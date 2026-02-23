توج لاعب المنتخب السعودي للإسكواش محمد آل نصفان، بلقب بطولة ألمانيا الدولية للشباب والناشئين، التي أقيمت في مدينة هامبورغ الألمانية خلال الفترة من 17 - 22 فبراير الجاري بمشاركة 55 لاعبًا يمثلون 15 دولة في فئة تحت 19 عامًا.


وحقق اللاعب السعودي اللقب بعد فوزه في المباراة النهائية على التشيكي، فويتش مارتينوفسكي بنتيجة 3-1.


وبدأ آل نصفان مشواره في البطولة بالفوز بنتيجة 3-0 على اللاعب الدنماركي، دانييال برينبيرغ، ليتأهل إلى دور الـ16 الذي كسب فيه نظيره التشيكي، ديفيد لينهارت، بذات النتيجة، ليواصل تميزه ويكسب نظيره الإسباني، أليكس بوني، في دور الـ 8 بنتيجة 3-0 قبل أن ينجح في خطف بطاقة التأهل إلى المباراة النهائية إثر فوزه في نصف النهائي على الإسباني أوريول سالفيا بنتيجة 3-1.