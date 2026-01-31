The Al-Nasr quintet of Inigo Martinez, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ayman Yahya, Angelo Gabriel, and Joao Felix faces the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" in the match against Al-Riyadh tomorrow (Monday) at 6:15 PM at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the twentieth round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. The Al-Nasr team will face Al-Ittihad (next Friday) at 8:30 PM at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the "Classico" of the twentieth round of the Roshen League.

Meanwhile, coach Jesus is finalizing his tactical plans for the upcoming match against Al-Riyadh by conducting a main football drill today (Sunday), through which he will determine the appropriate tactical approach and settle on the key players who will participate in the anticipated match. Coach Jesus aims for his team to win against Al-Riyadh, collect three points, and reach 46 points, as the Al-Nasr team currently has 43 points, placing them second in the standings of the Roshen League.