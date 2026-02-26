يواصل مهاجم فريق النصر البرتغالي كرستيانو رونالدو، حضوره مع فريقه النصر منذ لحظة انضمامه، حيث صنع الفارق فنيا ورقميا، بعدما فرض نفسه كأكثر اللاعبين تأثيرا في الفريق على مستوى التسجيل والصناعة في مختلف البطولات، إذ خاض رونالدو 136 مباراة في جميع المسابقات، تمكن خلالها من المساهمة في 144 هدفا، سجل منها 121 هدفا وقدم 23 تمريرة حاسمة، في أرقام تعكس قيمة لاعب اعتاد تحطيم الأرقام القياسية وصناعة الفارق في المواعيد الكبرى، ويتربع قائد النصر على صدارة الأكثر مساهمة وتسجيلا في جميع المسابقات منذ انضمامه، كما يتصدر قائمة الهدافين والأكثر مساهمة في دوري المحترفين لفريقه، ويمتد تفوقه إلى دوري أبطال آسيا والسوبر السعودي، حيث يحمل الرقم الأعلى تهديفيا ومساهمة منذ وصوله إلى الفريق.