يحل فريق تشيلسي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على وولفرهامبتون، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).
وتنطلق المواجهة عند الساعة الـ6:00 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «مولينيو».
ويسعى تشيلسي إلى تضميد جراحه وتحقيق فوزه الخامس على التوالي أمام وولفرهامبتون في مختلف المسابقات، وذلك للمرة الأولى منذ سلسلة من 6 انتصارات متتالية امتدت بين عامي 1994 و2010.
فريق تشيلسي
وكان تشيلسي قد ودّع منافسات كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية (كأس كاراباو) الأسبوع الماضي، عقب خسارته أمام أرسنال بنتيجة 4-2 بمجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، ما يجعل مواجهة اليوم ضد «الذئاب» فرصة لمصالحة جماهيره واستعادة الثقة.
ويحتل «البلوز» المركز الخامس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 40 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن مانشستر يونايتد صاحب المركز الرابع.
وولفرهامبتون في موقف معقّد
على الجانب الآخر، يدخل وولفرهامبتون، متذيل جدول الترتيب، مباراة اليوم برصيد 8 نقاط، متأخراً بفارق 18 نقطة عن منطقة الأمان، بعدما حصد نقطتين فقط في أول 18 مباراة له هذا الموسم، قبل أن يجمع 6 نقاط في آخر 6 مباريات من فوز واحد وثلاثة تعادلات وهزيمتين.
Chelsea faces a heavy challenge against Wolverhampton today (Saturday) in the 25th round of the English Premier League.
The match kicks off at 6:00 PM Mecca time, at the "Molineux" stadium.
Chelsea is looking to heal its wounds and achieve its fifth consecutive victory against Wolverhampton in various competitions, marking the first time since a streak of 6 consecutive wins that extended from 1994 to 2010.
فريق تشيلسي
Chelsea had exited the English League Cup (Carabao Cup) last week after losing to Arsenal 4-2 on aggregate over two legs, making today's match against the "Wolves" an opportunity to reconcile with its fans and regain confidence.
The "Blues" currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings with 40 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United.
Wolverhampton in a Complicated Position
On the other hand, Wolverhampton, at the bottom of the table, enters today's match with 8 points, trailing by 18 points from safety, after collecting only 2 points in their first 18 matches this season, before gathering 6 points in the last 6 matches from one win, three draws, and two losses.