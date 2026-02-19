اختار الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد نادي القادسية لتمثيل السعودية في منافسات البطولة الخليجية الـ42 للأندية أبطال الكؤوس، التي تستضيفها مملكة البحرين خلال الفترة من 25 مارس وحتى 3 أبريل المقبلين، في خطوة تعكس ثقة اتحاد اللعبة بالمستويات التي يقدمها الفريق القدساوي هذا الموسم.
وجاء اختيار القادسية بعد الأداء اللافت الذي قدمه الفريق في منافسات الموسم الحالي، ونجاحه في تحقيق لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى لكرة اليد بالعلامة الكاملة، إثر فوزه في جميع مبارياته الـ18، ليؤكد حضوره القوي واستعداده للمنافسة على المستوى الإقليمي.
ويقود الفريق فنياً المدرب الوطني القدير فاضل آل سعيد، الذي نجح في تشكيل فريق متكامل يضم نخبة من نجوم اللعبة الذين سبق لهم تمثيل أبرز الأندية السعودية، وأسهموا في إعادة القادسية إلى واجهة المنافسة بعد سنوات من الغياب، ليعود الفريق بقوة إلى دائرة الضوء محلياً وخليجياً.
وتعد مشاركة القادسية امتداداً لحضور الأندية السعودية في البطولات الخليجية، حيث يسعى الفريق لتقديم صورة مشرفة لكرة اليد السعودية والمنافسة على اللقب، مستنداً إلى عناصره المميزة وجهازه الفني الذي يعمل على إعداد الفريق فنياً وبدنياً للظهور بصورة تليق بسمعة النادي وطموحات جماهيره.
The Saudi Handball Federation has chosen Al-Qadsiah Club to represent Saudi Arabia in the 42nd Gulf Championship for Clubs Cup Winners, which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain from March 25 to April 3. This decision reflects the Federation's confidence in the levels that the Qadsiah team is presenting this season.
The selection of Al-Qadsiah came after the remarkable performance the team delivered in the current season, successfully achieving the title of the First Division Handball League with a perfect score, winning all of its 18 matches, confirming its strong presence and readiness to compete at the regional level.
The team is led by the esteemed national coach Fadel Al-Saeed, who has successfully formed a comprehensive team that includes a selection of the sport's stars who have previously represented the most prominent Saudi clubs. They have contributed to bringing Al-Qadsiah back to the forefront of competition after years of absence, allowing the team to return strongly to the spotlight both locally and regionally.
Al-Qadsiah's participation is an extension of the presence of Saudi clubs in Gulf championships, as the team aims to present an honorable image of Saudi handball and compete for the title, relying on its distinguished players and coaching staff who are working to prepare the team technically and physically to appear in a manner befitting the club's reputation and the aspirations of its fans.