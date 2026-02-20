The players of the "National Guard" team in the western sector succeeded in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the "Jeddah 2026" football championship, after their victory with a score of (2-0) against the "Education Administration" team in Jeddah, during the second day of the Round of 16 matches held on the evening of Thursday, February 19, at the Olympic Village Stadium.



The National Guard (champion of the 2025 edition) continued its successful campaign to defend its title, after reaching this stage by topping Group (B), before confirming its superiority with today's victory.



It is worth mentioning that the "National Guard" will face the "Jeddah Police" team in the quarter-finals, which will take place next Tuesday, February 24, after the latter qualified by winning with a score of (2-1) against the Ministry of Sports team in Mecca in the Round of 16.