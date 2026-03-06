“More restless than sleep... too much thinking... consultations and technical studies,” all of this is ingrained in the minds of the technical directors, the Portuguese head coach of the Al-Ittihad football team, Sergio Conceicao, and the German coach of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle. Although the two schools differ in their technical, tactical, and technical approaches, each has its own style that it prefers and applies on the green pitch.



Through the big derby matches, in terms of fans, it is considered non-negotiable, and the motto is to avoid losing at all costs. Therefore, the coaches will try to harness all kinds of methods that lead to residing in the hearts of the lovers, even if it is only for 24 hours before the anticipated summit.



The city of Jeddah, nicknamed “the bride,” will come to a complete standstill, and all fans of both clubs will flock to the stands of the Al-Inma Stadium. It will be a masterpiece expected to be of a global standard, but this time not due to the genius of German Jaissle or the methodology of Portuguese Conceicao, but through the awaited “tifo” in the stands of both clubs.



Special Case



Al-Ahli is a strong competitor for seizing the top of the league and winning the title, currently sitting second with 59 points, while Al-Ittihad is in sixth place with 42 points, significantly far from the competition. However, all of this is placed on the “shelf” as it is completely unimportant, because the derby has its own calculations, filtering, and special flavor for everyone from management, through the technical staff and players, to the most important, the fans of both clubs.



Big Matches



Matthias Jaissle has succeeded in imposing a strong identity for Al-Ahli this season, especially in big matches, where the team has shown clear tactical discipline and high confidence in the toughest tests.



Al-Ahli has not suffered any losses in their last 16 matches across all competitions, a figure that reflects the technical and mental stability the team is experiencing under the guidance of the German coach.



Jaissle relies on high pressing and intense possession, while narrowing the spaces on the opponent, a style that has confused many major teams this season.



Tactical Intelligence



On the other hand, Sergio Conceicao enters the derby with confidence drawn from his last major test against Al-Hilal, where he managed to secure a 1-1 draw at the “Leader’s” stadium, after falling behind by a goal without response.



The Portuguese coach succeeded at that time in limiting Al-Hilal’s key players, whether from the flanks or through the center, while smartly and systematically narrowing the spaces. He also relied on quick counterattacks from various angles and was close to snatching the win, reflecting his ability to manage major matches with caution and tactical cleverness.