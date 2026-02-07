يستضيف فريق آرسنال نظيره سندرلاند، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام السادسة مساءً، على ملعب «الإمارات»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).
ويعيش آرسنال، بقيادة مدربه الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا، واحدة من أفضل فتراته في الموسم الحالي، بعدما تأهل إلى دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا متصدراً مرحلة الدوري، إضافة إلى بلوغه نهائي كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية (كأس كاراباو) لمواجهة مانشستر سيتي، إلى جانب تصدره جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ.
وتُعد مواجهة سندرلاند فرصة لفريق «المدفعجية» من أجل الابتعاد بصدارة الدوري الإنجليزي بفارق 9 نقاط «مؤقتاً» عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني، والذي يواجه اختباراً صعباً أمام ليفربول غداً (الأحد).
فريق آرسنال
ترتيب الفريقين
ويتربع آرسنال على قمة جدول ترتيب المسابقة برصيد 53 نقطة، بفارق 6 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي، فيما يحتل سندرلاند المركز الثامن برصيد 36 نقطة.
أفضلية تاريخية لأصحاب الأرض
ويعود آخر فوز لسندرلاند على آرسنال في الدوري الإنجليزي إلى شهر نوفمبر من عام 1983، أي قبل 18 مواجهة، ما يمنح أصحاب الأرض أفضلية معنوية قبل لقاء اليوم.
معاناة سندرلاند خارج الديار
ورغم النتائج الإيجابية التي يحققها سندرلاند هذا الموسم، فإن الفريق لم يحصد سوى 10 نقاط من أصل 36 ممكنة خارج ملعبه، ويعود آخر فوز له خارج الديار إلى شهر أكتوبر الماضي.
Arsenal hosts Sunderland today (Saturday) at 6 PM at the Emirates Stadium, as part of the 25th round of the English Premier League.
Arsenal, led by their Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, is experiencing one of its best periods this season, having qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League, topping the group stage, in addition to reaching the final of the English League Cup (Carabao Cup) to face Manchester City, alongside leading the Premier League table.
The match against Sunderland presents an opportunity for the "Gunners" to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League by 9 points "temporarily" over second-placed Manchester City, who face a tough test against Liverpool tomorrow (Sunday).
فريق آرسنال
Team Standings
Arsenal sits at the top of the competition table with 53 points, 6 points ahead of Manchester City, while Sunderland occupies the eighth position with 36 points.
Historical Advantage for the Hosts
The last time Sunderland won against Arsenal in the Premier League was in November 1983, which was 18 matches ago, giving the hosts a psychological advantage before today's match.
Sunderland's Struggles Away from Home
Despite the positive results Sunderland has achieved this season, the team has only collected 10 points out of a possible 36 away from home, with their last away victory dating back to last October.