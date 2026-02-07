يحل فريق تشيلسي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على وولفرهامبتون، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

وتنطلق المواجهة عند الساعة الـ6:00 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «مولينيو».

ويسعى تشيلسي إلى تضميد جراحه وتحقيق فوزه الخامس على التوالي أمام وولفرهامبتون في مختلف المسابقات، وذلك للمرة الأولى منذ سلسلة من 6 انتصارات متتالية امتدت بين عامي 1994 و2010.
فريق تشيلسي

فريق تشيلسي

وكان تشيلسي قد ودّع منافسات كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية (كأس كاراباو) الأسبوع الماضي، عقب خسارته أمام أرسنال بنتيجة 4-2 بمجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، ما يجعل مواجهة اليوم ضد «الذئاب» فرصة لمصالحة جماهيره واستعادة الثقة.

ويحتل «البلوز» المركز الخامس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 40 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن مانشستر يونايتد صاحب المركز الرابع.

وولفرهامبتون في موقف معقّد

على الجانب الآخر، يدخل وولفرهامبتون، متذيل جدول الترتيب، مباراة اليوم برصيد 8 نقاط، متأخراً بفارق 18 نقطة عن منطقة الأمان، بعدما حصد نقطتين فقط في أول 18 مباراة له هذا الموسم، قبل أن يجمع 6 نقاط في آخر 6 مباريات من فوز واحد وثلاثة تعادلات وهزيمتين.