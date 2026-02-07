يستضيف فريق آرسنال نظيره سندرلاند، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام السادسة مساءً، على ملعب «الإمارات»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

ويعيش آرسنال، بقيادة مدربه الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا، واحدة من أفضل فتراته في الموسم الحالي، بعدما تأهل إلى دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا متصدراً مرحلة الدوري، إضافة إلى بلوغه نهائي كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية (كأس كاراباو) لمواجهة مانشستر سيتي، إلى جانب تصدره جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ.

وتُعد مواجهة سندرلاند فرصة لفريق «المدفعجية» من أجل الابتعاد بصدارة الدوري الإنجليزي بفارق 9 نقاط «مؤقتاً» عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني، والذي يواجه اختباراً صعباً أمام ليفربول غداً (الأحد).
فريق آرسنال

فريق آرسنال

ترتيب الفريقين

ويتربع آرسنال على قمة جدول ترتيب المسابقة برصيد 53 نقطة، بفارق 6 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي، فيما يحتل سندرلاند المركز الثامن برصيد 36 نقطة.

أفضلية تاريخية لأصحاب الأرض

ويعود آخر فوز لسندرلاند على آرسنال في الدوري الإنجليزي إلى شهر نوفمبر من عام 1983، أي قبل 18 مواجهة، ما يمنح أصحاب الأرض أفضلية معنوية قبل لقاء اليوم.

معاناة سندرلاند خارج الديار

ورغم النتائج الإيجابية التي يحققها سندرلاند هذا الموسم، فإن الفريق لم يحصد سوى 10 نقاط من أصل 36 ممكنة خارج ملعبه، ويعود آخر فوز له خارج الديار إلى شهر أكتوبر الماضي.