اختار الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد نادي القادسية لتمثيل السعودية في منافسات البطولة الخليجية الـ42 للأندية أبطال الكؤوس، التي تستضيفها مملكة البحرين خلال الفترة من 25 مارس وحتى 3 أبريل المقبلين، في خطوة تعكس ثقة اتحاد اللعبة بالمستويات التي يقدمها الفريق القدساوي هذا الموسم.


وجاء اختيار القادسية بعد الأداء اللافت الذي قدمه الفريق في منافسات الموسم الحالي، ونجاحه في تحقيق لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى لكرة اليد بالعلامة الكاملة، إثر فوزه في جميع مبارياته الـ18، ليؤكد حضوره القوي واستعداده للمنافسة على المستوى الإقليمي.


ويقود الفريق فنياً المدرب الوطني القدير فاضل آل سعيد، الذي نجح في تشكيل فريق متكامل يضم نخبة من نجوم اللعبة الذين سبق لهم تمثيل أبرز الأندية السعودية، وأسهموا في إعادة القادسية إلى واجهة المنافسة بعد سنوات من الغياب، ليعود الفريق بقوة إلى دائرة الضوء محلياً وخليجياً.


وتعد مشاركة القادسية امتداداً لحضور الأندية السعودية في البطولات الخليجية، حيث يسعى الفريق لتقديم صورة مشرفة لكرة اليد السعودية والمنافسة على اللقب، مستنداً إلى عناصره المميزة وجهازه الفني الذي يعمل على إعداد الفريق فنياً وبدنياً للظهور بصورة تليق بسمعة النادي وطموحات جماهيره.