اتفق مدربا فريقي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله، وفريق الحزم جلال قادري، على صعوبة المواجهة التي جمعتهما، في الجولة (21) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» على مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب اللقاء وكسبه الأهلي بهدفين دون رد، حيث أكد ماتياس يايسله، أهمية الفوز الذي حققه فريقه، موضحًا أن الانتصار في هذه المرحلة يُعد مهمًا في إطار المنافسة على المسابقة، مبينًا أن الفوز تحقق رغم ضغط جدول المباريات، وأن الفريق خاض مواجهة قبل يومين فقط، ما تطلب جاهزية بدنية وتركيزًا عاليًا للخروج بالنتيجة الإيجابية.
من جهته، أوضح جلال قادري أن المواجهة أمام فريق الأهلي لم تكن سهلة في ظل تنظيمه العالي والمستوى المميز الذي يقدمه، مشيرًا إلى أن فريقه ظهر بصورة جيدة خلال الشوط الأول، حيث اتسم بالانضباط ولم يمنح المنافس فرصًا خطرة. وأضاف أن التغييرات التي أُجريت في الشوط الثاني جاءت بدافع الضرورة أكثر من كونها خيارات تكتيكية، وذلك تفاديًا للإصابات في ظل الإرهاق وتزاحم المباريات خلال الفترة الماضية.
The coaches of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle, and Al-Hazm, Jalal Qadri, agreed on the difficulty of the match that brought them together in round (21) of the Saudi Professional League "Roshan League" at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. This came during the press conference held after the match, which Al-Ahli won with two goals to nil. Matthias Jaissle emphasized the importance of the victory achieved by his team, explaining that winning at this stage is crucial in the context of competing in the tournament. He pointed out that the win was achieved despite the pressure of the match schedule, as the team had played a match just two days prior, which required physical readiness and high concentration to secure a positive result.
For his part, Jalal Qadri explained that the match against Al-Ahli was not easy given their high organization and the exceptional level they presented. He noted that his team performed well during the first half, displaying discipline and not giving the opponent any dangerous chances. He added that the changes made in the second half were more out of necessity than tactical choices, in order to avoid injuries amid fatigue and the congestion of matches in the recent period.