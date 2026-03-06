The Damak team achieved an important victory against their guest, Riyadh, with three goals to none in the match held at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, marking the opening of the 25th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The match witnessed a strong start from the home team, as Sanusi Hawsawi of Damak managed to shake the net of Riyadh, but the offside flag was raised. It wasn't long before Jonathan Okita scored a legitimate goal for Damak (35th minute). In the second half, the home team continued their attacking pressure, and Valentin Fada scored the second goal (53rd minute). Sanusi Hawsawi shone again by netting the third goal for his team (61st minute), ending the match with Damak winning three goals to none.



With this result, Damak secures their third victory, reaching 19 points and climbing to 15th place, surpassing their guest team, Riyadh, in the standings, which has dropped to 16th place after suffering their 15th loss, leaving them with a total of 16 points.