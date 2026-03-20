منتخب مصر يفقد محمد صلاح أمام الأخضر

Liverpool coach Arne Slot confirmed that the team's star Mohamed Salah will miss the Egyptian national team during the upcoming international break due to the muscle injury he sustained in the last match against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

The Egyptian national team will play two friendly matches during the international break, facing Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 27, in Jeddah, and then meeting Spain on the 31st of the same month.



Unusual Injury

Slot said during the press conference preceding the Brighton match scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) in the English Premier League: "Mohamed Salah's injury is unusual, so he is unavailable for tomorrow's match."



Bad News for the Egyptian National Team

When asked about the duration of his absence, the coach added: "The good thing for Liverpool is that we are entering the international break, but the bad thing for Egypt is that he will not be able to join the national team."



Hope for a Quick Return

He concluded: "Based on what Salah has shown in the past, he recovers faster than other players in similar circumstances because he takes good care of his body, and history has proven that he is capable of returning sooner than others, so we hope he will be back with us after the international break."