نجح لاعبو فريق «الحرس الوطني» بالقطاع الغربي في التأهل لدور الـ8 من بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، بعد انتصارهم بنتيجة (2-0) أمام فريق «إدارة التعليم» بمحافظة جدة، ضمن ثاني أيام منافسات دور الـ16 التي أقيمت مساء الخميس 19 فبراير على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.


واستمر الحرس (بطل نسخة 2025) في حملته الناجحة للدفاع عن لقبه، بعد وصوله لهذا الدور عقب تصدره المجموعة (B)، قبل أن يؤكد تفوقه بالانتصار اليوم.


يُذكر أن «الحرس» سيواجه فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة» في دور الـ8، وذلك الثلاثاء القادم الموافق 24 فبراير، وكان الأخير قد تأهل بعد فوزه بنتيجة (2-1) على فريق وزارة الرياضة بمكة المكرمة في دور الـ16.