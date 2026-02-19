The Saudi Handball Federation has chosen Al-Qadsiah Club to represent Saudi Arabia in the 42nd Gulf Championship for Clubs Cup Winners, which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain from March 25 to April 3. This decision reflects the Federation's confidence in the levels that the Qadsiah team is presenting this season.



The selection of Al-Qadsiah came after the remarkable performance the team delivered in the current season, successfully achieving the title of the First Division Handball League with a perfect score, winning all of its 18 matches, confirming its strong presence and readiness to compete at the regional level.



The team is led by the esteemed national coach Fadel Al-Saeed, who has successfully formed a comprehensive team that includes a selection of the sport's stars who have previously represented the most prominent Saudi clubs. They have contributed to bringing Al-Qadsiah back to the forefront of competition after years of absence, allowing the team to return strongly to the spotlight both locally and regionally.



Al-Qadsiah's participation is an extension of the presence of Saudi clubs in Gulf championships, as the team aims to present an honorable image of Saudi handball and compete for the title, relying on its distinguished players and coaching staff who are working to prepare the team technically and physically to appear in a manner befitting the club's reputation and the aspirations of its fans.