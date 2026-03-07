وصف مدرب نادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله مباراة فريقه أمام الاتحاد بالرائعة جداً، حيث أشاد بالأجواء داخل الملعب، مؤكداً أن فريقه سيطر على مجريات اللقاء بالكامل، ومعبراً عن فخره بما قدمه اللاعبون خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات قمة الجولة الـ(25) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، وانتهت أهلاوية بنتيجة 3/1، وأشار يايسلة إلى أن الدوري يعد ماراثوناً طويلاً لم يُحسم بعد، وأن فريقه يستعد لمواجهة قوية أمام القادسية الأسبوع القادم، مؤكداً أهمية الاستمرار بالتركيز في كل المباريات.
كما تطرق المدرب إلى الغيابات، وقال: «إن الفريق يفتقد اللاعب ميريح ديميرال، وسيضطر لخوض مباريات عديدة بدونه»، لكنه أعرب عن فخره الكبير بما يقدمه اللاعبون المحليون، مثل محمد بكر، وريان حامد، مشيداً بمستوى أدائهم وإسهامهم في الفريق.
The coach of Al-Ahli Club, Matthias Jaissle, described his team's match against Al-Ittihad as very wonderful, praising the atmosphere inside the stadium. He confirmed that his team dominated the course of the match entirely, expressing his pride in what the players delivered during the game, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the top match of the 25th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League), which ended in an Al-Ahli victory with a score of 3-1. Jaissle pointed out that the league is a long marathon that has not yet been decided, and that his team is preparing for a strong confrontation against Al-Qadisiyah next week, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus in every match.
He also addressed the absences, saying: "The team is missing player Merih Demiral, and will have to play many matches without him," but he expressed great pride in what the local players are providing, such as Mohammed Bakr and Rayan Hamid, praising their performance level and contribution to the team.