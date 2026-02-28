Former national team star Saeed Al-Owairan expressed his happiness at being a guest on the Qadisiyah Ramadan season, sending a message of love to the people of the Eastern Province on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.



Al-Owairan said: "I congratulate you on this holy month, and I ask God to bring it back to you with goodness and blessings. We are experiencing beautiful days, and Qadisiyah has ignited the league by entering into strong competition with Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad. This is what we wish for the Eastern Province, to always be present at the forefront of the sports scene." Al-Owairan emphasized that the strength of the clubs in the region, such as Qadisiyah, Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Nahda, positively reflects on the Saudi national team, recalling the contributions of Eastern Province clubs in continental championships and the development of stars over the years.



On another note, the women's competitions in the padel championship kicked off as part of the Qadisiyah Ramadan season, amidst an enthusiastic atmosphere and notable attendance from fans and lovers of the game.



The championship is being held from the 8th to the 12th of Ramadan at the club's courts in Khobar, daily from 9 PM to 1 AM, with the participation of 98 male and female players, consisting of 8 professional teams (16 players), 32 amateur teams (46 players), and 9 women's teams (18 players), in a competitive atmosphere that combines enjoyment and excitement while showcasing skills, reflecting the rapid growth of the padel sport and the increasing interest in it from various groups.