تتجه الأنظار مساء اليوم (الجمعة) إلى ملعب «الإنماء» في جدة، حيث تترقب الجماهير الرياضية واحدة من أكثر المواجهات سخونة وإثارة في الموسم، حين يلتقي الأهلي والاتحاد في «ديربي البحر» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من دوري روشن السعودي، في مباراة تتجاوز حدود النقاط الثلاث، وتحمل في تفاصيلها تاريخاً طويلاً من التنافس، وحضوراً جماهيرياً استثنائياً، وأجواء مشحونة بالحماس والترقب، ففي مثل هذه اللقاءات لا تكون الأضواء مسلطة على المستطيل الأخضر فقط، بل تمتد إلى المدرجات ووسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل، ويتشكل المشهد كاملاً بمزيج من الشغف والطموح والتحدي.
يقول الاستشاري النفسي المهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور عمر صالح لـ«عكاظ» إن
«ديربي جدة» ليس مجرد مواجهة كروية عابرة، بل حدث ينتظره الملايين، لما يمثله من قيمة فنية ومعنوية، وما يخلقه من تأثير مباشر على مسار المنافسة في الدوري، ففي هذه الليلة تبقى كل الاحتمالات مفتوحة، ويبقى الحسم مرهوناً بالتفاصيل الصغيرة التي تصنع الفارق الكبير.
وتابع: «لقاء الأهلي والاتحاد يمثل واحداً من أعرق وأقوى «الديربيات» في الكرة السعودية، لما يحمله من تاريخ طويل من التنافس والندية والإثارة، فعلى مدى عقود ظل هذا «الديربي» عنواناً للحماس الجماهيري والصراع الكروي المشروع، وشهد مواجهات حفرت أسماء نجوم ومدربين في ذاكرة المشجعين، لذلك فإن أي مواجهة بين الفريقين لا تقاس فقط بعدد النقاط، بل بما تمثله من رمزية وتفوق معنوي داخل المدينة وخارجها».
وأضاف الدكتور عمر أن الفوز في «الديربي» يمنح صاحبه أكثر من ثلاث نقاط، فهو يضخ جرعة عالية من الثقة، ويعزز الاستقرار الفني، ويدفع الفريق لمواصلة الانتصارات في الجولات القادمة، بينما قد تفرض الخسارة مراجعات دقيقة، وتضع الفريق تحت ضغط جماهيري وإعلامي يتطلب تعاملاً احترافياً وهادئاً.
وأشار إلى أن الجانب النفسي في مثل هذه المواجهات يلعب دوراً حاسماً لا يقل أهمية عن الجانب الفني، فاللاعبون يدخلون المباراة تحت ضغط التوقعات العالية، والمدربان يعيشان تحديا خاصاً لإثبات تفوقهما التكتيكي، في حين تنعكس مشاعر القلق والطموح على المدرجات، فالفريق القادر على ضبط إيقاعه النفسي، وامتصاص الحماس الزائد، والحفاظ على تركيزه طوال الـ90 دقيقة، يكون الأقرب للاستفادة من التفاصيل الصغيرة التي تصنع الفارق.
وبين أن صعوبة التنبؤ بنتيجة «الديربي» تبقى من أبرز سماته، إذ كثيراً ما تسقط الحسابات الفنية أمام الروح القتالية والرغبة في الانتصار، قد يظهر فريق بأفضلية على الورق لكن كرة ثابتة، أو هجمة مرتدة سريعة، أو لحظة إبداع فردي قد تقلب الموازين تمامًا، لهذا تبقى كل الاحتمالات مفتوحة حتى إطلاق صافرة النهاية.
وأكد أن الجماهير تمثل شعلة اللقاء واللاعب رقم 12، فالحضور الجماهيري في مثل هذه المباريات يصنع أجواء استثنائية تعزز الحماس وترفع نسق الأداء داخل الملعب، كما أن الدعم الإيجابي والهتافات المنظمة تمنح اللاعبين طاقة إضافية، وتعكس صورة حضارية عن وعي المدرجات، غير أن هذا الحماس يجب أن يظل في إطار الروح الرياضية، بعيداً عن أي تصرفات قد تسيء لقيمة الحدث.
وعن الجانب التكتيكي قال: «المواجهة ستشهد صراعاً فنياً بين المدربين يايسلة وكونسيساو، وسيحاول كل منهما فرض أسلوبه الخاص، وقد يعتمد أحدهما على الضغط العالي واستعادة الكرة مبكراً، فيما يفضل الآخر التوازن الدفاعي والانطلاق بالهجمات المرتدة المنظمة، فإدارة التبديلات، وقراءة مجريات المباراة، واستثمار الكرات الثابتة، كلها عناصر قد تكون حاسمة في رسم ملامح النتيجة».
وخلص الدكتور عمر صالح إلى القول: «التراشق الإلكتروني بين بعض الجماهير عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي يمثل جانباً سلبياً ينبغي تجاوزه، لأنه يحول التنافس الرياضي إلى توتر غير مبرر، ويزيد من حدة الأعصاب قبل وأثناء اللقاء، فـ«الديربي» في جوهره احتفالية كروية كبرى تعكس ثقافة التنافس الشريف، والانتصار الحقيقي هو في تقديم مباراة تليق بتاريخ الناديين وجماهيرهما، وترسخ صورة رياضية حضارية تبقى أهم من أي نتيجة».
All eyes are on the "Al-Inma" stadium in Jeddah this evening (Friday), as sports fans await one of the hottest and most exciting clashes of the season, when Al-Ahli meets Al-Ittihad in the "Derby of the Sea" as part of the 25th round of the Roshen Saudi League. This match goes beyond the three points, carrying with it a long history of rivalry, an exceptional fan presence, and an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm and anticipation. In such encounters, the spotlight is not only on the green pitch but extends to the stands, media, and social media platforms, creating a complete scene filled with passion, ambition, and challenge.
The sports psychologist Dr. Omar Saleh, who is interested in sports affairs, tells "Okaz" that
the "Jeddah Derby" is not just a passing football match, but an event awaited by millions due to its artistic and moral value, and the direct impact it creates on the course of the league competition. On this night, all possibilities remain open, and the outcome hinges on the small details that make a significant difference.
He continued: "The match between Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad represents one of the oldest and strongest derbies in Saudi football, due to its long history of competition, rivalry, and excitement. For decades, this derby has been a symbol of fan enthusiasm and legitimate football conflict, witnessing encounters that have etched the names of stars and coaches in the memories of fans. Therefore, any match between the two teams is not measured solely by the number of points but by what it represents in terms of symbolism and moral superiority within and outside the city."
Dr. Omar added that winning the derby grants its owner more than three points; it injects a high dose of confidence, enhances technical stability, and drives the team to continue winning in the upcoming rounds. In contrast, a loss may necessitate careful reviews and place the team under fan and media pressure that requires professional and calm handling.
He pointed out that the psychological aspect in such encounters plays a crucial role that is no less important than the technical side. Players enter the match under the pressure of high expectations, and the coaches face a special challenge to prove their tactical superiority, while feelings of anxiety and ambition reflect in the stands. The team that can control its psychological rhythm, absorb excessive enthusiasm, and maintain focus throughout the 90 minutes is more likely to benefit from the small details that make the difference.
He noted that the difficulty of predicting the outcome of the derby remains one of its most prominent features, as technical calculations often fall short against fighting spirit and the desire to win. A team may appear superior on paper, but a set piece, a quick counterattack, or a moment of individual brilliance can completely shift the balance. Therefore, all possibilities remain open until the final whistle is blown.
He emphasized that the fans represent the spark of the match and are the 12th player. The fan presence in such matches creates exceptional atmospheres that enhance enthusiasm and elevate performance levels on the pitch. Additionally, positive support and organized chants provide players with extra energy and reflect a civilized image of the awareness of the stands. However, this enthusiasm must remain within the framework of sportsmanship, away from any actions that may undermine the value of the event.
Regarding the tactical side, he said: "The match will witness a technical struggle between coaches Yaisla and Kونسيساو, and each will try to impose their own style. One may rely on high pressing and early ball recovery, while the other prefers defensive balance and launching organized counterattacks. Managing substitutions, reading the flow of the match, and capitalizing on set pieces are all elements that could be decisive in shaping the outcome."
Dr. Omar Saleh concluded by saying: "The electronic exchanges between some fans on social media platforms represent a negative aspect that should be overcome, as it turns sports competition into unwarranted tension and heightens nerves before and during the match. The derby, in its essence, is a grand football celebration that reflects the culture of fair competition, and the true victory lies in delivering a match worthy of the history of both clubs and their fans, establishing a civilized sports image that remains more important than any result."