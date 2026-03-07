وصف مدرب نادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله مباراة فريقه أمام الاتحاد بالرائعة جداً، حيث أشاد بالأجواء داخل الملعب، مؤكداً أن فريقه سيطر على مجريات اللقاء بالكامل، ومعبراً عن فخره بما قدمه اللاعبون خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات قمة الجولة الـ(25) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، وانتهت أهلاوية بنتيجة 3/1، وأشار يايسلة إلى أن الدوري يعد ماراثوناً طويلاً لم يُحسم بعد، وأن فريقه يستعد لمواجهة قوية أمام القادسية الأسبوع القادم، مؤكداً أهمية الاستمرار بالتركيز في كل المباريات.


كما تطرق المدرب إلى الغيابات، وقال: «إن الفريق يفتقد اللاعب ميريح ديميرال، وسيضطر لخوض مباريات عديدة بدونه»، لكنه أعرب عن فخره الكبير بما يقدمه اللاعبون المحليون، مثل محمد بكر، وريان حامد، مشيداً بمستوى أدائهم وإسهامهم في الفريق.