أكدت الأخصائية الاجتماعية المهتمة بالشأن الرياضي مروج محمد شاهيني لـ«عكاظ» أن لقاء ديربي جدة المرتقب الذي يجمع الأهلي والاتحاد الجمعة المقبلة ضمن الجولة الـ25 من دوري روشن السعودي لا يعتبر مجرد مباراة عادية في جدول المنافسات، بل يشكل حدثاً رياضياً واجتماعياً يتجاوز حدود الملعب ليعكس حالة من التفاعل الوجداني العميق بين جماهير الناديين في مدينة جدة وخارجها.


وأوضحت أن المواجهة بين الأهلي والاتحاد تحمل إرثاً تاريخياً طويلاً من التنافس المتجذر، حيث تعاقبت أجيال من اللاعبين والإدارات والجماهير على صناعة فصول متعددة من الإثارة والندية، وهذا الصراع التاريخي لم يُبنَ على نتائج مباراة أو موسم واحد، بل تشكل عبر عقود من البطولات والمواقف واللحظات الحاسمة التي عززت قيمة الديربي في الوجدان الرياضي السعودي.


وبينت شاهيني أن هذه المباراة توصف دائماً بأنها «نفسية ومشحونة الأعصاب»، لأن العامل الذهني فيها يفوق أحياناً العامل الفني، فاللاعب لا يدخل الملعب فقط بدافع تحقيق النقاط الثلاث، بل بدافع تمثيل جماهيره ورد الاعتبار وحماية تاريخ ناديه، كما أن الضغوط الإعلامية والتفاعل الكبير عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يسهمان في رفع مستوى التوتر، ما يجعل التحكم في الانفعالات عنصراً حاسماً في حسم النتيجة.


وأضافت أن التوتر لا يقتصر على الجماهير، بل يشمل المدربين واللاعبين أيضاً، فالمدرب يدرك أن خسارة الديربي قد تكلفه الكثير معنوياً، واللاعب يعلم أن خطأ بسيطاً قد يبقى عالقاً في ذاكرة الجماهير طويلاً، وهذا الضغط المتبادل يخلق أجواءً استثنائية، لكنها تتطلب في الوقت ذاته نضجاً انفعالياً عالياً داخل الملعب وخارجه.


وشددت شاهيني على أهمية الوعي الرياضي، فالتعصب المفرط يسيء إلى صورة الرياضة، كما أن التشجيع الحقيقي يقوم على دعم الفريق بروح رياضية واحترام المنافس، فالاختلاف في الميول لا يعني الخصومة أو القطيعة الاجتماعية.


وتقدم شاهيني بعض النصائح للمتعصبين رياضياً، أبرزها ضرورة الفصل بين الانتماء الرياضي والعلاقات الإنسانية، وعدم الانجرار وراء الاستفزازات سواء في المدرجات أو عبر المنصات الرقمية، وتجنب نشر الشائعات أو المقاطع المثيرة التي تؤجج المشاعر، والتركيز على دعم الفريق بإيجابية، مؤكدة أن على الجماهير إدراك أن كرة القدم في نهاية المطاف لعبة كاسب وخاسر، وأن الخسارة لا تعني نهاية العالم، كما أن الفوز لا يبرر التقليل من المنافس، فالأجواء الصحية في المدرجات تنعكس مباشرة على أداء اللاعبين، فكلما كان الدعم حضارياً ارتفع مستوى التركيز والعطاء داخل الملعب، ومن هنا فديربي جدة يمثل فرصة لتعزيز قيم التنافس الشريف والاحترام المتبادل، وأن جمال الكرة يكمن في شغفها وإثارتها، لا في الانفعال الزائد أو التجاوزات، داعية الجميع إلى الاستمتاع بالمباراة باعتبارها عرساً رياضياً ينتظره الملايين، متمنية أن تخرج المواجهة بالصورة التي تليق بتاريخ الناديين ومكانة الكرة السعودية. ‏