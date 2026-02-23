The player of the Saudi national squash team, Mohammed Al Nasfan, won the title of the International Youth and Junior Championship in Germany, which was held in Hamburg from February 17 to 22, with the participation of 55 players representing 15 countries in the under-19 category.



The Saudi player claimed the title after defeating the Czech player, Vojtech Martinovsky, with a score of 3-1 in the final match.



Al Nasfan began his journey in the tournament by winning 3-0 against the Danish player, Daniel Brinberg, advancing to the round of 16 where he defeated his Czech counterpart, David Linehart, with the same score. He continued to excel by winning against the Spanish player, Alex Boni, in the quarter-finals with a score of 3-0 before successfully securing a spot in the final match after defeating the Spanish player, Oriol Salvia, 3-1 in the semi-finals.