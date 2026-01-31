يواجه الخماسي النصراوي إينيغو مارتينيز، وسلطان الغنام، وأيمن يحيى، وأنجيلو غابرييل، وجواو فيليكس خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات» في مواجهة فريق الرياض، غداً (الإثنين)، الساعة 6:15 مساء، بمدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ضمن مباريات الجولة العشرين من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة فريق النصر عقب لقاء الرياض، ضد فريق الاتحاد (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة العشرين من دوري روشن.

هذا ويختتم المدرب جيسوس مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة الرياض القادمة، بإجراء مناورة كروية رئيسية، اليوم (الأحد)، يعتمد من خلالها النهج الفني المناسب، والاستقرار على العناصر الأساسية التي سيلعب بها اللقاء المرتقب، ويطمح المدرب جيسوس لتحقيق فريقه للفوز على الرياض وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 46، إذ يمتلك الفريق النصراوي 43 نقطة في المركز الثاني في سلم ترتيب فرق دوري روشن.