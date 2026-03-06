على الرغم من أن قائمتي عملاقي جدة، الاتحاد والأهلي، تعج بأسماء رنانة وتاريخية صالت وجالت في الملاعب الأوروبية، إلا أن الأنظار في «ديربي البحر» المرتقب (الجمعة) تتجه صوب الموهبتين الشابتين اللتين تعِدان بتقديم عرض استثنائي يسرق الأضواء من النجوم المخضرمين ألا وهما محمدو دومبيا من الاتحاد وفالنتين أتانغانا من الأهلي.


تألق أتانغانا


مرّ الأهلي، صاحب السلسلة الأفضل في تجنب الخسائر بعد الهلال، بلحظات عصيبة في الجولات الثلاث الأخيرة، وفي تلك الأثناء، سطع نجم الفرنسي الشاب فالنتين أتانغانا وكان سببًا مباشرًا في حصد ست نقاط من التسع المتاحة، إذ تسبب في هدف الفوز أمام الرياض، وأحرز في مواجهة النجمة هدفاً وتسبب في طرد البرازيلي فيليبي كاردوزو.


بروز دومبيا


قدم اللاعب المالي محمدو دومبيا (21 عامًا) أفضل نسخة منه في الموسم، خلال تلك المباراة التي واجه فيها كبار الهلال، فكان أفضل منهم في مراوغتهم بهدوئه المعتاد، ثم كان الأكثر صناعة للفرص في المباراة، ولم يتفوق عليه في الفرص سوى البرتغالي روبن نيفيز، بفرصة واحدة.


وقدم دومبيا تمريرته الحاسمة الثانية في الموسم، خلال مباراة الاتحاد السابقة أمام الخليج، فسجل منها البرتغالي دانيلو بيريرا هدف الانتصار 1-0، وأصبح لاعب الوسط المالي أحد 4 لاعبين فقط في الاتحاد قدموا أكثر من تمريرة حاسمة في الموسم الحالي.


خليفة كانتي


دخل الاتحاد مرحلة جديدة بعد رحيل نجمه الفرنسي نغولو كانتي، المتوج بالنسخة قبل الأخيرة من كأس العالم، إلى صفوف فنربخشة التركي الشهر الماضي. ورغم الثقل الفني الذي تركه كانتي، إلا أن إدارة الاتحاد كانت مطمئنة لوجود البديل الجاهز.


واستثمر دومبيا، الذي وصل في سبتمبر الماضي قادماً من رويال أنتويرب البلجيكي، فترة تواجده بجانب كانتي ليتعلم الكثير، وقدم في «كلاسيكو السعودية» الأخير أمام الهلال أداءً أثبت به جدارته بقيادة وسط ملعب المدرب سيرجيو كونسيساو.


وإلى جانب تصدره صناعة الفرص في الاتحاد خلال الكلاسيكو بـ 3 فرص، كان متفوقًا على زملائه في التدخلات الناجحة (2)، واستعادة الكرة (7) خلاف لمس الكرة 72 مرة، مما منحه صدارة المشهد في أكبر محفل كروي سعودي.


المحرك الفرنسي


على الضفة الأخرى من مدينة جدة، نجح الفرنسي الشاب فالنتين أتانغانا في التحول إلى قطعة لا تمس في تشكيل المدرب ماتياس يايسله.


وثبّت أتانغانا، القادم من ريمس الفرنسي في الصيف الماضي، أقدامه أساسياً منذ استئناف الدوري في ديسمبر عقب «كأس العرب للفيفا 2025»، وفاز أتانغانا بجائزة رجل المباراة في مواجهة الأهلي أمام النجمة، بعد أداء مثالي سجل خلاله هدفاً وقدم عرضاً دفاعياً صلباً بـ 5 اعتراضات للكرة و6 حالات استعادة.


ويعد الفرنسي الشاب اللاعب الـ 11 الذي يفوز بالجائزة في فريقه الأهلي، الفريق الأكثر بعد الهلال فوزًا بهذا النوع من الجوائز.


وبالنظر لأرقام الموسم، يحل أتانغانا ثانياً في قائمة هدافي الأهلي خلف إيفان توني برصيد 3 أهداف، كما يعد الثاني في الفريق بعدد التدخلات (43 تدخلاً)، مما يثبت فاعليته القصوى في طرفي الملعب.


صدام الشباب


لا يقتصر تأثير دومبيا وأتانغانا على الأرقام فحسب، بل يمتد لما يسمى بـ «اختبار العين»؛ من حيث جودة التمركز، والقدرة على الربط بين الدفاع والهجوم، والثقة العالية التي يؤديان بها في أندية جماهيرية كبرى.


وبينما يسعى الأهلي لكسر صيامه عن لقب الدوري مستمر منذ 2016، ويطمح الاتحاد (صاحب المركز الخامس حالياً) لتعزيز موقعه، يأتي الديربي القادم ليشهد أول مواجهة مباشرة وجهاً لوجه بين هذين النجمين الصاعدين.


انفوجرافيك:


الأهداف:


أتانغانا 3


دومبيا 1


التمريرات الحاسمة:


أتانغانا 0


دومبيا 2


التمريرات:


أتانغانا 407


دومبيا 705


المشاركات:


أتانغانا 16


دومبيا 13