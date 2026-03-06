أكدت الأخصائية الاجتماعية المهتمة بالشأن الرياضي مروج محمد شاهيني لـ«عكاظ» أن لقاء ديربي جدة المرتقب الذي يجمع الأهلي والاتحاد الجمعة المقبلة ضمن الجولة الـ25 من دوري روشن السعودي لا يعتبر مجرد مباراة عادية في جدول المنافسات، بل يشكل حدثاً رياضياً واجتماعياً يتجاوز حدود الملعب ليعكس حالة من التفاعل الوجداني العميق بين جماهير الناديين في مدينة جدة وخارجها.
وأوضحت أن المواجهة بين الأهلي والاتحاد تحمل إرثاً تاريخياً طويلاً من التنافس المتجذر، حيث تعاقبت أجيال من اللاعبين والإدارات والجماهير على صناعة فصول متعددة من الإثارة والندية، وهذا الصراع التاريخي لم يُبنَ على نتائج مباراة أو موسم واحد، بل تشكل عبر عقود من البطولات والمواقف واللحظات الحاسمة التي عززت قيمة الديربي في الوجدان الرياضي السعودي.
وبينت شاهيني أن هذه المباراة توصف دائماً بأنها «نفسية ومشحونة الأعصاب»، لأن العامل الذهني فيها يفوق أحياناً العامل الفني، فاللاعب لا يدخل الملعب فقط بدافع تحقيق النقاط الثلاث، بل بدافع تمثيل جماهيره ورد الاعتبار وحماية تاريخ ناديه، كما أن الضغوط الإعلامية والتفاعل الكبير عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يسهمان في رفع مستوى التوتر، ما يجعل التحكم في الانفعالات عنصراً حاسماً في حسم النتيجة.
وأضافت أن التوتر لا يقتصر على الجماهير، بل يشمل المدربين واللاعبين أيضاً، فالمدرب يدرك أن خسارة الديربي قد تكلفه الكثير معنوياً، واللاعب يعلم أن خطأ بسيطاً قد يبقى عالقاً في ذاكرة الجماهير طويلاً، وهذا الضغط المتبادل يخلق أجواءً استثنائية، لكنها تتطلب في الوقت ذاته نضجاً انفعالياً عالياً داخل الملعب وخارجه.
وشددت شاهيني على أهمية الوعي الرياضي، فالتعصب المفرط يسيء إلى صورة الرياضة، كما أن التشجيع الحقيقي يقوم على دعم الفريق بروح رياضية واحترام المنافس، فالاختلاف في الميول لا يعني الخصومة أو القطيعة الاجتماعية.
وتقدم شاهيني بعض النصائح للمتعصبين رياضياً، أبرزها ضرورة الفصل بين الانتماء الرياضي والعلاقات الإنسانية، وعدم الانجرار وراء الاستفزازات سواء في المدرجات أو عبر المنصات الرقمية، وتجنب نشر الشائعات أو المقاطع المثيرة التي تؤجج المشاعر، والتركيز على دعم الفريق بإيجابية، مؤكدة أن على الجماهير إدراك أن كرة القدم في نهاية المطاف لعبة كاسب وخاسر، وأن الخسارة لا تعني نهاية العالم، كما أن الفوز لا يبرر التقليل من المنافس، فالأجواء الصحية في المدرجات تنعكس مباشرة على أداء اللاعبين، فكلما كان الدعم حضارياً ارتفع مستوى التركيز والعطاء داخل الملعب، ومن هنا فديربي جدة يمثل فرصة لتعزيز قيم التنافس الشريف والاحترام المتبادل، وأن جمال الكرة يكمن في شغفها وإثارتها، لا في الانفعال الزائد أو التجاوزات، داعية الجميع إلى الاستمتاع بالمباراة باعتبارها عرساً رياضياً ينتظره الملايين، متمنية أن تخرج المواجهة بالصورة التي تليق بتاريخ الناديين ومكانة الكرة السعودية.
The social specialist interested in sports affairs, Marouj Mohammed Shahini, confirmed to "Okaz" that the anticipated Jeddah derby match, which brings together Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad next Friday as part of the 25th round of the Roshan Saudi League, is not just an ordinary match in the competition schedule, but rather a sporting and social event that transcends the boundaries of the field to reflect a state of deep emotional interaction between the fans of both clubs in the city of Jeddah and beyond.
She explained that the confrontation between Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad carries a long historical legacy of rooted competition, where generations of players, administrations, and fans have succeeded each other in creating multiple chapters of excitement and rivalry. This historical conflict was not built on the results of a single match or season, but rather formed over decades of championships, positions, and decisive moments that enhanced the value of the derby in the Saudi sports consciousness.
Shahini pointed out that this match is always described as "psychological and nerve-wracking," because the mental factor sometimes outweighs the technical one. The player does not enter the field solely with the motivation to achieve three points, but also to represent his fans, restore dignity, and protect his club's history. Additionally, media pressures and significant interaction through social media contribute to raising the level of tension, making emotional control a crucial element in determining the outcome.
She added that the tension is not limited to the fans but also includes coaches and players. The coach knows that losing the derby could cost him a lot in terms of morale, and the player is aware that a small mistake could linger in the memory of the fans for a long time. This mutual pressure creates exceptional atmospheres, but it also requires high emotional maturity both on and off the field.
Shahini emphasized the importance of sports awareness, stating that excessive fanaticism harms the image of sports. True support for a team is based on sportsmanship and respect for the opponent, as differing inclinations do not imply enmity or social severance.
She offered some advice to sports fanatics, the most important of which is the necessity to separate sports allegiance from human relationships, to avoid being provoked either in the stands or through digital platforms, to refrain from spreading rumors or provocative clips that inflame emotions, and to focus on supporting the team positively. She stressed that fans should realize that football is ultimately a game of winners and losers, and that losing does not mean the end of the world, just as winning does not justify belittling the opponent. Healthy atmospheres in the stands directly reflect on the players' performance; the more civilized the support, the higher the level of focus and contribution on the field. Thus, the Jeddah derby represents an opportunity to enhance the values of fair competition and mutual respect, and that the beauty of football lies in its passion and excitement, not in excessive emotional reactions or transgressions. She called on everyone to enjoy the match as a sporting celebration awaited by millions, hoping that the encounter will unfold in a manner befitting the history of both clubs and the status of Saudi football.