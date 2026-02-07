Arsenal hosts Sunderland today (Saturday) at 6 PM at the Emirates Stadium, as part of the 25th round of the English Premier League.

Arsenal, led by their Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, is experiencing one of its best periods this season, having qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League, topping the group stage, in addition to reaching the final of the English League Cup (Carabao Cup) to face Manchester City, alongside leading the Premier League table.

The match against Sunderland presents an opportunity for the "Gunners" to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League by 9 points "temporarily" over second-placed Manchester City, who face a tough test against Liverpool tomorrow (Sunday).



فريق آرسنال

Team Standings

Arsenal sits at the top of the competition table with 53 points, 6 points ahead of Manchester City, while Sunderland occupies the eighth position with 36 points.

Historical Advantage for the Hosts

The last time Sunderland won against Arsenal in the Premier League was in November 1983, which was 18 matches ago, giving the hosts a psychological advantage before today's match.

Sunderland's Struggles Away from Home

Despite the positive results Sunderland has achieved this season, the team has only collected 10 points out of a possible 36 away from home, with their last away victory dating back to last October.