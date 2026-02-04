In an attempt to alleviate the public pressure caused by the transfers of players Karim Benzema and Kante, the management of Al-Ittihad Club announced its signing of Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri in a swap deal between Al-Ittihad and Turkish counterpart Fenerbahçe during the winter transfer window, after the deal stumbled due to the player registration system "TMS".



It is worth noting that player Youssef En-Nesyri joined Fenerbahçe in July 2024 on a five-year contract until June 2029, coming from Sevilla for a fee of 19.5 million euros to be paid in installments as per the agreement between the two clubs, and he receives an annual salary of 5 million euros.