يخوض فريق الشباب لقاء مهماً على ملعبه وبين جماهيره عندما يستضيف نظيره الأخدود عند تمام الساعة 10:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد اس اتش جي أرينا، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.


يدخل فريق الشباب هذا اللقاء سعياً لتحقيق انتصاره التاريخي الأول على ضيفه الأخدود في دوري المحترفين، وذلك للابتعاد عن مراكز الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز الـ13 برصيد 26 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات و8 تعادلات و11 خسارة، وأحرز هجومه 31 هدفاً فيما استقبلت شباكه 39 هدفاً، فيما يدخل الأخدود هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن نقاط اللقاء الثلاث للاقتراب من مراكز الأمان، إذ يحتل المركز 17 برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و18 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 55 هدفاً.



تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين في دوري المحترفين:


التقى الفريقان


5 لقاءات


فاز الشباب


0


فاز الأخدود


لقاء وحيد


تعادلا


4 لقاءات


سجل هجوم الشباب


3 أهداف


سجل هجوم الخليج


4 أهداف