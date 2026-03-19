تعرض المحترف المالي في نادي الاتحاد محمدو دومبيا لإصابة قوية في الركبة اليمنى اضطر على إثرها حكم المباراة لإيقاف اللعب في مواجهة الخلود والاتحاد ضمن كأس الملك حتى إجراء الإسعافات الأولية قبل حمله خارج الملعب ودخول النجم الفرنسي موسى ديابي بديلاً عنه في عملية تبديل اضطراري.


من جهته أوضح أخصائي العلاج الطبيعي لإصابات العظام والمفاصل والعضلات ثامر الشهراني: «أن الإصابة التي تعرض لها دومبيا تصنف على أنها إصابة قوية على مستوى الركبة وبناءً على طريقة الإصابة من خلال ثبات القدم دخول الركبة دوران الساق وخروجها فهي تعتبر إصابة في الرباط الصليبي للركبة اليمنى».


ومن المنتظر أن يخضع دومبيا لفحوصات طبية للتأكد من سلامة الأربطة ومدى حاجتها للتدخل الجراحي والعلاج الطبيعي المكثف الطويل الذي على إثره سيغيب اللاعب لفترة طويلة عن الملاعب.