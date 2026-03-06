«أرق من النوم.. كُثر التفكير.. مشاورات ودراسات فنية»، كل ذلك مغروس في أذهان المديرين الفنيين البرتغالي مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد سيرجيو كونسيساو، ومدرب القلعة الخضراء الألماني ماتياس يايسله، فرغم أن المدرستين مختلفتان عن النهج الفني والتكتيكي والتكنيكي فيما بينهما إلا أن لكل واحد منهما أسلوبه الذي يروق له ويطبقه داخل أرضية المستطيل الأخضر.


من خلال لقاءات الديربي الكبيرة، على صعيد الجماهير تعتبر لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، والشعار ممنوع الخسارة مهما كلّف الأمر، لذلك سيحاول المدربان تسخير جميع أنواع الطرق التي تؤدي لسكنهم داخل قلوب العشاق حتى لو كان ذلك لمدة 24 ساعة فقط من نهاية القمة المرتقبة.


مدينة جدة الملقبة بـ«العروس» ستشل الحركة بالكامل، وستتوافد كافة الجماهير من المحبين للناديين لمدرجات ملعب الإنماء، وستكون حاضرة، تحفة فنية من المتوقع أن تكون عالمية المنظر، لكن هذه المرة ليس بعبقرية الألماني يايسله ولا بمنهجية البرتغالي كونسيساو، بل من خلال «التيفو» المنتظر في مدرج الناديين.


حالة خاصة


الأهلي منافس بقوة على خطف صدارة الدوري والظفر باللقب، فهو الآن وصيفاً بـ59 نقطة، بينما الاتحاد يتواجد بالمركز السادس برصيد 42 نقطة، أي بشكل كبير بعيد كلياً عن المنافسة، لكن كل ذلك يتواجد على «الرف» كونه غير مهم تماماً، لأن الديربي له حسابات وتصفية ونكهة خاصة للجميع من إدارة مروراً بجهاز فني ولاعبين ثم الأهم جماهير الناديين.


المباريات الكبرى


نجح ماتياس يايسله في فرض شخصية قوية للأهلي هذا الموسم، خصوصا في المواجهات الكبيرة، حيث ظهر الفريق بانضباط تكتيكي واضح وثقة عالية في أصعب الاختبارات.


الأهلي لم يتعرض لأي خسارة في آخر 16 مباراة بجميع المسابقات، وهو رقم يعكس الاستقرار الفني والذهني الذي يعيشه الفريق تحت قيادة المدرب الألماني.


ويعتمد يايسله على الضغط العالي والاستحواذ المكثف، مع تضييق المساحات على المنافس، وهو أسلوب أربك العديد من الفرق الكبرى هذا الموسم.


ذكاء تكتيكي


في المقابل، يدخل سيرجيو كونسيساو الديربي بثقة مستمدة من آخر اختبار كبير خاضه أمام الهلال، عندما فرض التعادل 1-1 على ملعب «الزعيم» في ملعب «المملكة أرينا»، بعد التأخر بهدف من دون رد.


المدرب البرتغالي نجح حينها في تحجيم مفاتيح الهلال سواء عبر الأطراف أو من العمق، مع تضييق المساحات بشكل ذكي ومنظم. كما اعتمد على المرتدات السريعة من مختلف الجوانب، وكان قريبًا من خطف الفوز، ما يعكس قدرته على إدارة المباريات الكبرى بحذر ودهاء تكتيكي.