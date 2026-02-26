يواصل مهاجم فريق النصر البرتغالي كرستيانو رونالدو، حضوره مع فريقه النصر منذ لحظة انضمامه، حيث صنع الفارق فنيا ورقميا، بعدما فرض نفسه كأكثر اللاعبين تأثيرا في الفريق على مستوى التسجيل والصناعة في مختلف البطولات، إذ خاض رونالدو 136 مباراة في جميع المسابقات، تمكن خلالها من المساهمة في 144 هدفا، سجل منها 121 هدفا وقدم 23 تمريرة حاسمة، في أرقام تعكس قيمة لاعب اعتاد تحطيم الأرقام القياسية وصناعة الفارق في المواعيد الكبرى، ويتربع قائد النصر على صدارة الأكثر مساهمة وتسجيلا في جميع المسابقات منذ انضمامه، كما يتصدر قائمة الهدافين والأكثر مساهمة في دوري المحترفين لفريقه، ويمتد تفوقه إلى دوري أبطال آسيا والسوبر السعودي، حيث يحمل الرقم الأعلى تهديفيا ومساهمة منذ وصوله إلى الفريق.
The Portuguese striker of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, continues to make his presence felt with his team since the moment he joined, as he has made a significant impact both technically and numerically. He has established himself as the most influential player in the team in terms of scoring and assisting across various competitions. Ronaldo has played 136 matches in all competitions, during which he contributed to 144 goals, scoring 121 and providing 23 assists. These figures reflect the value of a player who is accustomed to breaking records and making a difference in major matches. The captain of Al-Nassr sits at the top of the list for most contributions and goals in all competitions since his arrival. He also leads the scoring chart and the most contributions in the Professional League for his team, and his dominance extends to the AFC Champions League and the Saudi Super Cup, where he holds the highest scoring and contribution record since joining the team.