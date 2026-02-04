The head coach of the Al-Qadsiah football team, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, expressed his happiness with the victory achieved against Al-Khaleej with a score of one goal to none. Rodgers said during the press conference after the match: "I am very happy with this win, which is the eighth since I took charge of the Qadsiah team without any losses." He confirmed that "Al-Khaleej was impressive and had a high scoring rate, and they put on a remarkable performance against us."



In response to a question from "Okaz" regarding the team's decline in performance against Al-Khaleej, he said: "Our level has not dropped significantly despite the pressure of matches, and we are progressing at an increasing pace. Now, the points between us and the top positions are close, and we aspire to reach the highest number of points."



The coach of Al-Khaleej, Greek Donis, spoke during the press conference, saying: "I am very proud of my players despite the loss; they delivered a great performance. The team lacked some luck in scoring against a capable team like Al-Qadsiah, and despite the absences in our ranks, we managed to reach Al-Qadsiah's goal many times, but we were not successful."