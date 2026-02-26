The Portuguese striker of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, continues to make his presence felt with his team since the moment he joined, as he has made a significant impact both technically and numerically. He has established himself as the most influential player in the team in terms of scoring and assisting across various competitions. Ronaldo has played 136 matches in all competitions, during which he contributed to 144 goals, scoring 121 and providing 23 assists. These figures reflect the value of a player who is accustomed to breaking records and making a difference in major matches. The captain of Al-Nassr sits at the top of the list for most contributions and goals in all competitions since his arrival. He also leads the scoring chart and the most contributions in the Professional League for his team, and his dominance extends to the AFC Champions League and the Saudi Super Cup, where he holds the highest scoring and contribution record since joining the team.