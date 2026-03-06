تأمل الجماهير الأهلاوية من كتيبة نجومها في تحقيق الفوز الرابع تاريخياً خلال لقاء «الذهاب والإياب» عندما يستضيف جاره الاتحاد مساء اليوم، فبعد فوزه في مباراة الإياب خارج أرضه 1-0 في نوفمبر 2025، يسعى الأهلي لتحقيق الفوز ذهابًا وإيابًا على الاتحاد للمرة الرابعة، بعد مواسم 2015-2016، 2019-2020، و2023-2024.
وسبق أن انتصر الراقي في 3 من آخر 5 مباريات في ديربي جدة في الدوري ضد الاتحاد (تعادل واحد، خسارة واحدة)، وهو نفس عدد انتصاراته في المواجهات 9 السابقة والتي كانت «3 انتصارات، 3 تعادلات، 3 هزائم».
في الجهة المقابلة لم يحقق العميد الفوز إلا مرة يتيمة فقط من خلال آخر 12 لقاء إياب بالدوري أمام الأهلي «فوز، ستة تعادلات، وخمس خسائر».
كما أنه بعد انتصاره في أربع مباريات بالديربي المتتالية خارج أرضهم ضد الأهلي بين أكتوبر 2008 ومارس 2012، لم ينتصر العميد إلا في مباراة واحدة من آخر 12 مباراة ديربي خارج أرضه في البطولة (6 تعادلات و5 هزائم) - بنتيجة 4-3 في 26 فبراير 2022.
