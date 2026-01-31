The coaches of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli teams, Simone Inzaghi and Matthias Jaissle, are finalizing their technical preparations for the "Classico" match, which will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 8:30 PM at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the twentieth round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. The coaches are conducting final football drills today (Sunday) to finalize the playing style and the starting lineup they will use in the anticipated match.

Both coaches aim to achieve victory and secure the three points, as Al-Hilal seeks to return to winning ways after drawing 1-1 against Al-Riyadh and 2-2 against Al-Qadisiyah. They are working to secure a win against Al-Ahli to reach 49 points and maintain their lead in the Roshen League. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli aims to continue their winning streak, collect the three points, and reach 46 points to equal Al-Hilal's current points total of 46 points.

It is worth noting that the first encounter between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal in the current Roshen season ended in a 3-3 draw, with goals from Al-Hilal scored by Malcolm and Theo Hernandez, while Al-Ahli's goals came from Ivan Toney and Demiral. The second-round match between the two teams is of great importance for the coaches of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, Italian Simone Inzaghi and German Matthias Jaissle, as they compete to lead their teams to a precious victory in the anticipated match and to win the "European" challenge between them as coaches in the Roshen League.