واصل المدرب الأوروغوياني دانيال كارينيو نتائجه السلبية مع نادي الرياض بعدما تلقى الفريق خسارته الثامنة تحت قيادته، إثر السقوط أمام نيوم (1-0)، ليبقى دون أي انتصار منذ توليه المهمة الفنية.


وخاض الرياض بقيادة كارينيو 12 مباراة رسمية حتى الآن، حقق خلالها 4 تعادلات مقابل 8 خسائر، دون أن ينجح في تذوق طعم الفوز.


وجاءت نتائج مباريات الفريق أمام: الاتحاد (2-1)، الاتفاق (2-0)، الحزم (2-1)، القادسية (4-0)، الفتح (3-1)، التعاون (3-1)، النصر (1-0)، ونيوم (1-0)، فيما تعادل أمام الفيحاء (1-1)، الأخدود (2-2)، الهلال (1-1)، والنجمة (1-1).


وسجل لاعبو الرياض خلال هذه المباريات 9 أهداف، مقابل 23 هدفاً استقبلتها شباك الفريق، في أرقام تعكس استمرار المعاناة على المستويين الهجومي والدفاعي.


يُذكر أن إدارة نادي الرياض كانت قد أقالت المدرب الإسباني خافيير كاييخا عقب نهاية الجولة الثامنة من منافسات الموسم الحالي، قبل أن تتجه للتعاقد مع المدرب الأوروغوياني دانيال كارينيو، الذي تولى قيادة الفريق بدءاً من الجولة التاسعة، وكانت أولى مبارياته أمام فريق الاتحاد.