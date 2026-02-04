في محاولة لتخفيف الضغط الجماهيري الذي سببه انتقال اللاعبَين كريم بنزيما، وكانتي، أعلنت إدارة نادي الاتحاد تعاقدها مع المغربي يوسف النصيري، في صفقة تبادلية بين الاتحاد ونظيره فنربخشة التركي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، بعد تعثر الصفقة بسبب نظام تسجيل اللاعبين «TMS».


يذكر أن اللاعب يوسف النصيري، انضم إلى فنربخشة في يوليو 2024 بعقد يمتد خمس سنوات حتى يونيو 2029 قادماً من إشبيلية بقيمة 19.5 مليون يورو تدفع على أقساط حسب الاتفاق بين الناديين، ويتقاضى 5 ملايين يورو راتباً سنوياً.