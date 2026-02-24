The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received in his office the President of Bisha Club, Hassan Abu Rasain, accompanied by members of the Board of Directors, the technical and administrative staff, and the players of the football team, on the occasion of the club's promotion to the second division.



The Emir of the Jazan Region congratulated the President and members of the Board of Directors of Bisha Club, the technical and administrative staff, and the players on this achievement, wishing them continued success and excellence in the upcoming competitions. He emphasized the importance of institutional work and the need to continue developing the club's system to enhance the level of football in the region.



For his part, the President of Bisha Club expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region and his deputy for the support and attention the club receives, affirming that this reception serves as a motivation to continue working and to achieve the aspirations of the club's fans in the upcoming phase.