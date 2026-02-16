يختتم ممثلا الوطن الهلال والأهلي رحلتهما في دور المجموعات لدوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بمواجهة ممثلي الإمارات الوحدة وشباب الأهلي، وذلك مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، إذ يستضيف الهلال نظيره الوحدة الساعة 9:15 م، فيما يلتقي الأهلي ضيفه شباب الأهلي الساعة 7:00 مساءً.

على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، يدخل فريق الأهلي لقاءه أمام شباب الأهلي بعد أن ضمن التأهل لدور الـ16، يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 14 نقطة حصدها من 4 انتصارات وتعادلين وخسارة وحيدة وله من الأهداف 17 وعليه 6 أهداف، وإذا ما أراد الأهلي المحافظة على مركز الوصافة فعليه الفوز أو التعادل على أقل تقدير، وذلك لتقارب النقاط بينه وأصحاب المركز من الثالث للخامس، فيما يدخل فريق شباب الأهلي هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز السادس برصيد 11 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات وتعادلين وخسارتين وله من الأهداف 11 وعليه 10 أهداف، ويطمح لتحقيق الفوز أو التعادل على أقل تقدير لضمان التأهل لدور الـ16.

وعلى ملعب المملكة أرينا، يدخل فريق الهلال لقاءه أمام الوحدة بعد أن ضمن المركز الأول والتأهل لدور الـ16 ولن تؤثر نتيجة اللقاء عليه، وربما يزج مدربه الإيطالي إنزاغي ببعض الأسماء الاحتياطية.

ويملك الهلال 19 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات وتعادل ودون خسارة وله من الأهداف 15 وعليه 5 أهداف، كما يدخل فريق الوحدة الإماراتي هذا اللقاء، بعد أن ضمن هو الآخر التأهل لدور الـ16 ويحتل المركز الرابع برصيد 14 نقطة حصدها من 4 انتصارات وتعادلين وخسارة وحيدة وله من الأهداف 10 وعليه 5 أهداف.