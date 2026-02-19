أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (اليويفا) منع نادي فنربخشة التركي من وضع 5 نجوم فوق شعاره، معتبراً أن عدد البطولات المعترف بها لا يبرر ذلك.
القرار جاء بسبب غياب وثيقة رسمية من الاتحاد التركي تؤكد أحقية النادي بالنجوم الخمس. وكان فنربخشة يستعد لخوض مباراة قارية بشعاره المعدل قبل أن يُجبر على تغييره وإعادة تصميم القميص.
ووفق النظام المحلي تُمنح نجمة واحدة مقابل كل 5 ألقاب دوري، بينما يملك النادي 19 لقباً فقط. في المقابل يتمسك فنربخشة باحتساب بطولات قديمة سبقت الدوري الحالي. ويحتل الفريق حالياً المركز الثاني في الترتيب، بفارق 3 نقاط عن المتصدر.
The UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) announced the ban on the Turkish club Fenerbahçe from placing 5 stars above its logo, considering that the number of recognized championships does not justify that.
The decision came due to the absence of an official document from the Turkish federation confirming the club's entitlement to the five stars. Fenerbahçe was preparing to play a continental match with its modified logo before being forced to change it and redesign the jersey.
According to local regulations, one star is awarded for every 5 league titles, while the club has only 19 titles. In contrast, Fenerbahçe insists on counting older championships that predate the current league. The team currently occupies the second position in the standings, 3 points behind the leader.