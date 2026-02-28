The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady confirmed that the real competition is not for the highest salary, but for delivering the best performance that satisfies the audience.

Highest Paid

Regarding the controversy surrounding the title of "highest paid," El Awady clarified in media statements that there are no disagreements or comparisons in this regard, pointing out that the legend Adel Imam remains in an exceptional position.

He said: "The legend is in a different league, and everyone considers themselves students of Adel Imam's school. The history of Egypt is known for standing in front of his immortal works."

Appreciation and Success

He added that he is proud of what he has presented so far, and the reactions to the series "Ali Klay" were a true appreciation of the work, and real success is measured by the viewers' reactions.

Ali Klay

The events of the series "Ali Klay" take place in a social, popular context, where Ahmed El Awady portrays the character "Ali," a former boxer living in the popular neighborhood of Helwan, working in the auto parts trade, alongside managing an orphanage, before his life becomes intertwined with multiple conflicts that span work, romantic relationships, and social issues.

The series "Ali Klay" stars Ahmed El Awady, Dora, Yara El Sokary, Mohamed Tharwat, Essam El Sakka, Entsar, Reem Sami, Safwat, Mahmoud El Bazawy, Sara Baraka, Rahma Mohsen, Tarek El Desouki, and Bassam Raga, and it is a dramatic social thriller written by Mahmoud Hamdan, directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam, and produced by Synergy.