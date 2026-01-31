A new round and a renewed struggle in the Roshan Saudi Professional League, as three important matches take place this evening (Sunday). Al-Shabab hosts Al-Fayha (6:15 PM), while Al-Ittihad faces Al-Najma (8:30 PM), and at the same time, Al-Fateh meets Al-Hazm, marking the start of the 20th round of the Professional League.

On their home ground and in front of their fans, Al-Shabab enters their match against Al-Fayha with high spirits after returning to their winning ways with a strong 4-0 victory over Al-Hazm. They aim to continue their winning streak tonight and escape the danger zone. Al-Shabab is currently in 13th place with 16 points, having achieved 3 wins, 7 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 18 goals and conceding 25. Meanwhile, Al-Fayha enters this match seeking to achieve their third consecutive win in the league for the first time this season, after managing to defeat Al-Fateh and Al-Khaleej in the last two rounds. Al-Fayha is in 11th place with 20 points from 5 wins, 5 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 19 goals and conceding 32.

At the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad enters their match against Al-Najma with extremely low morale and unusual fan discontent, due to the team's ongoing technical and administrative struggles amid a deafening administrative silence. The latest issue involves Benzema and his contract, during which the team captain refused to travel to Al-Ahsa in the last round. The defending champions, Al-Ittihad, are currently in 6th place with 31 points, having achieved 9 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses, scoring 33 goals and conceding 23. Al-Najma enters this match after managing to secure 3 draws in the last four rounds, hoping to achieve their first victory in the league this season or at least come away with a positive result. They are currently in 18th and last place with 5 points from 5 draws and 13 losses, scoring 18 goals and conceding 37.

At their home ground and in front of their fans, Al-Fateh enters their match against Al-Hazm seeking to return to the winning path, which they have strayed from in the last four rounds. They currently sit in 10th place with 22 points, having achieved 6 wins, 4 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 24 goals and conceding 33. Meanwhile, Al-Hazm aims to take advantage of their host's circumstances and win to surpass them in the standings, as they are currently in 12th place with 20 points from 5 wins, 5 draws, and 8 losses, scoring 19 goals and conceding 34.