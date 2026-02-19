أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (اليويفا) منع نادي فنربخشة التركي من وضع 5 نجوم فوق شعاره، معتبراً أن عدد البطولات المعترف بها لا يبرر ذلك.


القرار جاء بسبب غياب وثيقة رسمية من الاتحاد التركي تؤكد أحقية النادي بالنجوم الخمس. وكان فنربخشة يستعد لخوض مباراة قارية بشعاره المعدل قبل أن يُجبر على تغييره وإعادة تصميم القميص.


ووفق النظام المحلي تُمنح نجمة واحدة مقابل كل 5 ألقاب دوري، بينما يملك النادي 19 لقباً فقط. في المقابل يتمسك فنربخشة باحتساب بطولات قديمة سبقت الدوري الحالي. ويحتل الفريق حالياً المركز الثاني في الترتيب، بفارق 3 نقاط عن المتصدر.