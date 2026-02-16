The representatives of the nation, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, conclude their journey in the group stage of the AFC Champions League with matches against the representatives of the UAE, Al-Wahda and Shabab Al-Ahli, this evening (Monday). Al-Hilal hosts Al-Wahda at 9:15 PM, while Al-Ahli faces Shabab Al-Ahli at 7:00 PM.

At the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Al-Ahli enters its match against Shabab Al-Ahli after securing qualification for the Round of 16. They currently sit in second place with 14 points, having achieved 4 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss, scoring 17 goals and conceding 6. If Al-Ahli wants to maintain its runner-up position, it must win or at least draw, given the close points between them and the teams in third to fifth places. Meanwhile, Shabab Al-Ahli enters this match in sixth place with 11 points, having earned 3 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses, scoring 11 goals and conceding 10. They aim to achieve a win or at least a draw to ensure qualification for the Round of 16.

At the Kingdom Arena, Al-Hilal enters its match against Al-Wahda after securing first place and qualification for the Round of 16, so the result of the match will not affect them. Their Italian coach, Inzaghi, may field some reserve players.

Al-Hilal has 19 points from 6 wins, 1 draw, and no losses, scoring 15 goals and conceding 5. The UAE team Al-Wahda also enters this match after securing qualification for the Round of 16 and currently occupies fourth place with 14 points, having achieved 4 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss, scoring 10 goals and conceding 5.