جولة جديدة وصراع متجدد في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ تقام مساء اليوم (الأحد) 3 لقاءات مهمة. حيث يستضيف الشباب نظيره الفيحاء (6:15 م) ويلتقي الاتحاد ضيفه النجمة (8:30 م)، وفي ذات التوقيت يواجه الفتح نظيره الحزم، وذلك في انطلاقة لقاءات الجولة 20 لدوري المحترفين.

على ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يدخل فريق الشباب لقاءه أمام ضيفه الفيحاء بمعنويات عالية بعد أن عاد لسلسلة الانتصارات بفوزه القوي على الحزم برباعية نظيفة، ويطمح في لقاء الليلة لمواصلة الانتصارات والهروب من مراكز الخطر، ويحتل الشباب المركز 13 برصيد 16 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات و7 تعادلات و8 خسائر وله من الأهداف 18 وعليه 25 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الفيحاء هذا اللقاء سعياً لتحقيق الفوز الثالث على التوالي له في الدوري لأول مرة لهذا الموسم، بعد أن تمكن من التفوق على الفتح والخليج توالياً في الجولتين الماضيتين، ويحتل الفيحاء المركز 11 برصيد 20 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و8 خسائر وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 32 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، يدخل فريق الاتحاد لقاءه أمام ضيفه النجمة وسط معنويات محبطة للغاية وعزف جماهيري غير معتاد، وذلك لما يعاني منه الفريق فنياً وإدارياً وسط صمت إداري رهيب، وكان آخرها قضية بنزيما والعقد، اذ امتنع خلالها قائد الفريق عن المغادرة للأحساء في الجولة الماضية، ويحتل حامل اللقب الاتحاد المركز السادس برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 9 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و5 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 33 وعليه 23 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق النجمة هذا اللقاء بعد أن تمكن من الخروج بـ3 تعادلات في الجولات الأربع الأخيرة، ويطمح في لقاء الليلة لتحقيق أول انتصار له في الدوري هذا الموسم أو الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير، إذ يحتل المركز 18 والأخير برصيد 5 نقاط حصدها من 5 تعادلات و13 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 18 وعليه 37 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يدخل فريق الفتح لقاءه أمام ضيفه الحزم سعياً للعودة لطريق الانتصارات التي ضل عنها في الجولات الأربع الأخيرة ليحتل المركز العاشر برصيد 22 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و8 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 24 وعليه 33 هدفاً، فيما يسعى الحزم لاستغلال ظروف مضيفه والفوز عليه لتجاوزه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل الحزم المركز 12 برصيد 20 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و8 هزائم، وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 34 هدفاً.