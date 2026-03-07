The coach of Al-Ahli Club, Matthias Jaissle, described his team's match against Al-Ittihad as very wonderful, praising the atmosphere inside the stadium. He confirmed that his team dominated the course of the match entirely, expressing his pride in what the players delivered during the game, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the top match of the 25th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League), which ended in an Al-Ahli victory with a score of 3-1. Jaissle pointed out that the league is a long marathon that has not yet been decided, and that his team is preparing for a strong confrontation against Al-Qadisiyah next week, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus in every match.



He also addressed the absences, saying: "The team is missing player Merih Demiral, and will have to play many matches without him," but he expressed great pride in what the local players are providing, such as Mohammed Bakr and Rayan Hamid, praising their performance level and contribution to the team.