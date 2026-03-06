Just 72 hours after their match in the Premier League, Liverpool returns to face its host Wolverhampton at Molineux Stadium today (Friday) in the Round of 16 of the FA Cup.



The two teams met at the same stadium last Tuesday, where Wolverhampton caused a major upset by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the final moments, keeping their slim hopes of survival alive and avoiding relegation to the Championship.



This was Wolverhampton's third win in the league this season, and their second consecutive victory at home, thus boosting their chances of overcoming the challenge posed by Dutch coach Arne Slot's team and securing a spot in the quarter-finals of the prestigious cup. Wolverhampton's coach Rob Edwards spoke about facing Liverpool again after the thrilling win, saying: “Regardless of our position in the league table, we enjoyed beating Liverpool... It’s a great club, with a great coach, and many outstanding players. It was a great night for our fans, and we want to repeat it in the cup competition.” He added: “We are trying to improve from one match to another, and we are working to regain the team's momentum. We are aware of our current situation, and we are striving to change things.”



If Wolverhampton, which has defeated Liverpool and Aston Villa and drawn with Arsenal in its last three home matches, had performed the same way since the start of the league, they would not have found themselves in this precarious position at the bottom of the table, trailing 12 points behind Nottingham Forest, who sits in 17th place (the last safe spot so far).



However, Wolverhampton, which has become the first bottom-placed team to defeat two of the top five teams in a single season since West Bromwich Albion in 2017-2018, and the first to achieve this in consecutive matches, does not seem to have surrendered to its fate and clings to a glimmer of hope for an upset.



On the other hand, this loss has intensified the pressure on Slot, as Liverpool has dropped to sixth place in the standings, suffering a severe blow to its chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.



Slot stated: “I had high expectations that we had moved past the stage of inconsistent performances, but we suffered a setback. Losing points is concerning; the players know they are returning to the same pitch, and they have no choice but to come away with a ticket to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup to make amends with the fans.” Liverpool fans are feeling a great disappointment due to the team's frustrating results in the league, despite the huge amounts spent on new signings during the last summer transfer window.



The companions of Salah know that winning the FA Cup is their hope to avoid ending the season without any trophies, as Liverpool's chances of retaining the Premier League title they won last season have faded, and they have exited the League Cup, along with the difficulty of competing for the Champions League title this season, despite qualifying for the Round of 16.