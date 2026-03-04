The Charity Association of Friends of Football Players held today (Wednesday) the Ramadan Friends Iftar for the year 2026, in a spiritual atmosphere that embodied the values of loyalty and solidarity, with the presence of several sports figures, supporters, partners in success, and members of the association.



The association's president, Captain Majid Ahmed Abdullah, former captain of Al-Nassr Club and the Saudi national team, confirmed that the association continues to fulfill its humanitarian mission towards former players through various programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing their social and economic stability, and providing a supportive environment that meets their needs after their sports careers end.



He explained that the association has implemented a number of qualitative initiatives and projects, the most prominent of which include: securing housing, training and rehabilitation, transportation through vehicle guidance, the "Start Your Project" program, the "Continue Your Education" program, furnishing homes, training trainers, employing players, food support, Friends Forum, rehabilitating park fields, health programs, home renovation, the role model player program, in addition to volunteer work in "Friends," as part of the first phase of the "Friends... Following in the Footsteps of Champions" program.



He indicated that the association has achieved a number of results in its various work paths, where the number of beneficiaries in the support path reached 87,424, in the housing path 1,368, in the empowerment path 1,753, in the health path 1,395, in addition to 2,471 community participations within the association's programs and activities.



Majid Abdullah pointed out that the association's focus is on the generation of players who represented Saudi football in the late seventies, specifically the generation of 1970, when he was 7 years old and witnessed those names that made the beginnings of Saudi football history, indicating that these stars are a priority in the association's programs in appreciation of what they contributed to Saudi sports.



He added that players from subsequent generations also receive attention, but many of them have benefited from the significant sports boom and current professional contracts, affirming that the association includes a number of them in its future plans.



He noted that the idea of establishing the association came in response to the suffering of several former players who faced financial and social challenges after retiring from football, which prompted the thought of creating a sustainable entity to support these stars who made history for Saudi sports and delighted fans with their achievements.



He explained that personal experience was a major motivation for launching the initiative, as he closely witnessed the circumstances of several of his fellow players, whether those who accompanied him at the beginning of his football career or those who shared achievements and championships with Al-Nassr Club and the Saudi national team.



He indicated that the founding journey required continuous work, meetings, and communications with sports and social figures to support the idea, before preparing the founding file in accordance with the regulations and legislation in the Kingdom, with the participation of a specialized team that worked on preparing the file and following its stages.



He mentioned that the founding members agreed to assign him to lead this initiative, after which the fieldwork phase began in collaboration with several figures, including Fahid Al-Dosari and Engineer Fahd Al-Mutawa, until the association was established and its work commenced.



He confirmed that the association is now progressing within the non-profit sector in the Kingdom, after the idea that started as a dream transformed into an institutional entity that works on caring for former players and providing support to them, in a framework that reflects the values of loyalty to those who served Saudi sports and left their mark in its history.