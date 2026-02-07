يحل فريق الشباب ضيفاً على الخلود، اليوم (السبت)، عند الساعة الخامسة مساءً، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ21 من دوري روشن السعودي.

الشباب يبحث عن مواصلة الانتصارات

ويتطلع الشباب، بقيادة مدربه إيمانويل الغواسيل، إلى مواصلة صحوته بتحقيق الانتصار الثالث على التوالي والخامس في البطولة هذا الموسم، لتعزيز موقعه في جدول الترتيب والابتعاد عن منطقة الهبوط.

وحقق «الليوث» الفوز على الحزم 4-0، والفيحاء 1-0 في آخر مباراتين بدوري روشن، ليحتل الفريق المركز الثالث عشر في جدول ترتيب الدوري برصيد 19 نقطة.

الخلود يسعى لاستعادة نغمة الفوز

في المقابل، يأمل الخلود في العودة إلى الانتصارات الغائبة عن الفريق آخر 3 مباريات، لتعزيز فرصه في البقاء بالدوري السعودي الموسم القادم.

ويحتل الخلود المركز الرابع عشر في ترتيب الدوري برصيد 16 نقطة، بفارق 4 نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.