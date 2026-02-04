أبدى مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه على الخليج بهدف مقابل لا شيء، وقال رودجرز خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المباراة: سعيد جداً بهذا الفوز، وهو الثامن منذ إشرافي على الفريق القدساوي دون أي خسارة. وأكد رودجرز أن «الخليج كان مميزاً ولديه معدل تهديفي عالٍ، وقدم مباراة مميزة أمامنا».
ورداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول تراجع مستوى الفريق أمام الخليج، قال: «مستوانا لم يقلّ كثيراً رغم ضغط المباريات، ونسير وفق رتم متصاعد، الآن بيننا وبين مراكز المقدمة نقاط متقاربة ونطمح للوصول لأكبر عدد من النقاط».
وتحدث مدرب الخليج اليوناني دونيس، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي، قائلاً: «فخور جداً بلاعبي فريقي رغم الخسارة، قدموا أداء كبيراً، وكان الفريق ينقصه بعض التوفيق في التسجيل أمام فريق متمكن مثل القادسية، ومع وجود الغيابات في صفوفنا استطعنا أن نصل لمرمى القادسية كثيراً، ولكن لم نوفق».
The head coach of the Al-Qadsiah football team, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, expressed his happiness with the victory achieved against Al-Khaleej with a score of one goal to none. Rodgers said during the press conference after the match: "I am very happy with this win, which is the eighth since I took charge of the Qadsiah team without any losses." He confirmed that "Al-Khaleej was impressive and had a high scoring rate, and they put on a remarkable performance against us."
In response to a question from "Okaz" regarding the team's decline in performance against Al-Khaleej, he said: "Our level has not dropped significantly despite the pressure of matches, and we are progressing at an increasing pace. Now, the points between us and the top positions are close, and we aspire to reach the highest number of points."
The coach of Al-Khaleej, Greek Donis, spoke during the press conference, saying: "I am very proud of my players despite the loss; they delivered a great performance. The team lacked some luck in scoring against a capable team like Al-Qadsiah, and despite the absences in our ranks, we managed to reach Al-Qadsiah's goal many times, but we were not successful."