The UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) announced the ban on the Turkish club Fenerbahçe from placing 5 stars above its logo, considering that the number of recognized championships does not justify that.



The decision came due to the absence of an official document from the Turkish federation confirming the club's entitlement to the five stars. Fenerbahçe was preparing to play a continental match with its modified logo before being forced to change it and redesign the jersey.



According to local regulations, one star is awarded for every 5 league titles, while the club has only 19 titles. In contrast, Fenerbahçe insists on counting older championships that predate the current league. The team currently occupies the second position in the standings, 3 points behind the leader.