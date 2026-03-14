The medical examinations conducted on Al-Nassr player Sadio Mané revealed that he has a second-degree muscle tear in his calf, and he needs a week's rest.



Sadio Mané accompanied the team’s delegation to Dammam to face Al-Khaleej in the match that brings the two teams together as part of the 26th round of the Roshn Saudi Professional League. Mané attempted to play, but the doctors confirmed to him the necessity of treatment and not taking risks to avoid worsening the injury.



Mané had been suffering from an ankle injury that struck him during the recent training sessions, which raised concerns about his physical readiness for the anticipated match.



Mané is considered one of the team's most prominent players, as coach Jesus relies heavily on him in the attack, and he represents a significant strength in both the physical and tactical aspects for the yellow team.