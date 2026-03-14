يخوض فريق الشباب لقاء مهماً على ملعبه وبين جماهيره عندما يستضيف نظيره الأخدود عند تمام الساعة 10:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد اس اتش جي أرينا، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.
يدخل فريق الشباب هذا اللقاء سعياً لتحقيق انتصاره التاريخي الأول على ضيفه الأخدود في دوري المحترفين، وذلك للابتعاد عن مراكز الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز الـ13 برصيد 26 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات و8 تعادلات و11 خسارة، وأحرز هجومه 31 هدفاً فيما استقبلت شباكه 39 هدفاً، فيما يدخل الأخدود هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن نقاط اللقاء الثلاث للاقتراب من مراكز الأمان، إذ يحتل المركز 17 برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و18 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 55 هدفاً.
تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين في دوري المحترفين:
التقى الفريقان
5 لقاءات
فاز الشباب
0
فاز الأخدود
لقاء وحيد
تعادلا
4 لقاءات
سجل هجوم الشباب
3 أهداف
سجل هجوم الخليج
4 أهداف
The Al-Shabab team is set to play an important match at home in front of its fans when it hosts its counterpart Al-Akhadoud at exactly 10:00 PM tonight (Saturday) at the SHG Arena, as part of the 26th round (Science Day Round) of the Professional League.
Al-Shabab enters this match seeking to achieve its historic first victory over its guest Al-Akhadoud in the Professional League, in order to distance itself from the relegation zone, as it currently occupies the 13th position with 26 points, having collected them from 6 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses. The team has scored 31 goals while conceding 39 goals. Meanwhile, Al-Akhadoud enters this match looking for all three points to get closer to safety, as it occupies the 17th position with 13 points, having achieved 3 wins, 4 draws, and 18 losses. The team has scored 22 goals and conceded 55 goals.
The history of encounters between the two teams in the Professional League:
The two teams have met
5 times
Al-Shabab has won
0
Al-Akhadoud has won
1 match
They have drawn
4 matches
Al-Shabab's attack has scored
3 goals
Al-Akhadoud's attack has scored
4 goals