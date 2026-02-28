أكد الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي، بأن السباق الحقيقي ليس على الأعلى الأجر، بل على تقديم أفضل أداء يرضي الجمهور.

الأعلى أجراً

وعن الجدل المثار حول لقب «الأعلى أجراً»، أوضح العوضي في تصريحات إعلامية بأنه لا توجد أي خلافات أو مقارنات في هذا الشأن، مشيراً إلى أن الزعيم عادل إمام يظل في مكانة استثنائية.

وقال: «الزعيم في حتة بعيدة والجميع يعتبرون أنفسهم تلامذة مدرسة عادل إمام، وتاريخ مصر يعُرف بالوقوف أمام أعماله الخالدة».

تقدير ونجاح

وأضاف فخور بما قدمته حتى الآن، وردود الفعل على مسلسل علي كلاي كانت بمثابة التقدير الحقيقي للعمل، والنجاح الحقيقي يُقاس بردود فعل المشاهدين.

علي كلاي

وتدور أحداث مسلسل علي كلاي في إطار اجتماعي شعبي، يجسد خلاله أحمد العوضي شخصية «علي»، ملاكم سابق يعيش في حي حلوان الشعبي، ويعمل في تجارة قطع غيار السيارات، إلى جانب إدارته دار أيتام، قبل أن تتشابك حياته مع صراعات متعددة تمتد بين العمل والعلاقات العاطفية والاجتماعية.

مسلسل علي كلاي بطولة أحمد العوضي، درة، يارا السكري، محمد ثروت، عصام السقا، انتصار، ريم سامي، وصفوة، محمود البزاوي، سارة بركة، رحمة محسن، طارق الدسوقي، وبسام رجب، وهو عمل درامي اجتماعي تشويقي من تأليف محمود حمدان وإخراج محمد عبد السلام وإنتاج شركة سينرجي.