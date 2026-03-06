All eyes are on the "Al-Inma" stadium in Jeddah this evening (Friday), as sports fans await one of the hottest and most exciting clashes of the season, when Al-Ahli meets Al-Ittihad in the "Derby of the Sea" as part of the 25th round of the Roshen Saudi League. This match goes beyond the three points, carrying with it a long history of rivalry, an exceptional fan presence, and an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm and anticipation. In such encounters, the spotlight is not only on the green pitch but extends to the stands, media, and social media platforms, creating a complete scene filled with passion, ambition, and challenge.



The sports psychologist Dr. Omar Saleh, who is interested in sports affairs, tells "Okaz" that



the "Jeddah Derby" is not just a passing football match, but an event awaited by millions due to its artistic and moral value, and the direct impact it creates on the course of the league competition. On this night, all possibilities remain open, and the outcome hinges on the small details that make a significant difference.



He continued: "The match between Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad represents one of the oldest and strongest derbies in Saudi football, due to its long history of competition, rivalry, and excitement. For decades, this derby has been a symbol of fan enthusiasm and legitimate football conflict, witnessing encounters that have etched the names of stars and coaches in the memories of fans. Therefore, any match between the two teams is not measured solely by the number of points but by what it represents in terms of symbolism and moral superiority within and outside the city."



Dr. Omar added that winning the derby grants its owner more than three points; it injects a high dose of confidence, enhances technical stability, and drives the team to continue winning in the upcoming rounds. In contrast, a loss may necessitate careful reviews and place the team under fan and media pressure that requires professional and calm handling.



He pointed out that the psychological aspect in such encounters plays a crucial role that is no less important than the technical side. Players enter the match under the pressure of high expectations, and the coaches face a special challenge to prove their tactical superiority, while feelings of anxiety and ambition reflect in the stands. The team that can control its psychological rhythm, absorb excessive enthusiasm, and maintain focus throughout the 90 minutes is more likely to benefit from the small details that make the difference.



He noted that the difficulty of predicting the outcome of the derby remains one of its most prominent features, as technical calculations often fall short against fighting spirit and the desire to win. A team may appear superior on paper, but a set piece, a quick counterattack, or a moment of individual brilliance can completely shift the balance. Therefore, all possibilities remain open until the final whistle is blown.



He emphasized that the fans represent the spark of the match and are the 12th player. The fan presence in such matches creates exceptional atmospheres that enhance enthusiasm and elevate performance levels on the pitch. Additionally, positive support and organized chants provide players with extra energy and reflect a civilized image of the awareness of the stands. However, this enthusiasm must remain within the framework of sportsmanship, away from any actions that may undermine the value of the event.



Regarding the tactical side, he said: "The match will witness a technical struggle between coaches Yaisla and Kونسيساو, and each will try to impose their own style. One may rely on high pressing and early ball recovery, while the other prefers defensive balance and launching organized counterattacks. Managing substitutions, reading the flow of the match, and capitalizing on set pieces are all elements that could be decisive in shaping the outcome."



Dr. Omar Saleh concluded by saying: "The electronic exchanges between some fans on social media platforms represent a negative aspect that should be overcome, as it turns sports competition into unwarranted tension and heightens nerves before and during the match. The derby, in its essence, is a grand football celebration that reflects the culture of fair competition, and the true victory lies in delivering a match worthy of the history of both clubs and their fans, establishing a civilized sports image that remains more important than any result."