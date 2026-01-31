جولة جديدة وصراع متجدد في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ تقام مساء اليوم (الأحد) 3 لقاءات مهمة. حيث يستضيف الشباب نظيره الفيحاء (6:15 م) ويلتقي الاتحاد ضيفه النجمة (8:30 م)، وفي ذات التوقيت يواجه الفتح نظيره الحزم، وذلك في انطلاقة لقاءات الجولة 20 لدوري المحترفين.
على ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يدخل فريق الشباب لقاءه أمام ضيفه الفيحاء بمعنويات عالية بعد أن عاد لسلسلة الانتصارات بفوزه القوي على الحزم برباعية نظيفة، ويطمح في لقاء الليلة لمواصلة الانتصارات والهروب من مراكز الخطر، ويحتل الشباب المركز 13 برصيد 16 نقطة حصدها من 3 انتصارات و7 تعادلات و8 خسائر وله من الأهداف 18 وعليه 25 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الفيحاء هذا اللقاء سعياً لتحقيق الفوز الثالث على التوالي له في الدوري لأول مرة لهذا الموسم، بعد أن تمكن من التفوق على الفتح والخليج توالياً في الجولتين الماضيتين، ويحتل الفيحاء المركز 11 برصيد 20 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و8 خسائر وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 32 هدفاً.
وعلى ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، يدخل فريق الاتحاد لقاءه أمام ضيفه النجمة وسط معنويات محبطة للغاية وعزف جماهيري غير معتاد، وذلك لما يعاني منه الفريق فنياً وإدارياً وسط صمت إداري رهيب، وكان آخرها قضية بنزيما والعقد، اذ امتنع خلالها قائد الفريق عن المغادرة للأحساء في الجولة الماضية، ويحتل حامل اللقب الاتحاد المركز السادس برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 9 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و5 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 33 وعليه 23 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق النجمة هذا اللقاء بعد أن تمكن من الخروج بـ3 تعادلات في الجولات الأربع الأخيرة، ويطمح في لقاء الليلة لتحقيق أول انتصار له في الدوري هذا الموسم أو الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير، إذ يحتل المركز 18 والأخير برصيد 5 نقاط حصدها من 5 تعادلات و13 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 18 وعليه 37 هدفاً.
وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يدخل فريق الفتح لقاءه أمام ضيفه الحزم سعياً للعودة لطريق الانتصارات التي ضل عنها في الجولات الأربع الأخيرة ليحتل المركز العاشر برصيد 22 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و8 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 24 وعليه 33 هدفاً، فيما يسعى الحزم لاستغلال ظروف مضيفه والفوز عليه لتجاوزه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل الحزم المركز 12 برصيد 20 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و8 هزائم، وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 34 هدفاً.
A new round and a renewed struggle in the Roshan Saudi Professional League, as three important matches take place this evening (Sunday). Al-Shabab hosts Al-Fayha (6:15 PM), while Al-Ittihad faces Al-Najma (8:30 PM), and at the same time, Al-Fateh meets Al-Hazm, marking the start of the 20th round of the Professional League.
On their home ground and in front of their fans, Al-Shabab enters their match against Al-Fayha with high spirits after returning to their winning ways with a strong 4-0 victory over Al-Hazm. They aim to continue their winning streak tonight and escape the danger zone. Al-Shabab is currently in 13th place with 16 points, having achieved 3 wins, 7 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 18 goals and conceding 25. Meanwhile, Al-Fayha enters this match seeking to achieve their third consecutive win in the league for the first time this season, after managing to defeat Al-Fateh and Al-Khaleej in the last two rounds. Al-Fayha is in 11th place with 20 points from 5 wins, 5 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 19 goals and conceding 32.
At the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad enters their match against Al-Najma with extremely low morale and unusual fan discontent, due to the team's ongoing technical and administrative struggles amid a deafening administrative silence. The latest issue involves Benzema and his contract, during which the team captain refused to travel to Al-Ahsa in the last round. The defending champions, Al-Ittihad, are currently in 6th place with 31 points, having achieved 9 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses, scoring 33 goals and conceding 23. Al-Najma enters this match after managing to secure 3 draws in the last four rounds, hoping to achieve their first victory in the league this season or at least come away with a positive result. They are currently in 18th and last place with 5 points from 5 draws and 13 losses, scoring 18 goals and conceding 37.
At their home ground and in front of their fans, Al-Fateh enters their match against Al-Hazm seeking to return to the winning path, which they have strayed from in the last four rounds. They currently sit in 10th place with 22 points, having achieved 6 wins, 4 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 24 goals and conceding 33. Meanwhile, Al-Hazm aims to take advantage of their host's circumstances and win to surpass them in the standings, as they are currently in 12th place with 20 points from 5 wins, 5 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 19 goals and conceding 34.