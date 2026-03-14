كشفت الفحوصات الطبية التي أجراها لاعب فريق النصر ساديو ماني إصابته بتمزق من الدرجة الثانية في عضلة الساق، ويحتاج إلى راحة لمدة أسبوع.


وقد رافق ساديو ماني بعثة الفريق إلى الدمام لملاقاة فريق الخليج في اللقاء الذي يجمع الفريقين ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ26 من مسابقة دوري روشن للمحترفين. وحاول ماني اللعب، إلا أن الأطباء أكدوا له ضرورة العلاج وعدم المخاطرة كي لا تتفاقم الإصابة.


وكان ماني يعاني من إصابة في مفصل القدم داهمته خلال التدريبات الأخيرة، وهو ما أثار القلق حول جاهزيته البدنية لخوض المباراة المرتقبة.


ويعد ماني أحد أبرز عناصر الفريق، إذ يعتمد عليه المدرب جيسوس بشكل كبير في خط الهجوم، كما يمثل قوة كبيرة على المستوى البدني والتكتيكي للفريق الأصفر.