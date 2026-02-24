استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في مكتبه، رئيس نادي بيش حسن أبو راسين، يرافقه أعضاء مجلس الإدارة، والجهازان الفني والإداري، ولاعبو فريق كرة القدم، وذلك بمناسبة صعود النادي إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية.


وهنأ أمير منطقة جازان رئيس وأعضاء مجلس إدارة نادي بيش، والجهازين الفني والإداري، واللاعبين على هذا الإنجاز، متمنيًا لهم دوام التوفيق ومواصلة التميز في المنافسات القادمة، مؤكدًا أهمية العمل المؤسسي، والاستمرار في تطوير منظومة النادي، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى كرة القدم بالمنطقة.


من جهته، عبّر رئيس نادي بيش عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة ولنائبه على ما يحظى به النادي من دعم واهتمام، مؤكدًا أن هذا الاستقبال يُعد دافعًا لمواصلة العمل وتحقيق تطلعات جماهير النادي في المرحلة القادمة.