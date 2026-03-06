تتجه الأنظار مساء اليوم (الجمعة) إلى ملعب «الإنماء» في جدة، حيث تترقب الجماهير الرياضية واحدة من أكثر المواجهات سخونة وإثارة في الموسم، حين يلتقي الأهلي والاتحاد في «ديربي البحر» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من دوري روشن السعودي، في مباراة تتجاوز حدود النقاط الثلاث، وتحمل في تفاصيلها تاريخاً طويلاً من التنافس، وحضوراً جماهيرياً استثنائياً، وأجواء مشحونة بالحماس والترقب، ففي مثل هذه اللقاءات لا تكون الأضواء مسلطة على المستطيل الأخضر فقط، بل تمتد إلى المدرجات ووسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل، ويتشكل المشهد كاملاً بمزيج من الشغف والطموح والتحدي.


يقول الاستشاري النفسي المهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور عمر صالح لـ«عكاظ» إن


«ديربي جدة» ليس مجرد مواجهة كروية عابرة، بل حدث ينتظره الملايين، لما يمثله من قيمة فنية ومعنوية، وما يخلقه من تأثير مباشر على مسار المنافسة في الدوري، ففي هذه الليلة تبقى كل الاحتمالات مفتوحة، ويبقى الحسم مرهوناً بالتفاصيل الصغيرة التي تصنع الفارق الكبير.


وتابع: «لقاء الأهلي والاتحاد يمثل واحداً من أعرق وأقوى «الديربيات» في الكرة السعودية، لما يحمله من تاريخ طويل من التنافس والندية والإثارة، فعلى مدى عقود ظل هذا «الديربي» عنواناً للحماس الجماهيري والصراع الكروي المشروع، وشهد مواجهات حفرت أسماء نجوم ومدربين في ذاكرة المشجعين، لذلك فإن أي مواجهة بين الفريقين لا تقاس فقط بعدد النقاط، بل بما تمثله من رمزية وتفوق معنوي داخل المدينة وخارجها».


وأضاف الدكتور عمر أن الفوز في «الديربي» يمنح صاحبه أكثر من ثلاث نقاط، فهو يضخ جرعة عالية من الثقة، ويعزز الاستقرار الفني، ويدفع الفريق لمواصلة الانتصارات في الجولات القادمة، بينما قد تفرض الخسارة مراجعات دقيقة، وتضع الفريق تحت ضغط جماهيري وإعلامي يتطلب تعاملاً احترافياً وهادئاً.


وأشار إلى أن الجانب النفسي في مثل هذه المواجهات يلعب دوراً حاسماً لا يقل أهمية عن الجانب الفني، فاللاعبون يدخلون المباراة تحت ضغط التوقعات العالية، والمدربان يعيشان تحديا خاصاً لإثبات تفوقهما التكتيكي، في حين تنعكس مشاعر القلق والطموح على المدرجات، فالفريق القادر على ضبط إيقاعه النفسي، وامتصاص الحماس الزائد، والحفاظ على تركيزه طوال الـ90 دقيقة، يكون الأقرب للاستفادة من التفاصيل الصغيرة التي تصنع الفارق.


وبين أن صعوبة التنبؤ بنتيجة «الديربي» تبقى من أبرز سماته، إذ كثيراً ما تسقط الحسابات الفنية أمام الروح القتالية والرغبة في الانتصار، قد يظهر فريق بأفضلية على الورق لكن كرة ثابتة، أو هجمة مرتدة سريعة، أو لحظة إبداع فردي قد تقلب الموازين تمامًا، لهذا تبقى كل الاحتمالات مفتوحة حتى إطلاق صافرة النهاية.


وأكد أن الجماهير تمثل شعلة اللقاء واللاعب رقم 12، فالحضور الجماهيري في مثل هذه المباريات يصنع أجواء استثنائية تعزز الحماس وترفع نسق الأداء داخل الملعب، كما أن الدعم الإيجابي والهتافات المنظمة تمنح اللاعبين طاقة إضافية، وتعكس صورة حضارية عن وعي المدرجات، غير أن هذا الحماس يجب أن يظل في إطار الروح الرياضية، بعيداً عن أي تصرفات قد تسيء لقيمة الحدث.


وعن الجانب التكتيكي قال: «المواجهة ستشهد صراعاً فنياً بين المدربين يايسلة وكونسيساو، وسيحاول كل منهما فرض أسلوبه الخاص، وقد يعتمد أحدهما على الضغط العالي واستعادة الكرة مبكراً، فيما يفضل الآخر التوازن الدفاعي والانطلاق بالهجمات المرتدة المنظمة، فإدارة التبديلات، وقراءة مجريات المباراة، واستثمار الكرات الثابتة، كلها عناصر قد تكون حاسمة في رسم ملامح النتيجة».


وخلص الدكتور عمر صالح إلى القول: «التراشق الإلكتروني بين بعض الجماهير عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي يمثل جانباً سلبياً ينبغي تجاوزه، لأنه يحول التنافس الرياضي إلى توتر غير مبرر، ويزيد من حدة الأعصاب قبل وأثناء اللقاء، فـ«الديربي» في جوهره احتفالية كروية كبرى تعكس ثقافة التنافس الشريف، والانتصار الحقيقي هو في تقديم مباراة تليق بتاريخ الناديين وجماهيرهما، وترسخ صورة رياضية حضارية تبقى أهم من أي نتيجة».