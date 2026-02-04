أبدى مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، سعادته بالفوز الذي حققه على الخليج بهدف مقابل لا شيء، وقال رودجرز خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المباراة: سعيد جداً بهذا الفوز، وهو الثامن منذ إشرافي على الفريق القدساوي دون أي خسارة. وأكد رودجرز أن «الخليج كان مميزاً ولديه معدل تهديفي عالٍ، وقدم مباراة مميزة أمامنا».


ورداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول تراجع مستوى الفريق أمام الخليج، قال: «مستوانا لم يقلّ كثيراً رغم ضغط المباريات، ونسير وفق رتم متصاعد، الآن بيننا وبين مراكز المقدمة نقاط متقاربة ونطمح للوصول لأكبر عدد من النقاط».


وتحدث مدرب الخليج اليوناني دونيس، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي، قائلاً: «فخور جداً بلاعبي فريقي رغم الخسارة، قدموا أداء كبيراً، وكان الفريق ينقصه بعض التوفيق في التسجيل أمام فريق متمكن مثل القادسية، ومع وجود الغيابات في صفوفنا استطعنا أن نصل لمرمى القادسية كثيراً، ولكن لم نوفق».