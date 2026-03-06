حقق فريق ضمك فوزاً مهماً على حساب ضيفه الرياض بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها في افتتاحية لقاءات الجولة الـ25 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لأصحاب الأرض والجمهور، إذ تمكن سنوسي هوساوي لاعب ضمك من هز شباك الرياض ولكن راية التسلل كانت حاضرة، ولم يمر وقت طويل حتى سجل جوناثان أوكيتا هدفاً صحيحاً لضمك (د: 35)، وفي الشوط الثاني واصل أصحاب الأرض والجمهور ضغطهم الهجومي واستطاع فلينتين فادا تسجيل الهدف الثاني (د: 53)، وعاد سنوسي هوساوي للتألق مجدداً بإحرازه الهدف الثالث لفريقه (د: 61)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز ضمك بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق ضمك فوزه الثالث ويصل للنقطة 19 ليصعد للمركز الـ15، متجاوزاً ضيفه فريق الرياض في جدول الترتيب، الذي تراجع للمركز الـ16 بعد أن تلقى الخسارة الـ15، وتجمد رصيده عند 16 نقطة.