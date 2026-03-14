كشفت الفحوصات الطبية التي أجراها لاعب فريق النصر ساديو ماني إصابته بتمزق من الدرجة الثانية في عضلة الساق، ويحتاج إلى راحة لمدة أسبوع.
وقد رافق ساديو ماني بعثة الفريق إلى الدمام لملاقاة فريق الخليج في اللقاء الذي يجمع الفريقين ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ26 من مسابقة دوري روشن للمحترفين. وحاول ماني اللعب، إلا أن الأطباء أكدوا له ضرورة العلاج وعدم المخاطرة كي لا تتفاقم الإصابة.
وكان ماني يعاني من إصابة في مفصل القدم داهمته خلال التدريبات الأخيرة، وهو ما أثار القلق حول جاهزيته البدنية لخوض المباراة المرتقبة.
ويعد ماني أحد أبرز عناصر الفريق، إذ يعتمد عليه المدرب جيسوس بشكل كبير في خط الهجوم، كما يمثل قوة كبيرة على المستوى البدني والتكتيكي للفريق الأصفر.
The medical examinations conducted on Al-Nassr player Sadio Mané revealed that he has a second-degree muscle tear in his calf, and he needs a week's rest.
Sadio Mané accompanied the team’s delegation to Dammam to face Al-Khaleej in the match that brings the two teams together as part of the 26th round of the Roshn Saudi Professional League. Mané attempted to play, but the doctors confirmed to him the necessity of treatment and not taking risks to avoid worsening the injury.
Mané had been suffering from an ankle injury that struck him during the recent training sessions, which raised concerns about his physical readiness for the anticipated match.
Mané is considered one of the team's most prominent players, as coach Jesus relies heavily on him in the attack, and he represents a significant strength in both the physical and tactical aspects for the yellow team.