In a scene that brought to mind one of the most beautiful periods of Al-Nassr Club, former player Mohammed Al-Sahlawi expressed his pride and gratitude for his experience with the club, through a message he posted on his personal account on the platform "X," where he recalled special memories that accompanied him throughout his career wearing the Al-Nassr jersey.



Al-Sahlawi wrote:



“This is one of the blessings that God has granted me, and I always thank Him for it. I fulfilled my wish to represent my great team Al-Nassr, and I lived the best days of my life being a player under the management of Prince Faisal bin Turki, the former president of Al-Nassr.”



Al-Sahlawi's words came in response to a tweet from Prince Faisal bin Turki, the former president of Al-Nassr, in which he talked about an incident from his presidency when he decided to withdraw from the deal to sign player Eissa Al-Muhayani, before commenting: “Thank God we brought the great star Mohammed Al-Sahlawi,” referring to the fact that the alternative deal was to sign Al-Sahlawi, who later became one of the team's top scorers.



It is worth noting that Al-Sahlawi signed with Al-Nassr in the 2009/2010 season and played 261 matches with the club in various competitions, during which he succeeded in scoring 123 goals under the Al-Nassr banner. He won the league title three times, in addition to the Crown Prince Cup, placing his name among the top scorers in the club's modern history and contributing his decisive goals in many important moments.



These exchanged statements have brought attention back to a distinctive phase that Al-Nassr experienced, during which Al-Sahlawi was a significant element in the front line, successfully leaving a clear mark on the green rectangle, ensuring that his name remains present in the memories of Al-Nassr fans as one of the most prominent strikers to have played for the team in recent years.