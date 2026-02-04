في محاولة لتخفيف الضغط الجماهيري الذي سببه انتقال اللاعبَين كريم بنزيما، وكانتي، أعلنت إدارة نادي الاتحاد تعاقدها مع المغربي يوسف النصيري، في صفقة تبادلية بين الاتحاد ونظيره فنربخشة التركي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، بعد تعثر الصفقة بسبب نظام تسجيل اللاعبين «TMS».
يذكر أن اللاعب يوسف النصيري، انضم إلى فنربخشة في يوليو 2024 بعقد يمتد خمس سنوات حتى يونيو 2029 قادماً من إشبيلية بقيمة 19.5 مليون يورو تدفع على أقساط حسب الاتفاق بين الناديين، ويتقاضى 5 ملايين يورو راتباً سنوياً.
In an attempt to alleviate the public pressure caused by the transfers of players Karim Benzema and Kante, the management of Al-Ittihad Club announced its signing of Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri in a swap deal between Al-Ittihad and Turkish counterpart Fenerbahçe during the winter transfer window, after the deal stumbled due to the player registration system "TMS".
It is worth noting that player Youssef En-Nesyri joined Fenerbahçe in July 2024 on a five-year contract until June 2029, coming from Sevilla for a fee of 19.5 million euros to be paid in installments as per the agreement between the two clubs, and he receives an annual salary of 5 million euros.