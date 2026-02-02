رسمياً.. الفرنسي قادر ميتي هلالياً حتى 2029

The Al-Hilal Club announced its signing of young striker Mohamed Qader Miti, coming from Stade Rennais in France, during the winter transfer window.

Deal Details

The club stated in a statement on its website: The Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club, headed by Prince Nawaf bin Saad, has completed the procedures for signing the transfer contract of French striker Mohamed Qader Miti to the first football team of Al-Hilal, coming from Stade Rennais, for a duration of three and a half years.

Miti (18 years old) is considered one of the most prominent young players in the French league, having progressed through the youth teams of Stade Rennais until reaching the first team. He has also participated with France's national teams under 16, 17, 19, and 21 years old.

Player Statistics and Market Value

Qader Miti has participated in 19 matches wearing the Rennes jersey in various competitions this season, during which he scored 3 goals and assisted 2, while his market value is estimated at around 10 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.