تضع مواجهة الاتحاد والأهلي حسابات معقدة على طاولة الدوري، فالمباراة لا تبدو مجرد صراع على 3 نقاط، بقدر ما تتحول إلى مفترق طرق في سباق اللقب، وفي الوقت ذاته اختبار حساس لمعادلات المنافسة والخصومات الجماهيرية بين أندية القمة.


الأرقام وحدها تكشف حجم التعقيد. فالأهلي يقف ثانيًا بـ 59 نقطة خلف النصر المتصدر بـ 61 نقطة، بينما يترقب الهلال ثالث الترتيب بـ 58 نقطة أي تعثر قد يعيد ترتيب القمة. في هذا المشهد يصبح الاتحاد، الخامس بـ 42 نقطة، طرفًا قادرًا على التأثير في السباق حتى لو لم يكن في قلب الصدارة.


لكن هذه المباراة لا تُقرأ فقط بلغة الجدول، بل أيضًا بلغة الحساسية التاريخية بين الأندية الثلاثة.


بالنسبة للاتحاد، تقف المباراة بين معادلتين صعبتين. الأولى مرتبطة بجاره التاريخي الأهلي؛ فالهزيمة أمامه تعني دفعه خطوة كبيرة نحو اللقب، وهو ما لا يتقبله كثير من الاتحاديين في ظل التنافس الطويل بين الناديين على مكانة "الكبير" في جدة وعلى سجل بطولات الدوري عبر العقود.


أما المعادلة الثانية فمرتبطة بالهلال، الخصم الأكبر للاتحاد في سباق البطولات السعودية. فتعثر الأهلي في هذه المباراة قد يخدم الهلال مباشرة في جدول الترتيب، خصوصًا بعد انتقال كريم بنزيما من الاتحاد إلى الهلال في صفقة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا وأشعلت حساسية جديدة بين جماهير الناديين.


هذه الصفقة تحديدًا أضافت بعدًا عاطفيًا للمشهد. فبنزيما لم يكن مجرد لاعب محترف في الاتحاد، بل أحد رموز المشروع الفني للفريق في السنوات الأخيرة، وانتقاله إلى الهلال جعل العلاقة بين الناديين أكثر توترًا، وحوّل أي نتيجة قد يستفيد منها الهلال إلى قضية جماهيرية داخل المدرج الاتحادي.


هنا يصبح الاتحاد أمام سؤال معقد:


هل يقاتل للفوز ويوقف اندفاعة الأهلي، حتى لو كان ذلك قد يخدم الهلال في حسابات الترتيب؟ أم أن خسارة الاتحاد تعني فتح الطريق أمام الأهلي للمنافسة بقوة على اللقب، وهو ما قد يراه بعض الاتحاديين سيناريو أكثر حساسية في ميزان المنافسة التاريخية بين الناديين؟


في النهاية، تبقى الحقيقة الأوضح أن الاتحاد لا يلعب فقط مباراة ديربي أمام الأهلي، بل يقف في قلب معادلة ثلاثية بين جدة والرياض، حيث قد تتحول نتيجة واحدة إلى عامل حاسم في سباق اللقب.


ولهذا تبدو المواجهة القادمة أكثر من مباراة دوري؛ إنها مباراة قد تبعثر أوراق الأهلي... أو تمهد الطريق لهلال بنزيما.