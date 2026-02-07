يترقّب عشاق كرة القدم مواجهة قوية تجمع مانشستر يونايتد وتوتنهام، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الـ3:30 عصراً، على ملعب «أولد ترافورد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

يونايتد يبحث عن مواصلة الانتصارات

ويتسلح مانشستر يونايتد بعاملي الأرض والجمهور من أجل مواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد مايكل كاريك، وتأمين بقائه ضمن المربع الذهبي لجدول الترتيب.

وحقق فريق «الشياطين الحمر» 3 انتصارات متتالية منذ تولّي كاريك المهمة الشهر الماضي، بنسبة نجاح بلغت 100%، بعدما تفوق على مانشستر سيتي 2-0، وأرسنال 3-2، وفولهام بالنتيجة ذاتها، ليتقدم إلى المركز الرابع برصيد 41 نقطة.
مانشستر يونايتد ضد توتنهام.

توتنهام بمعنويات مرتفعة

في المقابل، يدخل توتنهام مواجهة اليوم بمعنويات عالية، عقب عودته المثيرة في الجولة الماضية بعدما كان متأخراً بهدفين أمام مانشستر سيتي، قبل أن يفرض التعادل 2-2 بفضل ثنائية مهاجمه دومينيك سولانكي.

ويأمل فريق «السبيرز»، بقيادة مدربه الدنماركي توماس فرانك، في استثمار الدفعة المعنوية من أجل العودة إلى طريق الانتصارات وتحسين وضعه الكارثي في جدول الترتيب.

ويحتل توتنهام المركز الـ14 في ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 29 نقطة، جمعها من 7 انتصارات و8 تعادلات، مقابل 9 هزائم.