يسعى ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب لتحقيق فوزه الأول، والتأهل لنصف نهائي كأس دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، عندما يستضيف نظيره فريق تضامن حضرموت اليمني، الساعة 7:30 من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة السادسة والأخيرة للمجموعة الثانية في المسابقة.

يدخل فريق الشباب هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثالث برصيد 4 نقاط، حصدها من 4 تعادلات وخسارة وحيدة كانت من أمام ضيفه في لقاء الليلة، وذلك في اللقاء الذي جمعهما في مرحلة الذهاب بهدفين دون مقابل، ويسعى الشباب لرد اعتباره من خلال الفوز والتمسك بأمل التأهل، إذ ينتظر فوز الريان القطري على ضيفه النهضة العماني.

وضمن فريق الريان التأهل لدور نصف النهائي، إذ يتصدر فرق المجموعة برصيد 9 نقاط ويكفيه التعادل أمام النهضة لحسم صدارة المجموعة، فيما يأتي فريق النهضة ثانياً برصيد 7 نقاط ويكفيه التعادل للتأهل لنصف النهائي، فيما فوزه سيجعله يتصدر فرق المجموعة أما خسارته فيعني خروجه من البطولة إلا في حالة تعثر الشباب بالتعادل أو الخسارة، فيما يأتي فريق تضامن حضرموت في المركز الرابع والأخير برصيد 4 نقاط، حصدها من فوز وتعادل و3 خسائر، وإذا ما أراد التأهل فعليه الفوز على الشباب بنتيجة كبيرة وخسارة النهضة في الوقت ذاته.