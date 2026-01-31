يواجه الخماسي النصراوي إينيغو مارتينيز، وسلطان الغنام، وأيمن يحيى، وأنجيلو غابرييل، وجواو فيليكس خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات» في مواجهة فريق الرياض، غداً (الإثنين)، الساعة 6:15 مساء، بمدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ضمن مباريات الجولة العشرين من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة فريق النصر عقب لقاء الرياض، ضد فريق الاتحاد (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة العشرين من دوري روشن.
هذا ويختتم المدرب جيسوس مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة الرياض القادمة، بإجراء مناورة كروية رئيسية، اليوم (الأحد)، يعتمد من خلالها النهج الفني المناسب، والاستقرار على العناصر الأساسية التي سيلعب بها اللقاء المرتقب، ويطمح المدرب جيسوس لتحقيق فريقه للفوز على الرياض وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 46، إذ يمتلك الفريق النصراوي 43 نقطة في المركز الثاني في سلم ترتيب فرق دوري روشن.
The Al-Nasr quintet of Inigo Martinez, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ayman Yahya, Angelo Gabriel, and Joao Felix faces the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" in the match against Al-Riyadh tomorrow (Monday) at 6:15 PM at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the twentieth round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. The Al-Nasr team will face Al-Ittihad (next Friday) at 8:30 PM at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the "Classico" of the twentieth round of the Roshen League.
Meanwhile, coach Jesus is finalizing his tactical plans for the upcoming match against Al-Riyadh by conducting a main football drill today (Sunday), through which he will determine the appropriate tactical approach and settle on the key players who will participate in the anticipated match. Coach Jesus aims for his team to win against Al-Riyadh, collect three points, and reach 46 points, as the Al-Nasr team currently has 43 points, placing them second in the standings of the Roshen League.