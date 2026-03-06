بعد 72 ساعة فقط على مباراتهما في بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، يعود ليفربول لملاقاة مضيفه وولفرهامبتون على ملعب مولينيو اليوم (الجمعة) في ثمن نهائي كأس إنجلترا.


والتقى الفريقان على الملعب نفسه الثلاثاء الماضي، حيث فجّر وولفرهامبتون مفاجأة كبرى بفوزه 2-1 على ليفربول في اللحظات الأخيرة، ليتمسك بآماله الضئيلة في البقاء وتجنب الهبوط لدوري القسم الأول (تشامبيون شيب).


وكان هذا هو الفوز الثالث لفريق وولفرهامبتون في الدوري هذا الموسم، والثاني على التوالي على ملعبه، لينعش بذلك حظوظه في اجتياز عقبة فريق المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت، واقتناص بطاقة الترشح لدور الثمانية للكأس العريقة. وتحدّث مدرب وولفرهامبتون روب إدواردز عن مواجهة ليفربول مجدداً بعد الفوز المثير قائلاً: «بغض النظر عن وضعنا بجدول الدوري فقد استمتعنا بالفوز على ليفربول... إنه نادٍ رائع، بمدرب رائع، وكثير من اللاعبين المميزين. كانت ليلة عظيمة لجماهيرنا ونريد تكرارها في مسابقة الكأس». وأوضح: «نحاول التحسن من مباراة لأخرى، ونحاول استعادة زخم الفريق. ندرك وضعنا الحالي، ونسعى جاهدين إلى تغيير الأمور».


ولو كان وولفرهامبتون الذي هزم ليفربول وأستون فيلا وتعادل مع آرسنال في آخر 3 مباريات له على أرضه قد سار على الأداء نفسه منذ بداية الدوري ما تعرّض لهذا الموقف المتأزم في آخر ترتيب الدوري بفارق 12 نقطة عن نوتنغهام فورست صاحب المركز السابع عشر (آخر الناجين حتى الآن).


لكن وولفرهامبتون الذي بات أول فريق متذيل للترتيب يهزم فريقين من الخمسة الأوائل في موسم واحد منذ وست بروميتش ألبيون في 2017-2018، وأول من يحقق ذلك في مباراتين متتاليتين، لا يبدو أنه استسلم لمصيره ويتمسك ببصيص الأمل في حدوث المفاجأة.


في المقابل جاءت تلك الخسارة لتضاعف حجم الضغوط على سلوت، حيث تراجع ليفربول للمركز السادس بالترتيب لتتعرض فرصه في التأهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم المقبل لضربة موجعة.


وصرّح سلوت: «كانت توقعاتي كبيرة في أننا تجاوزنا مرحلة العروض المتذبذبة، لكن تعرضنا لانتكاسة، خسارة النقاط أمر مقلق، يدرك اللاعبون أنهم عائدون للملعب نفسه، ولا بديل أمامهم سوى الخروج بورقة الترشح لدور الثمانية لكأس إنجلترا، من أجل مصالحة الجماهير». ويشعر جمهور ليفربول بخيبة أمل كبيرة بسبب نتائج الفريق المحبطة بالدوري، رغم المبالغ الطائلة التي تم إنفاقها لإبرام صفقات جديدة خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الماضية.


ويعلم رفاق صلاح أن الفوز بكأس إنجلترا هو الأمل لتفادي الخروج دون ألقاب هذا الموسم، في ظل تلاشي حظوظ ليفربول في الاحتفاظ بالدوري الإنجليزي الذي توج به في الموسم الماضي، وخروجه من كأس الرابطة، وكذلك صعوبة المنافسة على لقب دوري الأبطال في الموسم الحالي، رغم التأهل لدور الـ16.