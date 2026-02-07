يترقّب عشاق كرة القدم مواجهة قوية تجمع مانشستر يونايتد وتوتنهام، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الـ3:30 عصراً، على ملعب «أولد ترافورد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).
يونايتد يبحث عن مواصلة الانتصارات
ويتسلح مانشستر يونايتد بعاملي الأرض والجمهور من أجل مواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد مايكل كاريك، وتأمين بقائه ضمن المربع الذهبي لجدول الترتيب.
وحقق فريق «الشياطين الحمر» 3 انتصارات متتالية منذ تولّي كاريك المهمة الشهر الماضي، بنسبة نجاح بلغت 100%، بعدما تفوق على مانشستر سيتي 2-0، وأرسنال 3-2، وفولهام بالنتيجة ذاتها، ليتقدم إلى المركز الرابع برصيد 41 نقطة.
مانشستر يونايتد ضد توتنهام.
توتنهام بمعنويات مرتفعة
في المقابل، يدخل توتنهام مواجهة اليوم بمعنويات عالية، عقب عودته المثيرة في الجولة الماضية بعدما كان متأخراً بهدفين أمام مانشستر سيتي، قبل أن يفرض التعادل 2-2 بفضل ثنائية مهاجمه دومينيك سولانكي.
ويأمل فريق «السبيرز»، بقيادة مدربه الدنماركي توماس فرانك، في استثمار الدفعة المعنوية من أجل العودة إلى طريق الانتصارات وتحسين وضعه الكارثي في جدول الترتيب.
ويحتل توتنهام المركز الـ14 في ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 29 نقطة، جمعها من 7 انتصارات و8 تعادلات، مقابل 9 هزائم.
Football fans are eagerly anticipating a strong matchup between Manchester United and Tottenham today (Saturday) at 3:30 PM, at Old Trafford, as part of the 25th round of the English Premier League.
United Aiming to Continue Winning Streak
Manchester United is relying on the advantages of home ground and fan support to continue its winning streak under the leadership of its new coach, Michael Carrick, and to secure its place in the top four of the standings.
The "Red Devils" have achieved three consecutive victories since Carrick took over last month, with a success rate of 100%, having defeated Manchester City 2-0, Arsenal 3-2, and Fulham by the same score, moving up to fourth place with 41 points.
مانشستر يونايتد ضد توتنهام.
Tottenham with High Morale
On the other hand, Tottenham enters today's match with high spirits, following their thrilling comeback in the last round after being two goals down against Manchester City, before leveling the score at 2-2 thanks to a brace from their striker Dominic Solanke.
The "Spurs," led by their Danish coach Thomas Frank, hope to capitalize on this morale boost to return to winning ways and improve their dire situation in the standings.
Tottenham currently sits in 14th place in the English Premier League with 29 points, accumulated from 7 wins, 8 draws, and 9 losses.