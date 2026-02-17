The national representative team, Al-Shabab, is striving to achieve its first victory and qualify for the semifinals of the Gulf Champions League when it hosts its counterpart, Al-Tadamun Hadramout from Yemen, at 7:30 PM today (Tuesday), as part of the sixth and final round of the second group in the tournament.

Al-Shabab enters this match occupying the third position with 4 points, which it earned from 4 draws and a single loss to tonight's guest in the first leg match, which ended with a score of two goals to none. Al-Shabab aims to redeem itself by winning and holding onto the hope of qualification, as it awaits a victory from Al-Rayyan against its guest, Al-Nahda from Oman.

Al-Rayyan has secured qualification for the semifinals, leading the group with 9 points, and a draw against Al-Nahda will be enough for it to clinch the top spot in the group. Meanwhile, Al-Nahda is in second place with 7 points and only needs a draw to qualify for the semifinals. A win would place it at the top of the group, while a loss would mean elimination from the tournament unless Al-Shabab also draws or loses. Al-Tadamun Hadramout is in the fourth and last position with 4 points, obtained from 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 losses. If it wants to qualify, it must win against Al-Shabab by a large margin and hope for Al-Nahda to lose at the same time.