The social specialist interested in sports affairs, Marouj Mohammed Shahini, confirmed to "Okaz" that the anticipated Jeddah derby match, which brings together Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad next Friday as part of the 25th round of the Roshan Saudi League, is not just an ordinary match in the competition schedule, but rather a sporting and social event that transcends the boundaries of the field to reflect a state of deep emotional interaction between the fans of both clubs in the city of Jeddah and beyond.



She explained that the confrontation between Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad carries a long historical legacy of rooted competition, where generations of players, administrations, and fans have succeeded each other in creating multiple chapters of excitement and rivalry. This historical conflict was not built on the results of a single match or season, but rather formed over decades of championships, positions, and decisive moments that enhanced the value of the derby in the Saudi sports consciousness.



Shahini pointed out that this match is always described as "psychological and nerve-wracking," because the mental factor sometimes outweighs the technical one. The player does not enter the field solely with the motivation to achieve three points, but also to represent his fans, restore dignity, and protect his club's history. Additionally, media pressures and significant interaction through social media contribute to raising the level of tension, making emotional control a crucial element in determining the outcome.



She added that the tension is not limited to the fans but also includes coaches and players. The coach knows that losing the derby could cost him a lot in terms of morale, and the player is aware that a small mistake could linger in the memory of the fans for a long time. This mutual pressure creates exceptional atmospheres, but it also requires high emotional maturity both on and off the field.



Shahini emphasized the importance of sports awareness, stating that excessive fanaticism harms the image of sports. True support for a team is based on sportsmanship and respect for the opponent, as differing inclinations do not imply enmity or social severance.



She offered some advice to sports fanatics, the most important of which is the necessity to separate sports allegiance from human relationships, to avoid being provoked either in the stands or through digital platforms, to refrain from spreading rumors or provocative clips that inflame emotions, and to focus on supporting the team positively. She stressed that fans should realize that football is ultimately a game of winners and losers, and that losing does not mean the end of the world, just as winning does not justify belittling the opponent. Healthy atmospheres in the stands directly reflect on the players' performance; the more civilized the support, the higher the level of focus and contribution on the field. Thus, the Jeddah derby represents an opportunity to enhance the values of fair competition and mutual respect, and that the beauty of football lies in its passion and excitement, not in excessive emotional reactions or transgressions. She called on everyone to enjoy the match as a sporting celebration awaited by millions, hoping that the encounter will unfold in a manner befitting the history of both clubs and the status of Saudi football.