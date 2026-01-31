شهد نادي الشباب انتعاشة واضحة في نتائجه ومستواه منذ أن مسك زمام الأمور ورئاسة الليوث عبدالعزيز المالك، في خطوة لعبت دوراً محورياً في إنقاذ الفريق الكروي خلال مرحلة حساسة من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي. فخلال 60 يوماً فقط، حصد الفريق الشبابي 8 نقاط من أصل 16 ممكنة، ليقفز إلى المركز الـ13 في سلم الترتيب، بعد فترة شهدت تراجعاً في النتائج وقلقاً جماهيرياً بشأن مصير الفريق.

عودة المالك لم تكن مجرد تغيير على مستوى الجهاز الفني، بل مثلت نقطة تحول شاملة أعادت الاستقرار والانضباط داخل المنظومة، وظهرت آثارها سريعاً على أداء اللاعبين داخل الملعب، سواء من حيث التنظيم، أو الروح القتالية، أو القدرة على التعامل مع المباريات الصعبة. وقدّم الشباب مستويات أكثر توازناً، خصوصاً على الصعيدين الدفاعي والهجومي، ما انعكس إيجاباً على النتائج.

وبالتوازي مع العمل الفني، كان لملف التعاقدات دور بارز في هذه المرحلة، إذ أبرم المالك صفقات وصفت بالموفقة، جاءت لتخدم حاجات الفريق الحقيقية وتسهم في سد الثغرات التي عانى منها سابقاً. ومنحت هذه التعاقدات الجهاز الفني خيارات أوسع وعمقاً أفضل في التشكيلة، إضافة إلى خلق حالة من المنافسة الإيجابية بين اللاعبين، وهو ما أسهم في رفع جودة الأداء العام للفريق.

هذا العمل المتكامل، بين عودة فنية ناجحة وتعاقدات مدروسة، وضع الشباب على طريق الاستقرار، مع وضوح الهدف المتمثل في ضمان البقاء والابتعاد عن مناطق الخطر مبكراً. ومع استمرار هذا النسق التصاعدي، بات الفريق أقرب إلى بر الأمان، وسط تطلعات بأن تكون هذه المرحلة نقطة انطلاق جديدة لإعادة الشباب إلى موقعه الطبيعي بين فرق المقدمة في المواسم القادمة.