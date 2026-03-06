Although my two giants of Jeddah, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, are filled with renowned and historic names that have roamed the European fields, the eyes in the anticipated "Derby of the Sea" (on Friday) are turning towards the two young talents who promise to deliver an exceptional performance that will steal the spotlight from the veteran stars, namely Mohamedou Doumbia from Al-Ittihad and Valentin Atangana from Al-Ahli.



Atangana's Brilliance



Al-Ahli, the team with the second-best record in avoiding losses after Al-Hilal, has gone through tough moments in the last three rounds. During this time, the young French star Valentin Atangana shone brightly and was directly responsible for earning six points out of the nine available, as he contributed to the winning goal against Riyadh and scored a goal in the match against Al-Najma while also causing the Brazilian Felipe Cardoso to be sent off.



Doumbia's Emergence



The Malian player Mohamedou Doumbia (21 years old) delivered his best performance of the season in the match against the giants Al-Hilal, where he outperformed them in dribbling with his usual calmness, and he was the most creative player in the match, with only Portuguese Ruben Neves surpassing him in chances created by just one opportunity.



Doumbia provided his second assist of the season in the previous match against Al-Khaleej, from which the Portuguese Danilo Pereira scored the winning goal 1-0. The Malian midfielder has become one of only four players in Al-Ittihad to provide more than one assist this season.



Kante's Successor



Al-Ittihad entered a new phase after the departure of their star French player N'Golo Kante, who was crowned in the penultimate edition of the World Cup, to Fenerbahçe in Turkey last month. Despite the significant impact Kante left, Al-Ittihad's management was reassured by the presence of a ready replacement.



Doumbia, who arrived last September from Royal Antwerp in Belgium, took advantage of his time alongside Kante to learn a lot and delivered a performance in the recent "Saudi Clasico" against Al-Hilal that proved his worth in leading the midfield under coach Sergio Conceição.



In addition to leading the chances created in Al-Ittihad during the Clasico with three opportunities, he also excelled over his teammates in successful tackles (2) and ball recoveries (7), in addition to touching the ball 72 times, which earned him the spotlight in the biggest football event in Saudi Arabia.



The French Engine



On the other side of Jeddah, the young Frenchman Valentin Atangana has successfully become an indispensable piece in coach Matthias Jaissle's lineup.



Atangana, who came from Reims in France last summer, has established himself as a starter since the league resumed in December following the "FIFA Arab Cup 2025," and he won the Man of the Match award in the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Najma after an ideal performance in which he scored a goal and delivered a solid defensive display with five ball interceptions and six recoveries.



Atangana is the 11th player to win the award in his team Al-Ahli, which is the second most awarded team after Al-Hilal in this type of awards.



Looking at the season's statistics, Atangana ranks second in Al-Ahli's scoring list behind Ivan Toney with three goals, and he is also second in the team for tackles (43 tackles), proving his maximum effectiveness on both sides of the pitch.



Clash of the Young Stars



The impact of Doumbia and Atangana extends beyond just numbers; it reaches what is called the "eye test" in terms of quality positioning, the ability to link defense and attack, and the high confidence with which they perform in major fan-based clubs.



While Al-Ahli seeks to break its title drought that has lasted since 2016, and Al-Ittihad (currently in fifth place) aims to strengthen its position, the upcoming derby will witness the first direct face-off between these two rising stars.



Infographic:



Goals:



Atangana 3



Doumbia 1



Assists:



Atangana 0



Doumbia 2



Passes:



Atangana 407



Doumbia 705



Appearances:



Atangana 16



Doumbia 13