The financial professional at Al-Ittihad Club, Mahamadou Doumbia, suffered a severe injury to his right knee, which forced the referee to stop the game in the match between Al-Khulood and Al-Ittihad in the King’s Cup until first aid was administered, before he was carried off the field and the French star Moussa Diaby entered as a substitute in an emergency substitution.



For his part, the specialist in physical therapy for bone, joint, and muscle injuries, Thamer Al-Shahrani, explained: “The injury that Doumbia sustained is classified as a severe injury at the knee level, and based on the mechanism of the injury, which involved the foot being planted, the knee rotating, and the leg exiting, it is considered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee.”



Doumbia is expected to undergo medical examinations to ensure the integrity of the ligaments and whether they require surgical intervention and intensive long-term physical therapy, after which the player will be absent from the fields for an extended period.