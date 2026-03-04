في مشهدٍ أعاد للأذهان واحدة من أجمل فترات نادي النصر، عبّر لاعب الفريق السابق محمد السهلاوي عن فخره وامتنانه بتجربته مع العالمي، وذلك من خلال رسالة نشرها عبر حسابه الشخصي في منصة «X»، استحضر فيها ذكريات خاصة رافقته طوال مسيرته بقميص النصر.


وكتب السهلاوي:


«هذي من النعم اللي ربي أكرمني فيها وأحمد الله دائمًا عليها، حققت أمنيتي بتمثيل فريقي النصر العظيم، وعشت أجمل أيام حياتي بأني أكون لاعب تحت إدارة الأمير فيصل بن تركي رئيس نادي النصر سابقًا».


وجاءت كلمات السهلاوي ردًا على تغريدة للأمير فيصل بن تركي، الرئيس السابق للنصر، تحدث فيها عن موقف يعود إلى فترة رئاسته، حينما قرر الانسحاب من صفقة التعاقد مع اللاعب عيسى المحياني، قبل أن يعلّق قائلاً: «الحمد لله خيرة جبنا النجم الكبير محمد السهلاوي»، في إشارة إلى أن الصفقة البديلة كانت التعاقد مع السهلاوي الذي أصبح لاحقًا أحد أبرز هدافي الفريق.


الجدير بالذكر أن السهلاوي وقّع للنصر في موسم 2009/2010، وخاض بقميص العالمي 261 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، نجح خلالها في تسجيل 123 هدفًا بشعار النصر ، وحقق بطولة الدوري 3 نسخ، بالإضافة لبطولة كأس ولي العهد، ليضع اسمه بين أبرز الهدافين في تاريخ النادي الحديث، ويساهم بأهدافه الحاسمة في العديد من المحطات المهمة.


وأعادت هذه التصريحات المتبادلة تسليط الضوء على مرحلة مميزة عاشها النصر، كان السهلاوي خلالها عنصرًا مؤثرًا في الخط الأمامي، ونجح في ترك بصمة واضحة داخل المستطيل الأخضر، ليبقى اسمه حاضرًا في ذاكرة الجماهير النصراوية كأحد أبرز المهاجمين الذين مرّوا على الفريق في السنوات الأخيرة.