The Al-Shabab team is set to play an important match at home in front of its fans when it hosts its counterpart Al-Akhadoud at exactly 10:00 PM tonight (Saturday) at the SHG Arena, as part of the 26th round (Science Day Round) of the Professional League.



Al-Shabab enters this match seeking to achieve its historic first victory over its guest Al-Akhadoud in the Professional League, in order to distance itself from the relegation zone, as it currently occupies the 13th position with 26 points, having collected them from 6 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses. The team has scored 31 goals while conceding 39 goals. Meanwhile, Al-Akhadoud enters this match looking for all three points to get closer to safety, as it occupies the 17th position with 13 points, having achieved 3 wins, 4 draws, and 18 losses. The team has scored 22 goals and conceded 55 goals.







The history of encounters between the two teams in the Professional League:



The two teams have met



5 times



Al-Shabab has won



0



Al-Akhadoud has won



1 match



They have drawn



4 matches



Al-Shabab's attack has scored



3 goals



Al-Akhadoud's attack has scored



4 goals