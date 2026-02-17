يسعى ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب لتحقيق فوزه الأول، والتأهل لنصف نهائي كأس دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، عندما يستضيف نظيره فريق تضامن حضرموت اليمني، الساعة 7:30 من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة السادسة والأخيرة للمجموعة الثانية في المسابقة.
يدخل فريق الشباب هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثالث برصيد 4 نقاط، حصدها من 4 تعادلات وخسارة وحيدة كانت من أمام ضيفه في لقاء الليلة، وذلك في اللقاء الذي جمعهما في مرحلة الذهاب بهدفين دون مقابل، ويسعى الشباب لرد اعتباره من خلال الفوز والتمسك بأمل التأهل، إذ ينتظر فوز الريان القطري على ضيفه النهضة العماني.
وضمن فريق الريان التأهل لدور نصف النهائي، إذ يتصدر فرق المجموعة برصيد 9 نقاط ويكفيه التعادل أمام النهضة لحسم صدارة المجموعة، فيما يأتي فريق النهضة ثانياً برصيد 7 نقاط ويكفيه التعادل للتأهل لنصف النهائي، فيما فوزه سيجعله يتصدر فرق المجموعة أما خسارته فيعني خروجه من البطولة إلا في حالة تعثر الشباب بالتعادل أو الخسارة، فيما يأتي فريق تضامن حضرموت في المركز الرابع والأخير برصيد 4 نقاط، حصدها من فوز وتعادل و3 خسائر، وإذا ما أراد التأهل فعليه الفوز على الشباب بنتيجة كبيرة وخسارة النهضة في الوقت ذاته.
The national representative team, Al-Shabab, is striving to achieve its first victory and qualify for the semifinals of the Gulf Champions League when it hosts its counterpart, Al-Tadamun Hadramout from Yemen, at 7:30 PM today (Tuesday), as part of the sixth and final round of the second group in the tournament.
Al-Shabab enters this match occupying the third position with 4 points, which it earned from 4 draws and a single loss to tonight's guest in the first leg match, which ended with a score of two goals to none. Al-Shabab aims to redeem itself by winning and holding onto the hope of qualification, as it awaits a victory from Al-Rayyan against its guest, Al-Nahda from Oman.
Al-Rayyan has secured qualification for the semifinals, leading the group with 9 points, and a draw against Al-Nahda will be enough for it to clinch the top spot in the group. Meanwhile, Al-Nahda is in second place with 7 points and only needs a draw to qualify for the semifinals. A win would place it at the top of the group, while a loss would mean elimination from the tournament unless Al-Shabab also draws or loses. Al-Tadamun Hadramout is in the fourth and last position with 4 points, obtained from 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 losses. If it wants to qualify, it must win against Al-Shabab by a large margin and hope for Al-Nahda to lose at the same time.