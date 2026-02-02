رسمياً.. الفرنسي قادر ميتي هلالياً حتى 2029

أعلن نادي الهلال تعاقده مع المهاجم الشاب محمد قادر ميتي، قادماً من صفوف ستاد رين الفرنسي، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.

تفاصيل الصفقة

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: أنهى مجلس إدارة شركة نادي الهلال برئاسة الأمير نواف بن سعد إجراءات توقيع عقد انتقال المهاجم الفرنسي محمد قادر ميتي إلى فريق الهلال الأول لكرة القدم، قادماً من ستاد رين الفرنسي، لمدة ثلاثة أعوام ونصف.

ويُعد ميتي (18 عاماً)، من أبرز اللاعبين الشباب في الدوري الفرنسي، وتدرّج في فرق الفئات السنية لنادي ستاد رين حتى وصل إلى الفريق الأول، كما شارك مع منتخبات فرنسا تحت 16، 17، 19، و21 عاماً.

أرقام اللاعب والقيمة السوقية

وشارك قادر ميتي في 19 مباراة بقميص رين في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 3 أهداف وصنع هدفين، فيما تقدر قيمته السوقية بنحو 10 ملايين يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».