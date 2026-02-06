The coaches of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle, and Al-Hazm, Jalal Qadri, agreed on the difficulty of the match that brought them together in round (21) of the Saudi Professional League "Roshan League" at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. This came during the press conference held after the match, which Al-Ahli won with two goals to nil. Matthias Jaissle emphasized the importance of the victory achieved by his team, explaining that winning at this stage is crucial in the context of competing in the tournament. He pointed out that the win was achieved despite the pressure of the match schedule, as the team had played a match just two days prior, which required physical readiness and high concentration to secure a positive result.



For his part, Jalal Qadri explained that the match against Al-Ahli was not easy given their high organization and the exceptional level they presented. He noted that his team performed well during the first half, displaying discipline and not giving the opponent any dangerous chances. He added that the changes made in the second half were more out of necessity than tactical choices, in order to avoid injuries amid fatigue and the congestion of matches in the recent period.