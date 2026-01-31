The Al-Shabab club has witnessed a clear revival in its results and performance since Abdulaziz Al-Malik took over the reins and presidency of the lions, in a move that played a pivotal role in rescuing the football team during a critical phase of the Roshan Saudi League competitions. In just 60 days, the Shabab team collected 8 points out of a possible 16, jumping to 13th place in the standings, after a period marked by declining results and fan anxiety about the team's fate.

Al-Malik's return was not just a change at the technical staff level; it represented a comprehensive turning point that restored stability and discipline within the system, and its effects quickly became evident in the players' performance on the field, whether in terms of organization, fighting spirit, or the ability to handle difficult matches. Al-Shabab presented more balanced levels, especially on both defensive and offensive fronts, which positively reflected on the results.

In parallel with the technical work, the contracts file played a prominent role during this phase, as Al-Malik concluded deals that were described as successful, aimed at addressing the team's real needs and helping to fill the gaps it had previously suffered from. These contracts provided the technical staff with broader options and better depth in the lineup, in addition to creating a positive competitive atmosphere among the players, which contributed to raising the overall quality of the team's performance.

This integrated effort, combining a successful technical return and well-considered contracts, placed Al-Shabab on the path to stability, with a clear goal of ensuring survival and distancing from danger zones early on. With this upward trend continuing, the team has become closer to safety, amidst hopes that this phase will serve as a new starting point to restore Al-Shabab to its natural position among the leading teams in the upcoming seasons.