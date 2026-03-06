The match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli places complex calculations on the table of the league. The game does not seem to be just a struggle for 3 points, but rather turns into a crossroads in the title race, while at the same time being a sensitive test of the competition equations and the fan rivalries among the top clubs.



Numbers alone reveal the extent of the complexity. Al-Ahli stands second with 59 points, behind the leaders Al-Nassr with 61 points, while Al-Hilal, in third place with 58 points, is waiting for any slip that could rearrange the top positions. In this scenario, Al-Ittihad, fifth with 42 points, becomes a party capable of influencing the race even if it is not at the heart of the leadership.



However, this match is not only read in terms of the standings but also through the lens of historical sensitivities between the three clubs.



For Al-Ittihad, the match stands between two difficult equations. The first is related to its historical neighbor Al-Ahli; a defeat against them means pushing them a significant step closer to the title, which many Al-Ittihad fans cannot accept given the long-standing rivalry between the two clubs for the title of "the biggest" in Jeddah and their record of league championships over the decades.



The second equation is related to Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad's biggest rival in the Saudi championship race. A slip by Al-Ahli in this match could directly benefit Al-Hilal in the standings, especially after Karim Benzema's transfer from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal in a deal that sparked widespread controversy and ignited new sensitivities between the fans of the two clubs.



This particular transfer added an emotional dimension to the scene. Benzema was not just a professional player at Al-Ittihad but one of the symbols of the team's artistic project in recent years, and his move to Al-Hilal made the relationship between the two clubs more tense, turning any result that could benefit Al-Hilal into a public issue within the Al-Ittihad stands.



Here, Al-Ittihad faces a complex question:



Should they fight for victory and stop Al-Ahli's momentum, even if that might benefit Al-Hilal in the standings? Or does an Al-Ittihad loss mean opening the door for Al-Ahli to compete strongly for the title, which some Al-Ittihad fans might see as a more sensitive scenario in the balance of historical competition between the two clubs?



In the end, the clearest truth remains that Al-Ittihad is not just playing a derby match against Al-Ahli, but is at the heart of a three-way equation between Jeddah and Riyadh, where a single result could become a decisive factor in the title race.



That is why the upcoming confrontation seems more than just a league match; it is a game that could shuffle Al-Ahli's cards... or pave the way for Benzema's Al-Hilal.