The youth team visits Al-Khulood today (Saturday) at 5 PM at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 21st round of the Roshen Saudi League.

Al-Shabab seeks to continue winning

Al-Shabab, led by coach Emmanuel Al-Ghuwasil, aims to continue its resurgence by achieving a third consecutive victory and the fifth in the league this season, to strengthen its position in the standings and distance itself from the relegation zone.

The "Lions" secured victories against Al-Hazm 4-0 and Al-Fayha 1-0 in their last two matches in the Roshen League, placing the team in thirteenth position in the league table with 19 points.



Al-Khulood seeks to regain the winning rhythm

On the other hand, Al-Khulood hopes to return to winning ways after three matches without a victory, to enhance its chances of staying in the Saudi League for the next season.

Al-Khulood is currently in fourteenth place in the league standings with 16 points, just 4 points away from the relegation zone.