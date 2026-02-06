اتفق مدربا فريقي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله، وفريق الحزم جلال قادري، على صعوبة المواجهة التي جمعتهما، في الجولة (21) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» على مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب اللقاء وكسبه الأهلي بهدفين دون رد، حيث أكد ماتياس يايسله، أهمية الفوز الذي حققه فريقه، موضحًا أن الانتصار في هذه المرحلة يُعد مهمًا في إطار المنافسة على المسابقة، مبينًا أن الفوز تحقق رغم ضغط جدول المباريات، وأن الفريق خاض مواجهة قبل يومين فقط، ما تطلب جاهزية بدنية وتركيزًا عاليًا للخروج بالنتيجة الإيجابية.


من جهته، أوضح جلال قادري أن المواجهة أمام فريق الأهلي لم تكن سهلة في ظل تنظيمه العالي والمستوى المميز الذي يقدمه، مشيرًا إلى أن فريقه ظهر بصورة جيدة خلال الشوط الأول، حيث اتسم بالانضباط ولم يمنح المنافس فرصًا خطرة. وأضاف أن التغييرات التي أُجريت في الشوط الثاني جاءت بدافع الضرورة أكثر من كونها خيارات تكتيكية، وذلك تفاديًا للإصابات في ظل الإرهاق وتزاحم المباريات خلال الفترة الماضية.