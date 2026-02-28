أبدى نجم المنتخب سابقاً سعيد العويران سعادته بحضوره ضيفاً على موسم القادسية الرمضاني، موجّهاً رسالة محبة لأهالي المنطقة الشرقية بمناسبة شهر رمضان المبارك


وقال العويران: «أبارك لكم الشهر الفضيل، وأسأل الله أن يعيده عليكم بالخير والبركة، نعيش أياماً جميلة، والقادسية اليوم أشعل الدوري بدخوله منافسة قوية مع الهلال والنصر والأهلي والاتحاد، وهذا ما نتمناه للمنطقة الشرقية، أن تكون دائماً حاضرة في صدارة المشهد الرياضي»، وأكد العويران أن قوة أندية المنطقة مثل القادسية والاتفاق والنهضة تنعكس إيجاباً على المنتخب السعودي، مستذكراً إسهامات أندية الشرقية في البطولات القارية وصناعة النجوم عبر السنوات.


وعلى صعيد آخر، انطلقت منافسات السيدات في بطولة البادل ضمن موسم القادسية الرمضاني، وسط أجواء حماسية وحضور لافت من الجماهير وعشاق اللعبة.


وتقام البطولة خلال الفترة من 8 إلى 12 رمضان على ملاعب النادي بالخبر، يومياً من الساعة الـ9 مساءً حتى الـ1 صباحاً، بمشاركة 98 لاعباً ولاعبة، بواقع 8 فرق محترفة (16 لاعباً)، و32 فريق هواة (46 لاعباً)، و9 فرق سيدات (18 لاعبة)، في أجواء تنافسية تجمع بين المتعة والإثارة وإبراز المهارات، بما يعكس النمو المتسارع لرياضة البادل والإقبال المتزايد عليها من مختلف الفئات.