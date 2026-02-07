Chelsea faces a heavy challenge against Wolverhampton today (Saturday) in the 25th round of the English Premier League.

The match kicks off at 6:00 PM Mecca time, at the "Molineux" stadium.

Chelsea is looking to heal its wounds and achieve its fifth consecutive victory against Wolverhampton in various competitions, marking the first time since a streak of 6 consecutive wins that extended from 1994 to 2010.



Chelsea had exited the English League Cup (Carabao Cup) last week after losing to Arsenal 4-2 on aggregate over two legs, making today's match against the "Wolves" an opportunity to reconcile with its fans and regain confidence.

The "Blues" currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings with 40 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Wolverhampton in a Complicated Position

On the other hand, Wolverhampton, at the bottom of the table, enters today's match with 8 points, trailing by 18 points from safety, after collecting only 2 points in their first 18 matches this season, before gathering 6 points in the last 6 matches from one win, three draws, and two losses.