The Uruguayan coach Daniel Carreño continues to achieve negative results with Al-Riyadh club after the team suffered its eighth loss under his leadership, falling to Neom (1-0), leaving him without any victories since taking over the coaching role.



So far, Al-Riyadh, under Carreño's guidance, has played 12 official matches, achieving 4 draws and 8 losses, without managing to taste victory.



The team's match results include: Al-Ittihad (2-1), Al-Ettifaq (2-0), Al-Hazm (2-1), Al-Qadisiyah (4-0), Al-Fateh (3-1), Al-Taawun (3-1), Al-Nassr (1-0), and Neom (1-0), while they drew against Al-Faihah (1-1), Al-Akhidood (2-2), Al-Hilal (1-1), and Al-Najma (1-1).



During these matches, Al-Riyadh players scored 9 goals, while the team conceded 23 goals, reflecting ongoing struggles on both offensive and defensive levels.



It is worth mentioning that the management of Al-Riyadh club had sacked the Spanish coach Javier Calleja after the end of the eighth round of the current season, before opting to contract with the Uruguayan coach Daniel Carreño, who took over the team starting from the ninth round, with his first match against Al-Ittihad.