«الفوز يجيب فوز».. يبدو أن تلك المقولة طبقتها فرقة الرعب الأهلاوية بكل نجاحٍ واقتدار من خلال سلسلة من النتائج الإيجابية بمباريات الفريق الأول لكرة القدم خلال المباريات الماضية بشكل عام محلياً وقارياً، وتحديداً خلال آخر 14 مواجهة في عام 2026، إذ لم يتعثر من خلال مواجهاته بدوري روشن السعودي، حيث انتصر في 13 مواجهة وتعادل في لقاء واحد، ونجح كذلك في حصد نقاط، يعتبر الأكثر من بين الأندية الأخرى بالدوري، إضافة للأقل استقبالاً للأهداف حتى اللحظة.
وتلك السلسلة الإيجابية التي تعيشها كتيبة المدير الفني الألماني يايسله دخل وبكل قوة «الراقي» في المنافسة على تحقيق المركز الأول والظفر بلقب الدوري هذا العام، حيث إنه يحتل الوصافة خلف النصر بفارق نقطتين.
24 نقطة كاملة
استطاع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي الأهلي من تحقيق 24 نقطة كاملة بالتمام والكمال من آخر 8 مواجهات أقيمت على ملعبه وبين جماهيره، ففرقة الرعب لم تخسر بل انتصرت في جميع المواجهات بكل جدارةٍ واستحقاق، ويعتبر ذلك أطول سلسلة انتصارات متتالية له على أرضه في تاريخ البطولة، ولا يتفوق عليه في هذا الرقم سوى الاتحاد (12 فوزًا)، والهلال 24 فوزًا.
فرق هدف
هل تعلم عزيزي القارئ أن الفريق الأهلاوي في هذا الموسم كسب عددا من الأندية بفارق هدف من خلال 10 مباريات خاضها وكسبها بفارق هدف.
كما أن جاره اللدود الاتحاد لم يسلم من انتصار «الأخضر» عليه بفارق هدف، إذ نجح الأخير في الفوز على «الأصفر» بذلك الفارق من خلال 5 مواجهات سابقة جمعتهما، وأن آخر ثلاث مباريات بينهما انتهت بنتيجة 1-0، كما لم يفز الأهلي على الاتحاد بأكثر من هدف واحد منذ فوزه عليه بنتيجة 3-1 في نوفمبر 2018.
الألماني يطارد السويسري
على صعيد المدير الفني للفريق الأول في النادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله فسبق أن واجه الاتحاد في 5 لقاءات نجح في الفوز بثلاثة وفوزه اليوم سيعادل بذلك رقم المدرب السويسري كريستيان جروس الذي كسب الاتحاد في أربعة لقاءات حققه في 6 مباريات بين عامي 2015 و2020.
في المقابل، وبعد خسارته أول مباراة ديربي له هذا الموسم 0-1 يسعى سيرجيو كونسيساو لتجنب أن يصبح أول مدرب للاتحاد يخسر أول مباراتين له في الدوري.
المولد آخر هدف
هناك مفارقة مهمة قبل ديربي جدة، تتعلق بأن جميع أهداف الاتحاد الـ17 الأخيرة في الدوري ضد الأهلي سُجلت من داخل منطقة الجزاء.
كان آخر هدف للاتحاد من خارج منطقة الجزاء عن طريق فهد المولد «شفاه الله» في سبتمبر 2016، ومنذ ذلك الحين، سددوا 78 تسديدة من خارج منطقة الجزاء ضد الأهلي دون أن تسجيل هدف.
بلا فوز
من المفارقات الرقمية في عالم كرة القدم، أن الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد لم يحقق أي فوز في آخر 6 مباريات له خارج أرضه بالدوري، 4 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين، وتلك تعتبر أطول سلسلة له خارج أرضه دون فوز منذ سلسلة من 8 مباريات متتالية، بين فبراير ونوفمبر 2018.
“Winning begets winning”... It seems that this saying has been successfully applied by the Ahli horror team through a series of positive results in the first football team’s matches in recent times, both locally and continentally. Specifically, in the last 14 encounters in 2026, they have not stumbled in their matches in the Roshan Saudi League, winning 13 matches and drawing one, and they have also succeeded in accumulating points, which is the highest among other clubs in the league, in addition to being the least conceding goals so far.
This positive streak that the squad under the German coach, Yaissle, is experiencing has strongly propelled “Al-Raqi” into the competition for the first place and the league title this year, as they currently sit in second place, two points behind Al-Nassr.
24 Full Points
The first football team of Al-Ahli club has managed to achieve a complete 24 points from the last 8 matches played at home and in front of their fans. The horror team has not lost but has won all the matches with merit and deserving, marking the longest consecutive winning streak at home in the history of the tournament, surpassed only by Al-Ittihad (12 wins) and Al-Hilal with 24 wins.
Goal Difference
Did you know, dear reader, that the Ahli team this season has won several clubs by a one-goal difference in 10 matches they played and won by that margin?
Moreover, their fierce neighbor, Al-Ittihad, did not escape from the “Green’s” victory over them by a one-goal difference, as the latter managed to win against the “Yellow” by that margin in 5 previous encounters between them. The last three matches between them ended with a score of 1-0, and Al-Ahli has not defeated Al-Ittihad by more than one goal since their victory with a score of 3-1 in November 2018.
The German Chases the Swiss
Regarding the first team coach at Al-Ahli club, Matthias Yaissle, he has previously faced Al-Ittihad in 5 matches, winning three of them, and his victory today will equal the record of Swiss coach Christian Gross, who won against Al-Ittihad in four matches achieved in 6 games between 2015 and 2020.
On the other hand, after losing his first derby match this season 0-1, Sergio Conceição is striving to avoid becoming the first coach of Al-Ittihad to lose his first two matches in the league.
Al-Muwallad’s Last Goal
There is an important paradox before the Jeddah derby, related to the fact that all 17 of Al-Ittihad's recent goals in the league against Al-Ahli were scored from inside the penalty area.
The last goal for Al-Ittihad from outside the penalty area was by Fahd Al-Muwallad “may God heal him” in September 2016, and since then, they have attempted 78 shots from outside the penalty area against Al-Ahli without scoring a goal.
Winless
Among the numerical paradoxes in the world of football, the first football team of Al-Ittihad club has not achieved any victory in their last 6 away matches in the league, with 4 draws and 2 losses. This is considered their longest winless streak away from home since a series of 8 consecutive matches between February and November 2018.