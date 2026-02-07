Football fans are eagerly anticipating a strong matchup between Manchester United and Tottenham today (Saturday) at 3:30 PM, at Old Trafford, as part of the 25th round of the English Premier League.

United Aiming to Continue Winning Streak

Manchester United is relying on the advantages of home ground and fan support to continue its winning streak under the leadership of its new coach, Michael Carrick, and to secure its place in the top four of the standings.

The "Red Devils" have achieved three consecutive victories since Carrick took over last month, with a success rate of 100%, having defeated Manchester City 2-0, Arsenal 3-2, and Fulham by the same score, moving up to fourth place with 41 points.



مانشستر يونايتد ضد توتنهام.

Tottenham with High Morale

On the other hand, Tottenham enters today's match with high spirits, following their thrilling comeback in the last round after being two goals down against Manchester City, before leveling the score at 2-2 thanks to a brace from their striker Dominic Solanke.

The "Spurs," led by their Danish coach Thomas Frank, hope to capitalize on this morale boost to return to winning ways and improve their dire situation in the standings.

Tottenham currently sits in 14th place in the English Premier League with 29 points, accumulated from 7 wins, 8 draws, and 9 losses.