The Al-Ahli fans are hoping that their team of stars will achieve their fourth historical victory during the "home and away" match when they host their neighbor Al-Ittihad this evening. After winning the away match 1-0 in November 2025, Al-Ahli aims to secure a win both at home and away against Al-Ittihad for the fourth time, following the seasons of 2015-2016, 2019-2020, and 2023-2024.



Previously, Al-Ahli has won 3 of the last 5 matches in the Jeddah derby in the league against Al-Ittihad (one draw, one loss), which is the same number of victories in the previous 9 encounters, which included "3 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses."



On the other hand, Al-Ittihad has only achieved one victory in the last 12 away league matches against Al-Ahli, with "one win, six draws, and five losses."



Additionally, after winning four consecutive derby matches away against Al-Ahli between October 2008 and March 2012, Al-Ittihad has only won one of the last 12 away derby matches in the league (6 draws and 5 losses) - with a score of 4-3 on February 26, 2022.