلة لأنه يعتني بجسده جيداً، وقد أثبت التاريخ أنه قادر على العودة قبل غيره، لذا نأمل أن يعود إلينا بعد التوقف الدولي».