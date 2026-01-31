ينهي مدربا فريقي الهلال والأهلي سيموني إنزاغي وماتياس يايسله تحضيراتهما الفنية لمواجهة «الكلاسيكو»، التي تجمعهما ،غداً (الإثنين)، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، ضمن مباريات الجولة العشرين من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ يجري مدربا الفريقين مناورات كروية ختامية، اليوم (الأحد)، من أجل اعتماد الأسلوب الفني والتشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوضان بها المباراة المرتقبة.

ويطمح مدربا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، إذ يسعى الفريق الهلالي للعودة للانتصارات بعد التعثر بالتعادل الإيجابي أمام فريقي الرياض 1/1، والقادسية 2/2، والعمل على تحقيق الفوز على فريق الأهلي والوصول للنقطة 49 والمحافظة على صدارة دوري روشن، فيما يهدف الفريق الأهلاوي لمواصلة الانتصارات وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 46 والتساوي مع فريق الهلال في رصيد النقاط الحالي برصيد 46 نقطة.

يذكر، أن لقاء الأهلي والهلال في الدور الأول من دوري روشن الموسم الحالي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 3/3، سجل أهداف الهلال مالكوم وثيو هيرنانديز، فيما سجل أهداف الأهلي إيفان توني، وديميرال، وتعتبر مواجهة الفريقين في الدور الثاني ذات أهمية كبرى لمدربي فريقي الهلال والأهلي الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي والألماني ماتياس يايسله، فمن سيقود فريقه للفوز الثمين في اللقاء المرتقب وكسب التحدي «الأوروبي» بينهما كمدربين في دوري روشن.