«الفوز يجيب فوز».. يبدو أن تلك المقولة طبقتها فرقة الرعب الأهلاوية بكل نجاحٍ واقتدار من خلال سلسلة من النتائج الإيجابية بمباريات الفريق الأول لكرة القدم خلال المباريات الماضية بشكل عام محلياً وقارياً، وتحديداً خلال آخر 14 مواجهة في عام 2026، إذ لم يتعثر من خلال مواجهاته بدوري روشن السعودي، حيث انتصر في 13 مواجهة وتعادل في لقاء واحد، ونجح كذلك في حصد نقاط، يعتبر الأكثر من بين الأندية الأخرى بالدوري، إضافة للأقل استقبالاً للأهداف حتى اللحظة.


وتلك السلسلة الإيجابية التي تعيشها كتيبة المدير الفني الألماني يايسله دخل وبكل قوة «الراقي» في المنافسة على تحقيق المركز الأول والظفر بلقب الدوري هذا العام، حيث إنه يحتل الوصافة خلف النصر بفارق نقطتين.


24 نقطة كاملة


استطاع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي الأهلي من تحقيق 24 نقطة كاملة بالتمام والكمال من آخر 8 مواجهات أقيمت على ملعبه وبين جماهيره، ففرقة الرعب لم تخسر بل انتصرت في جميع المواجهات بكل جدارةٍ واستحقاق، ويعتبر ذلك أطول سلسلة انتصارات متتالية له على أرضه في تاريخ البطولة، ولا يتفوق عليه في هذا الرقم سوى الاتحاد (12 فوزًا)، والهلال 24 فوزًا.


فرق هدف


هل تعلم عزيزي القارئ أن الفريق الأهلاوي في هذا الموسم كسب عددا من الأندية بفارق هدف من خلال 10 مباريات خاضها وكسبها بفارق هدف.


كما أن جاره اللدود الاتحاد لم يسلم من انتصار «الأخضر» عليه بفارق هدف، إذ نجح الأخير في الفوز على «الأصفر» بذلك الفارق من خلال 5 مواجهات سابقة جمعتهما، وأن آخر ثلاث مباريات بينهما انتهت بنتيجة 1-0، كما لم يفز الأهلي على الاتحاد بأكثر من هدف واحد منذ فوزه عليه بنتيجة 3-1 في نوفمبر 2018.


الألماني يطارد السويسري


على صعيد المدير الفني للفريق الأول في النادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله فسبق أن واجه الاتحاد في 5 لقاءات نجح في الفوز بثلاثة وفوزه اليوم سيعادل بذلك رقم المدرب السويسري كريستيان جروس الذي كسب الاتحاد في أربعة لقاءات حققه في 6 مباريات بين عامي 2015 و2020.


في المقابل، وبعد خسارته أول مباراة ديربي له هذا الموسم 0-1 يسعى سيرجيو كونسيساو لتجنب أن يصبح أول مدرب للاتحاد يخسر أول مباراتين له في الدوري.


المولد آخر هدف


هناك مفارقة مهمة قبل ديربي جدة، تتعلق بأن جميع أهداف الاتحاد الـ17 الأخيرة في الدوري ضد الأهلي سُجلت من داخل منطقة الجزاء.


كان آخر هدف للاتحاد من خارج منطقة الجزاء عن طريق فهد المولد «شفاه الله» في سبتمبر 2016، ومنذ ذلك الحين، سددوا 78 تسديدة من خارج منطقة الجزاء ضد الأهلي دون أن تسجيل هدف.


بلا فوز


من المفارقات الرقمية في عالم كرة القدم، أن الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد لم يحقق أي فوز في آخر 6 مباريات له خارج أرضه بالدوري، 4 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين، وتلك تعتبر أطول سلسلة له خارج أرضه دون فوز منذ سلسلة من 8 مباريات متتالية، بين فبراير ونوفمبر 2018.