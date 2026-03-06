“Winning begets winning”... It seems that this saying has been successfully applied by the Ahli horror team through a series of positive results in the first football team’s matches in recent times, both locally and continentally. Specifically, in the last 14 encounters in 2026, they have not stumbled in their matches in the Roshan Saudi League, winning 13 matches and drawing one, and they have also succeeded in accumulating points, which is the highest among other clubs in the league, in addition to being the least conceding goals so far.



This positive streak that the squad under the German coach, Yaissle, is experiencing has strongly propelled “Al-Raqi” into the competition for the first place and the league title this year, as they currently sit in second place, two points behind Al-Nassr.



24 Full Points



The first football team of Al-Ahli club has managed to achieve a complete 24 points from the last 8 matches played at home and in front of their fans. The horror team has not lost but has won all the matches with merit and deserving, marking the longest consecutive winning streak at home in the history of the tournament, surpassed only by Al-Ittihad (12 wins) and Al-Hilal with 24 wins.



Goal Difference



Did you know, dear reader, that the Ahli team this season has won several clubs by a one-goal difference in 10 matches they played and won by that margin?



Moreover, their fierce neighbor, Al-Ittihad, did not escape from the “Green’s” victory over them by a one-goal difference, as the latter managed to win against the “Yellow” by that margin in 5 previous encounters between them. The last three matches between them ended with a score of 1-0, and Al-Ahli has not defeated Al-Ittihad by more than one goal since their victory with a score of 3-1 in November 2018.



The German Chases the Swiss



Regarding the first team coach at Al-Ahli club, Matthias Yaissle, he has previously faced Al-Ittihad in 5 matches, winning three of them, and his victory today will equal the record of Swiss coach Christian Gross, who won against Al-Ittihad in four matches achieved in 6 games between 2015 and 2020.



On the other hand, after losing his first derby match this season 0-1, Sergio Conceição is striving to avoid becoming the first coach of Al-Ittihad to lose his first two matches in the league.



Al-Muwallad’s Last Goal



There is an important paradox before the Jeddah derby, related to the fact that all 17 of Al-Ittihad's recent goals in the league against Al-Ahli were scored from inside the penalty area.



The last goal for Al-Ittihad from outside the penalty area was by Fahd Al-Muwallad “may God heal him” in September 2016, and since then, they have attempted 78 shots from outside the penalty area against Al-Ahli without scoring a goal.



Winless



Among the numerical paradoxes in the world of football, the first football team of Al-Ittihad club has not achieved any victory in their last 6 away matches in the league, with 4 draws and 2 losses. This is considered their longest winless streak away from home since a series of 8 consecutive matches between February and November 2018.