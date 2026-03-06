«أرق من النوم.. كُثر التفكير.. مشاورات ودراسات فنية»، كل ذلك مغروس في أذهان المديرين الفنيين البرتغالي مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد سيرجيو كونسيساو، ومدرب القلعة الخضراء الألماني ماتياس يايسله، فرغم أن المدرستين مختلفتان عن النهج الفني والتكتيكي والتكنيكي فيما بينهما إلا أن لكل واحد منهما أسلوبه الذي يروق له ويطبقه داخل أرضية المستطيل الأخضر.
من خلال لقاءات الديربي الكبيرة، على صعيد الجماهير تعتبر لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، والشعار ممنوع الخسارة مهما كلّف الأمر، لذلك سيحاول المدربان تسخير جميع أنواع الطرق التي تؤدي لسكنهم داخل قلوب العشاق حتى لو كان ذلك لمدة 24 ساعة فقط من نهاية القمة المرتقبة.
مدينة جدة الملقبة بـ«العروس» ستشل الحركة بالكامل، وستتوافد كافة الجماهير من المحبين للناديين لمدرجات ملعب الإنماء، وستكون حاضرة، تحفة فنية من المتوقع أن تكون عالمية المنظر، لكن هذه المرة ليس بعبقرية الألماني يايسله ولا بمنهجية البرتغالي كونسيساو، بل من خلال «التيفو» المنتظر في مدرج الناديين.
حالة خاصة
الأهلي منافس بقوة على خطف صدارة الدوري والظفر باللقب، فهو الآن وصيفاً بـ59 نقطة، بينما الاتحاد يتواجد بالمركز السادس برصيد 42 نقطة، أي بشكل كبير بعيد كلياً عن المنافسة، لكن كل ذلك يتواجد على «الرف» كونه غير مهم تماماً، لأن الديربي له حسابات وتصفية ونكهة خاصة للجميع من إدارة مروراً بجهاز فني ولاعبين ثم الأهم جماهير الناديين.
المباريات الكبرى
نجح ماتياس يايسله في فرض شخصية قوية للأهلي هذا الموسم، خصوصا في المواجهات الكبيرة، حيث ظهر الفريق بانضباط تكتيكي واضح وثقة عالية في أصعب الاختبارات.
الأهلي لم يتعرض لأي خسارة في آخر 16 مباراة بجميع المسابقات، وهو رقم يعكس الاستقرار الفني والذهني الذي يعيشه الفريق تحت قيادة المدرب الألماني.
ويعتمد يايسله على الضغط العالي والاستحواذ المكثف، مع تضييق المساحات على المنافس، وهو أسلوب أربك العديد من الفرق الكبرى هذا الموسم.
ذكاء تكتيكي
في المقابل، يدخل سيرجيو كونسيساو الديربي بثقة مستمدة من آخر اختبار كبير خاضه أمام الهلال، عندما فرض التعادل 1-1 على ملعب «الزعيم» في ملعب «المملكة أرينا»، بعد التأخر بهدف من دون رد.
المدرب البرتغالي نجح حينها في تحجيم مفاتيح الهلال سواء عبر الأطراف أو من العمق، مع تضييق المساحات بشكل ذكي ومنظم. كما اعتمد على المرتدات السريعة من مختلف الجوانب، وكان قريبًا من خطف الفوز، ما يعكس قدرته على إدارة المباريات الكبرى بحذر ودهاء تكتيكي.
“More restless than sleep... too much thinking... consultations and technical studies,” all of this is ingrained in the minds of the technical directors, the Portuguese head coach of the Al-Ittihad football team, Sergio Conceicao, and the German coach of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle. Although the two schools differ in their technical, tactical, and technical approaches, each has its own style that it prefers and applies on the green pitch.
Through the big derby matches, in terms of fans, it is considered non-negotiable, and the motto is to avoid losing at all costs. Therefore, the coaches will try to harness all kinds of methods that lead to residing in the hearts of the lovers, even if it is only for 24 hours before the anticipated summit.
The city of Jeddah, nicknamed “the bride,” will come to a complete standstill, and all fans of both clubs will flock to the stands of the Al-Inma Stadium. It will be a masterpiece expected to be of a global standard, but this time not due to the genius of German Jaissle or the methodology of Portuguese Conceicao, but through the awaited “tifo” in the stands of both clubs.
Special Case
Al-Ahli is a strong competitor for seizing the top of the league and winning the title, currently sitting second with 59 points, while Al-Ittihad is in sixth place with 42 points, significantly far from the competition. However, all of this is placed on the “shelf” as it is completely unimportant, because the derby has its own calculations, filtering, and special flavor for everyone from management, through the technical staff and players, to the most important, the fans of both clubs.
Big Matches
Matthias Jaissle has succeeded in imposing a strong identity for Al-Ahli this season, especially in big matches, where the team has shown clear tactical discipline and high confidence in the toughest tests.
Al-Ahli has not suffered any losses in their last 16 matches across all competitions, a figure that reflects the technical and mental stability the team is experiencing under the guidance of the German coach.
Jaissle relies on high pressing and intense possession, while narrowing the spaces on the opponent, a style that has confused many major teams this season.
Tactical Intelligence
On the other hand, Sergio Conceicao enters the derby with confidence drawn from his last major test against Al-Hilal, where he managed to secure a 1-1 draw at the “Leader’s” stadium, after falling behind by a goal without response.
The Portuguese coach succeeded at that time in limiting Al-Hilal’s key players, whether from the flanks or through the center, while smartly and systematically narrowing the spaces. He also relied on quick counterattacks from various angles and was close to snatching the win, reflecting his ability to manage major matches with caution and tactical cleverness.