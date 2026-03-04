أقامت جمعية أصدقاء لاعبي كرة القدم الخيرية اليوم (الأربعاء) حفل إفطار أصدقاء الرمضاني لعام 2026م، في أجواء إيمانية، جسدت قيم الوفاء والتكافل، بحضور عدد من الشخصيات الرياضية والداعمين وشركاء النجاح وأبناء الجمعية.


وأكد رئيس الجمعية الكابتن ماجد أحمد عبدالله، قائد نادي النصر والمنتخب السعودي السابق، أن الجمعية تواصل أداء رسالتها الإنسانية تجاه اللاعبين السابقين عبر برامج ومبادرات متنوعة تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الاجتماعي والاقتصادي لهم، وتوفير بيئة داعمة تواكب احتياجاتهم بعد انتهاء مسيرتهم الرياضية.


وأوضح أن الجمعية نفذت عدداً من المبادرات والمشاريع النوعية، من أبرزها: تأمين السكن، التدريب والتأهيل، النقل بتوجيه المركبات، برنامج ابدأ مشروعك، برنامج كمل تعليمك، تأثيث المنازل، تدريب المدربين، توظيف اللاعبين، الدعم الغذائي، ملتقى أصدقاء، تأهيل ملاعب الحدائق، برامج الصحة، ترميم المنازل، برنامج اللاعب القدوة، إضافة إلى العمل التطوعي في «أصدقاء»، وذلك ضمن المرحلة الأولى لبرنامج «أصدقاء.. على خطى الأبطال».


وبيّن أن الجمعية حققت عدداً من النتائج في مسارات عملها المختلفة، حيث بلغ عدد المستفيدين في مسار المساندة 87,424 مستفيداً، وفي مسار السكن 1,368 مستفيداً، وفي مسار التمكين 1,753 مستفيداً، وفي مسار الصحة 1,395 مستفيداً، إضافة إلى 2,471 مشاركة مجتمعية ضمن برامج الجمعية وأنشطتها.


وأشار ماجد عبدالله إلى أن اهتمام الجمعية يتركز على جيل اللاعبين الذين كانوا يمثلون الكرة السعودية في نهاية السبعينات، وتحديداً جيل عام 1970، حين كان عمره 7 سنوات وشاهد تلك الأسماء التي صنعت بدايات تاريخ الكرة السعودية، مبيناً أن هؤلاء النجوم يمثلون أولوية في برامج الجمعية تقديراً لما قدموه للرياضة السعودية.


وأضاف أن اللاعبين في الأجيال اللاحقة يحظون أيضاً بالاهتمام، إلا أن كثيراً منهم استفادوا من الطفرة الرياضية الكبيرة والعقود الاحترافية الحالية، مؤكداً أن الجمعية تضع عدداً منهم ضمن خططها المستقبلية.


وأشار إلى أن فكرة تأسيس الجمعية جاءت استجابةً لمعاناة عدد من اللاعبين السابقين الذين واجهوا تحديات مالية واجتماعية بعد اعتزالهم كرة القدم، الأمر الذي دفع إلى التفكير في إنشاء كيان مستدام يساند هؤلاء النجوم الذين صنعوا تاريخاً للرياضة السعودية وأسعدوا الجماهير بإنجازاتهم.


وأوضح أن التجربة الشخصية كانت دافعاً رئيسياً لإطلاق المبادرة، حيث عايش عن قرب ظروف عدد من زملائه اللاعبين، سواء ممن رافقوه في بداية مسيرته الكروية أو من شاركوه الإنجازات والبطولات مع نادي النصر والمنتخب السعودي.


وبيّن أن رحلة التأسيس تطلبت عملاً متواصلاً واجتماعات واتصالات مع شخصيات رياضية واجتماعية لدعم الفكرة، قبل إعداد ملف التأسيس وفق الأنظمة والتشريعات في المملكة، بمشاركة فريق مختص عمل على إعداد الملف ومتابعة مراحله.


وأشار إلى أن الأعضاء المؤسسين اتفقوا على تكليفه بقيادة هذه المبادرة، لتبدأ بعدها مرحلة العمل الميداني بالتعاون مع عدد من الشخصيات، من بينهم فهيد الدوسري والمهندس فهد المطوع، حتى تم تأسيس الجمعية وانطلاق أعمالها.


وأكد أن الجمعية تمضي اليوم ضمن منظومة القطاع غير الربحي في المملكة، بعد أن تحولت الفكرة التي بدأت كحلم إلى كيان مؤسسي يعمل على رعاية اللاعبين السابقين وتقديم الدعم لهم، في إطار يعكس قيم الوفاء لمن خدموا الرياضة السعودية وتركوا بصمتهم في تاريخها.